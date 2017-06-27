Ashgabat 2017: LG International Corp and Coca-Cola Turkmenistan support 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games

Both LG and Coca-Cola have previously been sponsors of other global sporting events such as the Olympics and the Football World Cup.

Ashgabat 2017 rope in two big global brands as sponsors

The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Executive Committee announced two international supporters for Ashgabat 2017 — LG International Corp (LGI) and Coca-Coca Turkmenistan.

“We’re extremely excited to have two of the biggest global brands on board for Ashgabat 2017. We’re grateful for their support. Both LGI and Coca-Cola share our core values of Health, Inspiration, Friendship and are committed to inspiring an active lifestyle, making them a great addition to the Ashgabat 2017 family,” said the 5th AIMAG Executive Committee Chairman Dayanch Gulgeldiyev.

Ever since its establishment in 1953, LG International Corp., or LGI, has been part of the driving force behind South Korea’s trade and economic development. LGI has continuously dedicated its commitment to honour sports and fans around the world. Not only does the LG Group own one of the most popular franchises in Korea — the LG Twins Baseball Club and LG Sakers Basketball Club but had previously also sponsored the Bundesliga football club Bayer Leverkusen.

Boca Juniors (Argentina) and Fulham FC (during their English Premier League days) are other examples of LG’s successful involvement with sports sponsorship.

LGI had also been a proud sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the FIFA World Cup and the International Cricket Council.

“LGI’s participation in Ashgabat 2017 as an official sponsor reflects the company’s aspiration of bringing people together and demonstrating the corporate social responsibility through sports. LGI on their part acknowledges sports sponsorship as one of the most effective ways to engage with customers around the world on a more approachable level as well.

“Ashgabat 2017, the first of its kind event to be held in Central Asia, is in line with such significant sporting events, in which LGI is privileged to participate. At LGI, we believe that the announced sponsorship is an opportunity to exhibit its strong appreciation and support to the nation and people of Turkmenistan, while also contributing our best efforts in delivering a successful and memorable Games for all,” said Yu Beak Kim, Head of Ashgabat office, LG International Corp.

Coca-Cola Turkmenistan is a long-term investor in Turkmenistan since 1998. The company operates a beverage plant in Ashgabat where it creates direct and indirect employment for about 750 people. Under the support agreement, the company will provide a variety of beverages, including water (Bonaqua), carbonated soft drinks (Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite) and sports drinks (Powerade) to athletes, team leaders and Ashgabat 2017 staff and volunteers during the period of the Games.

The company will also activate a fan zone for spectators and guests of the Games within the Ashgabat Olympic Complex.

“As a long-term player in the local market, we’re glad to support this international event, which will bring together athletes and sports followers from around the world. Coca-Cola is a world-renowned brand with a long history of supporting the Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement. We’ll do our best to deliver a great experience with our products at the Games,” said Coca-Cola Turkmenistan General Manager Goktug Gozutok.