India open to bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics

All talks are so far in a preliminary stage.

Is the Olympic Games set to come to Indian shores?

India is assessing its options of submitting a bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics, Sportskeeda understands. According to sources close to the situation, the IOA and N Ramachandran sent a blueprint proposal to host the 2032 Olympics last night.

It is believed, that the proposal was processed in the morning and Vijay Goel is 'open to the idea' of bidding for it. They have replied to the proposal asking for more financial details and the breakup.

"We have received official intimation from the IOA that they are in close touch with the IOC to host the Olympics in 2032. They received an email last night about it and the Sports Ministry is willing to take talks forward," informed a person close to the situation on the condition of anonymity.

Whilst another man from the Sports Ministry quipped, “We so far we have no inclination as to this report. It certainly hasn’t poured down to the lower ranking officials. If there is any talk, it seems to be only verbal and at the highest level. We have nothing else to add.”

It is a known fact that the current Indian government headed by Narendra Modi have been keen on putting in a bid for the Olympics and many had speculated that India would be putting up a bid for the 2024 Games. However, that theory was put to rest in August 2015 when International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach ruled out an Indian bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, claiming it would be too soon for the country.

The country had very little to build up a campaign in a very short amount of time while there would also be a problem in holding consecutive Olympic and Paralympic Games in Asia after Tokyo had won the right to the 2020 Games earlier.

However, Bach had claimed India remains a “sleeping giant” that the IOC will try to “wake up”, thus leaving the door open for the Asian giants to throw its hat into the ring in upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games bidding races.

Also read: India wants to host Asian Games and Asian Beach Games in the near future