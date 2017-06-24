Mr. Satyendra Verma performs India’s highest BASE jump from 600 feet above ground level

Mr. Verma took a minute and thirty seconds to successfully complete the jump.

by Press Release News 24 Jun 2017, 20:19 IST

Satyendra Verma created history by performing India’s highest BASE jump

Mr. Satyendra Verma (Retd. Lt. Col-Indian Army) today created history by performing India’s highest BASE (building, antenna, span (bridge) and earth) jump from India’s highest building in Noida.

Mr. Verma took one minute and thirty seconds to successfully complete the BASE jump from 600 feet above ground level. Verma, with over 2400 skydives, 350 wingsuit jumps and 54 BASE jumps to his credit, is an experienced BASE jumper and had earlier achieved the feats of jumping skyscrapers, a telecom tower at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and the Perrine Bridge in the US.

For his accomplishments, Mr. Verma has received three mentions in the Limca Book of Records and has also been felicitated with the Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award (equivalent to Arjuna Award) by Hon’ble President of India in 2015.

Mr. Verma in action

Commenting on the completion of the successful BASE jump, Mr. Verma said, “I was in the Indian Army for a period of 23 years and there, adventure is not an option – it is a way of life and through there I ventured into the sport of skydiving and BASE Jumping.”

“The building has a fantastic view of the Yamuna and Noida and anyone who is a trained jumper would love to perform a BASE jump from here,” Mr. Verma added.