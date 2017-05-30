MSG actor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan recommended for Dronacharya award

Spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, also known for his role in the movie, “Messenger of God” has been recommended by the Yoga Federation of India (YFI) for the Dronacharya award. The coveted award is the country’s highest recognition for excellence in sports coaching. Singh’s name was forwarded to the sports ministry last month for his unparallel contribution to the sport.

Speaking about Gurmeet’s nomination, YFI President Ashok Kumar Agarwal was quoted as saying by the Indian Express, “His contribution to the sport cannot go unnoticed. He has given birth to several international yoga stars, including world and Asian champions. We recommended him for the award after kids named him as their coach. He gave his consent to send his name for the award. The application bears his signature.”

The application has now put the Sports Ministry in a fix as the discipline of yoga was discontinued as a sport in December 2016. Yoga is now handled by the Ministry of AYUSH and thus the Yoga Guru’s application came as a surprise to the ministry.

However, yoga was recognized as a sport in September 2015 after the Prime Minister’s Office’s (PMO) direct intervention. The decision was reversed in December last year after it was found difficult to form a federation and conduct national championships.

The leader of the socio-spiritual organization Dera Sacha Sauda, Singh applied for the award through the YFI for apparently producing yoga champions at both national and international levels.

His organization in Sirsa, Haryana has been instrumental in assisting sportspersons since 1998. Ram Rahim himself has been integral in nurturing and producing world-class yoga champions. Yogis Neelam Insan, Karamdeep Insan, Swapnil Insan and Kirti Insan were named by the YFI president to justify Gurmeet Ram’s nomination. Neelam and Karamdeep have won medals at the World and Asian Cups last year. Singh has also been recommended for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

A spokesperson for the ministry has disclosed the award panel will take a final decision in the coming weeks.

An inspirational figure throughout the country, Gurmeet Singh has proved that nothing is unattainable in life in one truly desires it. Apart from cultivating world-class yogis, Singh has tried his hands at filmmaking and even bagged two “best actor” category awards.

Despite Yoga not being a major sport in the country, Singh has given his heart and soul to the sport and he is someone who truly deserves the award. However, it is up to the sports ministry to decide whether to give it to him or not.

