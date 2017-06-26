Week-long national training camp by AMF to transform soldiers to para-athletes kick-offs in Bengaluru

Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) is a non-profit organisation which aids people with disabilities to pursue sports.

26 Jun 2017

Shri. KK Sharma with the Para Badminton coaches of AMF

Bengaluru, June 25: Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), driven by Asian Championship medal para-cyclist Aditya Mehta, in a continuous effort to unearth and scout para-athletes who could go on to represent and bring laurels for India at global competition, has kick started its ambitious National Training Camp at the BSF STC, Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from today.

The camp which will see around 150 para-athletes in the making; comprising of brave soldiers from Central Armed Police Forces who put their body on the line to protect the country.

The initiative, since its inception, had not only scouted Para-athletes but also transformed the disillusioned soldiers into heroes and champions as the Indian Para-cyclists team, a product of this National Camp went on to win gold, silver and bronze medal at the Asian Championship in Bahrain in February 2017. In its second year, the success has inspired more of the soldiers to enrol and approach Aditya and AMF.

The initiative pulled all resources to train these brave hearts and mentor them by internationally acclaimed coaches for a week long training in six para sporting disciplines including swimming, cycling, badminton (standing and wheelchair), tennis (wheelchair), shooting and body building.

“This camp is very special as it not only helps in giving a purpose to the lives of the soldiers who with unfortunate turn of events were completely disillusioned. But also is helping to explore the talents and evolve them into Indian para-athletes become champions and wining laurels for India,” Aditya said.

The training, which is India’s only such camp for the para-athletes, was inaugurated by Shri. K.K Sharma, Director General of Border Security Force, Shri. P.S Sandhu Inspector General of BSF STC, Bengaluru and Shri. A Dinakar Babu (IAS) Vice-Chairman and MD of Sports Authority of Telangana State.

“I am really thankful to Shri. P.S Sandhu for being a continuous pillar of support from my playing days to till date. While he not only supported me and encouraged my vision, he also helped me to get connected with DG BSF, Mr.Sharma. He has not only understood my will do work in Para Sports but also is the reason for AMF to not only work with the Armed Forces but also has given the courage and support to AMF to help the specially abled soldiers to get a new lease of life”, the two times Asian Paralympic silver medalist further added.

The AMF has helped transform brave soldiers from Central Armed Police Forces into para-athletes

After the week-long camp is over, AMF will take the selected athletes under its wing where they will not only be given further enhanced training but also will be funded to pursue their dream of making the country proud in national and international events.

“It is a matter of immense pride for BSF to be part of such as noble cause. I would like to extend my thanks to AMF for their endeavour in empowering these brave individuals to do something great in their life even after going through such a loss in their life. I wish AMF all the best and hope they create many more champions in coming years,” Shri. K.K Sharma Director General of BSF said.

These brave hearts will be coached by top para coaches with Anand Kumar, Girish Sharma and Mark Dharmai taking care of badminton, Bholanath Daluai in-charge of swimming. Alok Mandal will be responsible to train the para-cyclists assisted by Aditya himself, while Madhu Bagri and Balachandar Subramaniam will help the tennis players hone their skills. Swaroop will be taking care of shooting disciplines and Vicky sharpening the skills of the bodybuilders.