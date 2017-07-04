Doordarshan aiming to start university-level domestic leagues

University level competition is all set to take centre stage.

by Sarthak Sharma News 04 Jul 2017, 18:45 IST

There are presently six widely recognised sports leagues India

What’s the story?

National broadcasting network Doordarshan has decided to try its hand at organising private leagues for the first time. DD made its wish to start new leagues at the university level to promote the growth of Indian sports from the grassroots.

According to a report by Livemint, the leagues aimed at are in the field of kabaddi, basketball and tackle football. The DD network representatives have decided to take this bold step to encourage budding athletes and bolster Indian hopes at several International competitions.

In case you didn’t know…

There are presently six widely recognised sports leagues India, namely the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League, Hockey India League, Badminton League and International Premier Tennis League, with Table Tennis also shortly joining the fray.

While these leagues focus on young Indian talent mixing it up with the world’s best, there isn’t currently a university level competition for young aspiring athletes to start with. NDTV had earlier tried its hand at a private league for cricket but that failed to impress and hardly drew any viewers.

The heart of the matter

The private leagues will be aimed at promoting the next generation of talent which is starved of such elite opportunities. Doordarshan hopes to telecast most of the events including zonal matches on “DD Sports’ channel with the finals being telecast on DD National.

The network hopes to raise viewership in non-cricket sports with an emphasis on university-level athletes as has been the case for several years in the USA.

The network, as things stand, is already in talks with their American counterparts on how the league should be run with sports such as basketball and tackle football being American mainstays.

The aim is to let young talent experience the pressure of such leagues before graduating to the national level.

What’s next?

Untapped potential aside, DD’s eagerness to make this league happen will encourage healthy competition from other networks if this plan goes well. This not only creates more opportunities but will surely make Indians appreciate domestic competition.

Author’s take

It is imperative that Doordarshan stay committed to the cause even if the leagues don’t get off to a flyer. What keeps USA atop the collegiate level industry is their willingness to persist with youngsters who will not draw as much viewership as their professional counterparts.

If this sector is to flourish, it needs to be given time to grow and develop with results being a surety in the future. It presents a huge opportunity to aspiring athletes with a forum to express their talent like never before. These domestic leagues could be the answer to many a problem related to Indian sports’ success worldwide.