Reena Raju to be India's first woman participant at the World Transplant Games 2017

After undergoing a heart transplant in 2009, Reena Raju is all set to participate in these inspiring games.

Reena Raju is the first Indian woman to be representing the country in WTG 2017

What’s the story?

Reena Raju, who is Karnataka’s first woman recipient of a heart donation, is all set to participate in the World Transplant Games meet in Spain. She will be representing India in the badminton and 100-metre run events.

The context

The 21st edition of the World Transplant Games, which is a biannual event, kick started on Sunday in Malaga, Spain. For more than 35 years, the World Transplant Games Federation have promoted education around transplantation through organising international sporting events in order to promote the physical success of transplant surgery and the need to raise public awareness and increase organ donation.

35-year-old Reena Raju hails from Bengaluru. She underwent the heart transplant in Chennai in November 2009 after being diagnosed with dilated cardio myopathy (DCM), a heart muscle disease that leaves a person with a barely functional heart.

The heart of the matter

Reena was involved in sports even before her transplant. She used to be a hockey player and also tried her hand at underwater diving and skydiving in recent years. According to a report, she trained herself thoroughly for her upcoming sprint and took professional help in coaching herself for the run and play badminton.

With three weeks of rigorous training, Reena, who believes in challenging herself, is making a comeback into sports through this event. She will be competing in the mixed doubles badminton and women’s 100-metre race in the 30-39 years category.

She had to go through many medical tests that were mandatory at the entry level to prove her ability and fitness in order to partake in the World Transplant Games. She will be the first Indian woman to be representing the country in these inspirational games and spread awareness about organ donation.

The Bangalorian also runs an organisation called Light a Life Foundation with a mission to help and empower other organ recipients by giving away medicines to them, amongst other things. The foundation was started in 2011 with the aim of making transplants more feasible.

Two other Indians will be joining Reena at the games. Balveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Dharmendra Soti from Lucknow will also be taking part in this biannual event.

In the same report, Reena expressed her disappointment on only having three players representing India as opposed to the hundreds that come from other countries such as the UK and the US. She believes that there needs to be more awareness, encouragement and sponsorship regarding organ recipients.

What’s next?

The World Transplant Games are an eight-day long event. Reena’s events are slated to be held later this week and she seems well prepared to take them on.

Author’s take

There is immense potential in people to represent the country in such events and this potential is only waiting to be tapped. It is about time that the government and sponsors take note of this. People like Reena and the others continue to provide inspiration for other organ recipients that aspire to lead normal lives once again.