TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 11 Division 3

Jain spoil BCFC's 'Perfect' Party while Sunday Boys finish second in the table!

Jain University defeated Bangalore City FC in the final game of the season

Bull Ring AFC v Decathlon FC

Score: Bull Ring AFC (0) – (2) Decathlon FC

Scorers

Decathlon FC (Benoit LeBail 43’,48’)

Decathlon put in an all round efficient performance to ease past Bull Ring with a 2-0 score line. The first half was evenly matched but both teams squandered the chances they were presented and the match went into halftime a goalless draw.

Benoit Lebail returned to the Decathlon line up and made an instant impact with his hold up play up front. His partner in crime Vijoy Nair also returned to the lineup and when the pair link up Decathlon seem to play on a different level.

Decathlon would be regretting not fielding their strongest line up for more of the matches because if they did they would probably be fighting for a promotion spot but nonetheless they did have an above average outing in their first season in TAL.

Benoit LeBail scored two second half goals within a six-minute time span to hand his side all three points. Credit must also be given to Shashwat Bansal and Sultan Barnes who played excellent supporting roles in the match.

Bull Ring put on a decent show in the first half but could not really hold their own in the second. They did miss quite a few chances they got especially on the counter attack but a lack of finesse ended up costing them the game. Bull Ring just escaped the relegation spots and will already be building towards the next season.

Man of the Match: Benoit LeBail (Decathlon FC)

Sunday Boys v Engineers United

Score: Sunday Boys (3) – (1) Engineers United

Scorers

Sunday Boys (Prathap Chandan 30’, 56’, 57’)

Engineers United (Shashank Singh 58’)

Sunday Boys secured second place in the standings after defeating Engineers United in their final game of the season. Top goal scorer for the division Prathap Chandan was once again at the helm of things scoring a hat trick and seeing his side through. The first half was evenly matched between the sides but a goal right at the end of the half gave Sunday Boys an advantage heading into the break.

The second half started similar to the first with both teams unable to break down each other’s defences and Engineers were presented with chances to equalise but they failed to take advantage of the situation.

This would come back to haunt them later when a close game completely turned in favour of Sunday Boys when Prathap scored two more goals in the final few minutes of the game. However, Engineers did pull one back through Shashank Singh but it was too late for them to come back into the game.

Sunday Boys have secured promotion for Division 2 for next season and will be looking to rebuild their squad given their performances in the second half of the season. Engineers United finished fourth in the table and have overall had an above average season in their first outing in TAL.

They look like strong contenders for promotion next season but the addition of a few missing pieces could also see them as challengers for the title.

Man of the Match: Prathap Chandan (Sunday Boys)

Jain University v Bangalore City FC

Score: Jain University (2) – (0) Bangalore City FC

Scorers

Jain University (Harish J 15’, Surender Babu 24’)

Jain University finally managed to do what no other team has and beat Bangalore City FC in the final game of the season. Two first half goals from Jain were enough to see their side past the champions of Division 3.

Jain themselves have secured promotion for next season and although this game didn’t have much weight with regards to positioning or the title, it still had the makings of an entertaining match.

Harish J opened the scoring for Jain University in the 15th minute and they deservedly took the lead after starting the game the stronger side. BCFC fielded a much weaker side with their main stars given a break with nothing to play for.

Surender Babu doubled his side’s lead in the 24th minute and Jain looked set for a demolition of their opponents but BCFC made some substitutions in the second half bringing on their stars to see if they turn the game around and maintain their 100% record.

Although BCFC could not score any goals they didn’t concede any either and the game ended 2-0 in favour of Jain University.

BCFC will now be looking forward to the cup where they can test their mettle against sides from the higher divisions. Jain University, on the other hand, secured promotion but would feel they didn’t live up to preseason expectations where they were touted as title contenders.

Both teams will be strong contenders in Division 2 but will need to bring their full strength squads for each game if they are to repeat their heroics from this season.

Man of the Match: Surender Babu (Jain University)