Top 10 Indian sportswomen

Taking a look at the top 10 Indian sportswomen on International Women's Day.

@AdityaBhushan3 by Aditya Bhushan Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 21:26 IST

PV Sindhu with her Olympic medal

It is that time of the year again when we celebrate the success of women in various fields. The decision to celebrate this day as International Women’s Day was taken by the United Nations in 1975, a year which was declared as International Women’s Year.

Personally, I am not a big fan of having specific days as a celebration of womanhood. However, going with the flow, it is a good day to look at a few of the top Indian women achievers from the sporting arena.

We as a nation are still far away from being called a sporting nation and the state of women sports in the country is sorry, to say the least. Hence, this list is a testimony to the courage of these women who have defied the odds and brought laurels to the nation in their respective fields.

Let’s take a look at ten Indian sportswomen who have excelled at the international level in their respective sports.

#1 P V Sindhu

A certain Pusarla Venkata Sindhu became a household name after the Rio Olympics. The reason for her rise to fame was the silver medal that she won in badminton at the Olympics. In the process, she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal.

This, without an iota of doubt, was her biggest achievement till date, but she had been slowly making a name for herself much before her exploits in Rio. In 2013, she became the first ever Indian women’s singles player to win a medal at the Badminton World Championships.

In recognition of her achievements, in 2015, she received the fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri. Incidentally, she is also the youngest recipient of this award.