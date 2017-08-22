Video: Hydraulic press hilariously crushes basketball

Will the hydraulic press reign supreme or will the basketball be too tough an object for it?

Hydraulic Press Channel, one of the world most famous YouTubers recently came up with a video where they showed her the hydraulic Press was used to disorient three types of balls. A rubber ball, a massive rubber band ball and a basketball.

The channel has a whopping 1.7 million subscribers and is run by a Finnish man named Lauri Vuohensilta and his wife Anni. It was started in October 2015, consisting of various objects being crushed in a hydraulic press. It gained wide popularity when a video of folding a piece of paper seven times went viral on Reddit and since then, Vuohensilta has been regularly posting and producing videos for the channel. In June 2016, it was awarded the Youtube gold play button.

In this video, the rubber ball was first put under pressure and the ball withstood the pressure until a point in time when the machine was being withdrawn. The ball, under some serious pressure, started to burst and was also turned into some powder.

Following this, the basketball was under the pump and the machine went through it like a knife through butter, triggering peals of laughter after the basketball had two major holes in it as an effect of the force exerted by the press.

After the decimation of the basketball, the huge rubber band ball came under the force and as expected the machine had slight issues but once the bands started snapping, the pressure of the ball induces a sudden movement of the base.

Ultimately, the result was bestowed upon the viewers. Although the basketball is a huge mass and a tough object, it is no competition for a hydraulic press!