10 big records broken at the US Open 2023 at LACC

This year's US Open 2023 witnessed a remarkable display of skill and determination from the world's top golfers. It resulted in several significant records being broken. The US Open Championship is renowned for its history, tradition, and challenging golf courses.

In 2023, the 123rd edition of the tournament took place at the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club (LACC). From historic low rounds to unprecedented achievements, let's delve into the ten big records shattered at the US Open 2023 at LACC.

U.S. Open - Preview Day 3

Broken records at US Open 2023

1) The lowest round in US Open history:

In a stunning display of golf, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele etched their names into the annals of Major Championships by shooting an incredible 62 during the first round. Fowler's round, which included 10 birdies, set a new record for the lowest round ever at the US Open 2023. It equaled the lowest round in any men's Major.

2) Multiple rounds of 63:

Tommy Fleetwood made history by becoming the first player to record two rounds of 63 in the US Open 2023. Adding to his achievement of shooting a 63 in the final round of the 2018 US Open, Fleetwood carded another remarkable 63 in the 2023 edition. His feat placed him in an elite club alongside golfing legends Greg Norman, Vijay Singh, and Brooks Koepka.

Spectacular feats on the course

3) Lowest nine-hole score:

Tom Kim and Austin Eckroat left their mark on US Open history by each carding a 29 over nine holes. Kim accomplished this feat on his first nine, becoming the first player to achieve this in the tournament. Eckroat matched the record during the final round. This made them the fifth and sixth players, respectively, to achieve a nine-hole score of 29 at the US Open 2023.

4) Fastest to double figures under par:

The US Open has a reputation for its challenging setup, making it rare for players to reach double figures under par. However, Rickie Fowler defied the odds by reaching 10-under-par in 20 holes. He became the fastest player ever to achieve this feat in the tournament's history.

Unforgettable course layout

5) The shortest par three:

During the third round at LACC, spectators witnessed history when the par-three hole became the shortest in US Open history, measuring a mere 81 yards. The remarkable alteration to the course challenged players' precision and provided a thrilling spectacle for fans.

6) The second longest par three:

While the shortest par three captured attention, the seventh hole at LACC also made its mark by becoming the second-longest par three in US Open history. The seventh hole measured an impressive 299 yards. Just one-yard shy of the record, this challenging hole tested the players' long-iron prowess and strategic decision-making.

Noteworthy accomplishments

7) The first hole-in-one by a defending champion:

In a historic moment, Matt Fitzpatrick became the first defending U.S. Open 2023 champion to achieve a hole-in-one during the tournament. His ace on day two marked a significant milestone in US Open history and added to the excitement surrounding the event.

8) Lowest first-round scoring average:

The opening round of the 2023 US Open witnessed a flurry of exceptional performances, resulting in a record-breaking scoring average of 71.38. This figure comfortably surpassed the previous record of 72.29, setting a new benchmark for excellence at the start of the tournament.

9) Lowest scores from a non-winning player:

Rory McIlroy continued his pursuit of a fifth Major title, finishing just one shot behind the winner. His remarkable nine-under-par total of 271 set a new record for the lowest 72-hole score by a player who didn't win the US Open 2023.

10) Longest closing three holes in Championship history:

The North Course at LACC presented players with a formidable challenge on the final stretch. With a combined yardage of 1,554, the closing three holes set a new record for the longest combined yardage at the US Open 2023. It added drama and intensity to the championship's thrilling conclusion.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round

The US Open 2023 at LACC witnessed an array of record-breaking performances and historic achievements. From the lowest rounds in US Open history to unprecedented scoring averages, the tournament showcased the incredible skill and resilience of the players.

Additionally, the alterations to the course layout at LACC added further intrigue and excitement. As golf enthusiasts reflect on the US Open 2023, they will remember the remarkable records shattered and the enduring legacy created at the historic Los Angeles Country Club.

