10 DP World Tour golfers who have earned their PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season ft. Thriston Lawrence

Every year, 10 golfers from the DP World Tour earn their PGA Tour cards for the next season. Even when the tour changes things in 2026, that number should remain constant.

For 2025, here are the players who have graduated following the conclusion of the DP World Tour season.

Golfers who will graduate from DP World Tour to PGA Tour

10) Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin is moving to the PGA Tour (Image via Imagn)

Tom McKibbin likely had the most nerve-wracking weekend. His T11 finish at the DP World Tour was barely enough to push him to 10th on the season points list, giving him the 10th and final spot on the tour.

9) Rikuya Hoshino

Rikuya Hoshino is graduating (Image via Imagn)

Once one of the top golfers on the Japan Tour, Rikuya Hoshino is headed to the PGA Tour now. A T28 at the season finale was enough for the golfer to earn a spot, as it kept him No. 9 overall in the DP World Tour rankings.

8) Antoine Rozner

Antoine Rozner has graduated (Image via Imagn)

Antoine Rozner may have stumbled to a T3 finish at the DP World Tour Championship, but it's not all bad. He's headed to the PGA next after a brilliant season after his performance vaulted him into the top 10.

7) Thorbjorn Oleson

Thorbjorn Oleson is back (Image via Imagn)

This is not the first time Thorbjorn Oleson has worked his way off the DP World Tour, but he had to do it again in 2024. He made 10 of 16 cuts in his one-year stint on Tour and will hope to do even better in 2025 now that he's headed back.

6) Matteo Manassero

Matteo Manassero is graduating (Image via Imagn)

Matteo Manassero has also earned his PGA Tour card for next year, and he might be the most equipped to do well. He has started on tour 38 times in his career and made the cut 25 times. The stage wasn't too big for him.

5) Niklas Norgaard

Niklas Norgaard has earned a spot (Imagn)

Niklas Norgaard, ranked 89th in the world, is moving up from the DP World Tour. He has played in three PGA Tour events, making the cut twice. His best-ever finish at that level is a T15 at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

4) Jesper Svensson

Jesper Svensson is graduating. (Image via Imagn)

Jesper Svensson has had a bit of a rapid succession in golf. He has quickly risen the ranks and is headed for the next level in 2025. He played in the PGA Championship, Genesis Scottish Open and Open Championship in 2024, so he has some valuable experience.

3) Paul Waring

Paul Waring is moving off the DP World Tour. (Image via Imagn)

Paul Waring has been a golf pro for 18 years, but he has finally played well enough on the DP World Tour to secure a PGA membership for 2025. A victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship helped lock him in for next season.

2) Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence is moving up. (Image via Imagn)

Thriston Lawrence went into the DP World Tour Championship as the only player who could catch Rory McIlroy for the Race to Dubai. McIlroy won the event and locked in his Race to Dubai victory, but Lawrence had already secured a spot in the PGA Tour.

1) Rasmus Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard is moving up to the PGA Tour (Image via Imagn)

Rasmus Hojgaard almost earned his spot a year ago but had to come back and keep playing this year to try again. His effort was successful, as a victory over Rory McIlroy in the Amgen Irish Open cemented his spot in the PGA Tour next year.

