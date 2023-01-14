10 of OWGR’s top 20 will be at The American Express: Full field explored

The American Express tournament is just around the corner. The 2023 Sony Open is currently underway at the Waiʻalae Country Club in Hawaii. Following the conclusion of this event, the PGA Tour will head straight to the PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses in California for The American Express.

The tournament kickstarting on Jan 19 will go on till the 22nd. The event will have a total prize purse of $8 million. Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has now let out a probable field that features Ten of the top 20 players in the world. To add more stakes, the field will have five of the top seven on the Official World Golf Rankings.

2023 The American Express field

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system to determine event fields, based on rankings and exemptions. According to the circuit, players including Masters champ Scheffler and Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Rahm will play in the US event, playing for the winner’s share of $1.44 million.

They will be joined by the likes of World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 6 Xander Schauffele and No. 7 Will Zalatoris.

World No. 12 Tony Finau, No. 13 Sam Burns, No. 14 Tom Kim, No. 17 Cameron Young and No. 19 Sungjae Im are among the top names in The American Express' prospective field. The rest of the field will also have K.H. Lee, Stewart Cink, Joel Dahmen, Cam Davis, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, and Sahith Theegala, among others.

However, The American Express defending champion Hudson Swafford will be missing from the event due to his defection to LIV Golf.

Here is the complete list of players for The American Express as of January 13th:

Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

Scottie Scheffler

Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Jon Rahm

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Patrick Cantlay

FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)

Justin Rose

Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team

Harris English

Tony Finau

Member of most recent U.S.Presidents Cup team

Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Young

Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

K.H. Lee

Sebastián Muñoz

Taylor Pendrith

Career money exemption

Jason Dufner

Zach Johnson

Ryan Moore

Rory Sabbatini

Jimmy Walker

Past champion of The American Express

Brian Gay

Bill Haas

Andrew Landry

Adam Long

PGA Section Champion

Michael Block

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Sung Kang

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

John Pak

Taiga Semikawa

Caleb Surratt

Gunner Wiebe

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Ryan Brehm

Stewart Cink

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Tyler Duncan

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Garrick Higgo

Tom Hoge

Martin Laird

Luke List

J.T. Poston

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Robert Streb

Nick Taylor

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Richy Werenski

Will Zalatoris

Top 30 on the FedExCup

Aaron Wise

Brian Harman

Sahith Theegala

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Davis Riley

Denny McCarthy

Keith Mitchell

Andrew Putnam

Emiliano Grillo

Brendan Steele

Troy Merritt

Adam Hadwin

Taylor Moore

Chris Kirk

Alex Smalley

Wyndham Clark

Lee Hodges

John Huh

Beau Hossler

Brandon Wu

Matthew NeSmith

Dylan Frittelli

David Lipsky

Adam Schenk

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

Patrick Rodgers

Russell Knox

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

Danny Lee

Sam Ryder

Jhonattan Vegas

Nate Lashley

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Kramer Hickok

Justin Lower

Danny Willett

Major medical extension

Kyle Stanley

Zac Blair

Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Justin Suh

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Taylor Montgomery

Thomas Detry

Tyson Alexander

Ben Taylor

Ben Griffin

Will Gordon

Kevin Yu

David Lingmerth

Robby Shelton

S.H. Kim

Byeong Hun An

Dean Burmester

Davis Thompson

Joseph Bramlett

Harrison Endycott

Ryan Armour

Chris Stroud

Zecheng Dou

Paul Haley II

Erik Barnes

Harry Hall

Austin Cook

Brian Stuard

Eric Cole

Ben Martin

MJ Daffue

Scott Harrington

Nico Echavarria

Carl Yuan

Kyle Westmoreland

Austin Eckroat

Michael Kim

Brice Garnett

Brent Grant

Tano Goya

Philip Knowles

Vincent Norrman

Trevor Cone

Brandon Matthews

Kevin Roy

Matti Schmid

Michael Gligic

Carson Young

Samuel Stevens

Trevor Werbylo

Augusto Núñez

Anders Albertson

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Harry Higgs

Satoshi Kodaira

Andrew Novak

Other details, including the broadcast and tee times for The American Express, will be updated soon.

