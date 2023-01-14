Create

10 of OWGR’s top 20 will be at The American Express: Full field explored

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Round Two
(Image via Getty)

The American Express tournament is just around the corner. The 2023 Sony Open is currently underway at the Waiʻalae Country Club in Hawaii. Following the conclusion of this event, the PGA Tour will head straight to the PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses in California for The American Express.

The tournament kickstarting on Jan 19 will go on till the 22nd. The event will have a total prize purse of $8 million. Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has now let out a probable field that features Ten of the top 20 players in the world. To add more stakes, the field will have five of the top seven on the Official World Golf Rankings.

2023 The American Express field

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system to determine event fields, based on rankings and exemptions. According to the circuit, players including Masters champ Scheffler and Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Rahm will play in the US event, playing for the winner’s share of $1.44 million.

They will be joined by the likes of World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 6 Xander Schauffele and No. 7 Will Zalatoris.

World No. 12 Tony Finau, No. 13 Sam Burns, No. 14 Tom Kim, No. 17 Cameron Young and No. 19 Sungjae Im are among the top names in The American Express' prospective field. The rest of the field will also have K.H. Lee, Stewart Cink, Joel Dahmen, Cam Davis, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, and Sahith Theegala, among others.

However, The American Express defending champion Hudson Swafford will be missing from the event due to his defection to LIV Golf.

Here is the complete list of players for The American Express as of January 13th:

Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

  • Scottie Scheffler

Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

  • Jon Rahm

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

  • Patrick Cantlay

FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)

  • Justin Rose

Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team

  • Harris English
  • Tony Finau

Member of most recent U.S.Presidents Cup team

  • Sam Burns
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Cameron Young

Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team

  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Cam Davis
  • Sungjae Im
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Tom Kim
  • K.H. Lee
  • Sebastián Muñoz
  • Taylor Pendrith

Career money exemption

  • Jason Dufner
  • Zach Johnson
  • Ryan Moore
  • Rory Sabbatini
  • Jimmy Walker

Past champion of The American Express

  • Brian Gay
  • Bill Haas
  • Andrew Landry
  • Adam Long

PGA Section Champion

  • Michael Block

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

  • Sung Kang

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

  • John Pak
  • Taiga Semikawa
  • Caleb Surratt
  • Gunner Wiebe

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

  • Ryan Brehm
  • Stewart Cink
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Jason Day
  • Tyler Duncan
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Lucas Glover
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Tom Hoge
  • Martin Laird
  • Luke List
  • J.T. Poston
  • Chad Ramey
  • Chez Reavie
  • Robert Streb
  • Nick Taylor
  • Michael Thompson
  • Brendon Todd
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Richy Werenski
  • Will Zalatoris

Top 30 on the FedExCup

  • Aaron Wise
  • Brian Harman
  • Sahith Theegala

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

  • Davis Riley
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Brendan Steele
  • Troy Merritt
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Taylor Moore
  • Chris Kirk
  • Alex Smalley
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Lee Hodges
  • John Huh
  • Beau Hossler
  • Brandon Wu
  • Matthew NeSmith
  • Dylan Frittelli
  • David Lipsky
  • Adam Schenk
  • Aaron Rai
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Russell Knox
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Peter Malnati
  • Danny Lee
  • Sam Ryder
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Nate Lashley
  • James Hahn
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Scott Piercy
  • Callum Tarren
  • Max McGreevy
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Nick Watney
  • Doug Ghim
  • Kevin Tway
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Kramer Hickok
  • Justin Lower
  • Danny Willett

Major medical extension

  • Kyle Stanley
  • Zac Blair

Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)

  • Justin Suh

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Thomas Detry
  • Tyson Alexander
  • Ben Taylor
  • Ben Griffin
  • Will Gordon
  • Kevin Yu
  • David Lingmerth
  • Robby Shelton
  • S.H. Kim
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Dean Burmester
  • Davis Thompson
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Ryan Armour
  • Chris Stroud
  • Zecheng Dou
  • Paul Haley II
  • Erik Barnes
  • Harry Hall
  • Austin Cook
  • Brian Stuard
  • Eric Cole
  • Ben Martin
  • MJ Daffue
  • Scott Harrington
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Carl Yuan
  • Kyle Westmoreland
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Michael Kim
  • Brice Garnett
  • Brent Grant
  • Tano Goya
  • Philip Knowles
  • Vincent Norrman
  • Trevor Cone
  • Brandon Matthews
  • Kevin Roy
  • Matti Schmid
  • Michael Gligic
  • Carson Young
  • Samuel Stevens
  • Trevor Werbylo
  • Augusto Núñez
  • Anders Albertson

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

  • Harry Higgs
  • Satoshi Kodaira
  • Andrew Novak

Other details, including the broadcast and tee times for The American Express, will be updated soon.

