Golf is one of the oldest and richest sports in the world. In the last few years, the game has witnessed dynamic changes, with dozens of golfers signing millions of dollars in deals with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

In December 2023, Jon Rahm defected from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf and reportedly became the highest-earning golfer of the year.

Golfers' net worth always intrigues fans around the globe. Here is a list of the top 10 richest golfers in the world as of January 2024.

10 Richest golfers in the world ranked in 2024

#1 Tiger Woods: $1.1 billion

Tiger Woods (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Although Tiger Woods played in limited tournaments last season, he still maintains the status of being the richest golfer in the world. As per Forbes, his reported net worth is roughly $1.1 billion as of January 2024.

Woods has earned over $1.7 billion from his professional career and is the only active athlete whose net worth counts in billions of dollars after LeBron James.

As per Golf Monthly, his total career earnings are $120,954,766, excluding his earnings from unofficial tournaments.

#2 Greg Norman: $400 million

Greg Norman (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, is among the wealthiest golfers globally. He has increased his net worth significantly, not only from his professional career but also from his off-course earnings.

Greg Norman has a net worth of $400 million, according to WealthyGorilla.com. Over his career, the Australian golfer has won over 85 tournaments, adding a substantial amount to his wealth.

#3 Jack Nicklaus: $400 million

Jack Nicklaus (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus is among the richest golfers in the world, with a reported net worth of $400 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Nicklaus made $1.15 billion in career earnings and also added significant wealth as a golf course designer and brand endorser.

He founded and currently leads the Nicklaus Design firm with his sons. He has been involved in the golf course design business since the middle of the 1960s. It is said that his company has created over 290 golf courses worldwide.

#4 Phil Mickelson: $300 million

Phil Mickelson (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson, the six-time Major winner, has made a huge profit from his decades-long professional career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is around $300 million.

The LIV golfer is the seventh highest-paid athlete of 2023, as per Forbes. According to the list released by the outlet, Mickelson earned $106 million including $104 million on the course and $2 million off the course. He is one of the two golfers included in the top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 by Forbes.

#5 Gary Player: $250 million

Gary Player (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With a net worth of $250 million, Gary Player is one of the richest golfers in the world, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The South African golfer is considered one of the best golfers in the world. He has won over 150 tournaments in his career, including 24 on the PGA Tour. His successful golfing career has contributed to his enormous net worth.

#6 Rory McIlroy: $170 million

Rory McIlroy (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rory McIlroy's net worth is around $170 million. He is the 15th highest-paid athlete of 2023, according to Forbes.

His total career earnings are $140,135,058, including $80 million from official tournaments and $1 million from unofficial tournaments, as per Spotrac. He has also earned $15 million from the Player Index Program.

In 2023, the Northern Irishman earned $20 million, as per Spotrac.

#7 Fred Couples: $120 million

Fred Couples (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fred Couples's estimated net worth is $120 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The former World No. 1 currently competes on the PGA Tour Champions and still adds significantly to his wealth. He has won 64 tournaments in his career, including the 1992 Masters.

#8 Jordan Spieth: $120 million

Jordan Spieth (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth's net worth is estimated to be around $120 million per Celebrity Net Worth. The American golfer is one of the richest golfers in the world as of 2024.

In Forbes' 2023 highest-paid athlete list, Spieth secured the 43rd spot with total earnings of $47.5 million.

#9 Dustin Johnson: $100 million

Dustin Johnson (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson is one of Forbes' top 10 highest earners in 2023. The LIV golfer has made a tremendous amount of money from his professional career and also from endorsements and investments.

As per Forbes, Johnson earned $107 million in 2023 and was listed at number six among the highest-paid athletes of last year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson's estimated net worth is around $100 million.

#10 Jon Rahm: $100 million

Jon Rahm (Image via Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm is one of the highest-paid athletes of 2023 after his reported half-a-million-dollar contract with LIV Golf. However, as the golfer did not confirm the amount he was paid to join LIV, his exact total earnings for 2023 are not known.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rahm's net worth as of 2024 is estimated to be around $100 million. He has pocketed over $16 million from the last season of the PGA Tour with his incredible four victories, including the Masters.

Rahm is set to compete in LIV Golf in 2024.