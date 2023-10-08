The current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is one of the most successful golfers on the PGA Tour. He has been incredibly amazing with his game and won the Masters last year.

However, his performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup disappointed fans because the golfer struggled with his form throughout the tournament. Although Scheffler is pretty popular, there are still some facts that fans don't know about him.

Here are 10 things one should know about Scottie Scheffler.

10 things you probably didn’t know about Scottie Scheffler

#1 Scottie Scheffler's early life

Scheffler was born on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. However, he grew up in Dallas Texas. He lived in New Jersey for around six years before moving to Texas. He attended St. Cecilia High School in Eaglewood where he played golf.

#2 Scheffler's family

Scottie Scheffler is the only boy among four siblings. He has three sisters named Callie, Molly and Sara. His father Scott grew up in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey while his mother Diane grew up in Park Ridge, New Jersey.

#3 His parents introduced him to golf

Scottie Scheffler's parents introduced him to the game at the age of three. He developed an interest in the game and received tutelage at the Royal Oaks Golf Club under the guidance of Randy Smith.

#4 Scottie Scheffler's amateur career

Scottie Scheffler had a successful amateur career. He won 75 times on the PGA junior circuit.

#5 He played basketball in college

While studying at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Scottie Scheffler played golf and basketball. He has won numerous golf tournaments at junior level and then at professional level.

#6 Scottie Scheffler met his wife in high school

Scheffler met Meredith during her sophomore year while studying at Highland Park. Meredith was new to the school and used to sit next to Scottie in math class. They became good friends and started dating in their senior years and have been together ever since.

#7 Scottie was named the Freshman of the year

The Dallas native was recruited to the University of Texas where he studied from 2014 to 2018 and helped his college team to win the Big 12 championships thrice. He was named the "Phil Mickelson Freshman of the Year" for his successful start to his college career in 2015.

#8 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year

Scottie Scheffler started his professional career in 2018 and earned his Korn Ferry tour card after qualifying through school. He competed on the Korn Ferry Tour and won two events.

At the end of the 2020 season, he topped the final point list and overall point list of the Tour and was named the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.

#9 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

With his successful outing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, Scottie Scheffler has earned full exemption on the PGA Tour and finished in a tie for fourth place at the 2020 PGA Championship.

He played a round of 59 at The Northern Trust Championship in 2020, which was second lowest on the PGA Tour and later was named the PGA Tour rookie of the year.

#10 Scheffler has won eight professional events

Scottie Scheffler has won eight professional events in his career including six on the PGA Tour and two on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has also won the Masters in 2022.