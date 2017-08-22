10-year-old golfer unbeaten for 1,266 days, creates new Indian record

The next prodigy in the making?

Aryaman has been playing the sport since he was four years of age.

What’s the story?

Junior golfer Aryaman Singh has scripted history in the golf arena by charging his way to victory through the first five events of the Indian Golf Union-West Zone this year.

The young golfer has remained undefeated at the zonal level, winning every single tournament he has played in the span of his four-year-old career.

The context

The golfer has earned his way into winning the Indian Golf Union-West Zone Order of Merit for a third consecutive time. He wrapped up the tournament breaking his own zonal and national records.

According to a recent press release issued on Tuesday, his winning streak that spans over four years, extends to a record-breaking number of 1266 days. This would be the longest streak in the history of junior golf in the country.

Heart of the matter

Hailing from the city of Pune, Aryaman was six years old when he entered into this territory and has only paved a bright path forward with every tournament that has come his way.

He has been engaged in the sport since he was four. He won his first game at the Kensville Golf Course, Ahmedabad, followed by a series of wins first in his home town, The Poona Gold Club Course and the Oxford Golf and Country Club. These were followed by another victory at the Gaekwad Baroda Gold Course, Vadodara.

Training under Justin Parsons for the last three years, the ten-year-old has worked with some of the most prestigious golf coaches around the world including the likes of Mark Roe, David Stockton, and Vijay Divecha.

A student of grade four, the promising young golfer is no less good at his studies. With the help of supportive parents and school and of course, thanks to his own efforts, Aryaman is able to juggle between his golf career and school work very well. Besides golf, Aryaman likes to engage in other sports like cricket, badminton, football and tennis.

What’s next?

Aryaman wants to pursue professional golf when he grows up, and although that seems a long way ahead, his persistence and skill is sure to put him very high up on the ladder.

Author’s take

He is 10 years old and it is baffling and inspiring to come across such skill and mastery from a player his age. His potential is only building yet, and with all the accolades and fame he has achieved, time will tell how much success is in store for him. This also goes on to say how far a child can reach when given the right amount of support and push by their parents and school authorities.