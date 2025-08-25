$10M WNBA star drops 3-word praise for Tommy Fleetwood’s FedEx Cup win at Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood's dramatic win at the 2025 Tour Championship sparked many reactions from the golf community across the globe. Following the conclusion of Sunday's round at the East Lake Golf Course, several other world-class athletes also commended the golfer on his milestone.Heading into the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship, Fleetwood was tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. Prior to the co-leaders teeing off, basketball legend Caitlin Clark posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), hoping that the Englishman would win.After his final putt on the 72nd hole dropped, the $10 million worth WNBA star replied to her own post with a simple message about Tommy Fleetwood's performance.As an avid golfer herself, Caitlin Clark wrote (via X @CaitlinClark22):&quot;Awesome. Sports rock.&quot;Here's a look at the Iowa Women's Basketball alum's post congratulating the Ryder Cup star on his victory (via X @CaitlinClark22):The 2025 Tour Championship winner also received praise from golfing legend Tiger Woods himself. As a two-time FedEx Cup winner himself, the TGL co-founder stated that Fleetwood's years of hard work leading up to his breakthrough victory were worth it.In a heartfelt post on X, the 15-time Major championship winner wrote (via X @TigerWoods):&quot;Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood!&quot;Tiger Woods @TigerWoodsLINKYour journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!Tommy Fleetwood also had several other big-time athletes like LeBron James and Michael Phelps rooting for him to earn his maiden victory on the PGA Tour since he joined the circuit in 2018.What clubs did Tommy Fleetwood use to win the 2025 Tour Championship?Here's a look at what was in Tommy Fleetwood's winning bag at the 2025 Tour Championship (via PGA Tour):DriverClubhead - TaylorMade Qi35 (10.5 degrees)Shaft - Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 XMini DriverClubhead - TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5 degrees)Shaft - Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X5 WoodClubhead - TaylorMade Qi35 (18 degrees)Shaft - Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX9 WoodClubhead - TaylorMade Qi10 (24 degrees)Shaft - Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TXIronsClubhead - TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)Shaft - Project X 6.5WedgesClubhead - TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 (52 degrees - 09 degree bounce)Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400Clubhead - TaylorMade MG Proto (56 degrees - 12 degrees bounce)Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400Clubhead - TaylorMade MG Proto (60 degrees - 10 degrees bounce)Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400PutterClubhead - TaylorMade Spider Tour BlackGrip - SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0GripsGrips - IomicGrips - Golf Pride Tour Velvet CordGolf BallGolf Ball - TaylorMade TP5x Pix