$10M WNBA star drops 3-word praise for Tommy Fleetwood’s FedEx Cup win at Tour Championship

By Lathika Krishna
Published Aug 25, 2025 02:48 GMT
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Tommy Fleetwood, TOUR Championship (Image via Getty)

Tommy Fleetwood's dramatic win at the 2025 Tour Championship sparked many reactions from the golf community across the globe. Following the conclusion of Sunday's round at the East Lake Golf Course, several other world-class athletes also commended the golfer on his milestone.

Heading into the final round of the 2025 Tour Championship, Fleetwood was tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. Prior to the co-leaders teeing off, basketball legend Caitlin Clark posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), hoping that the Englishman would win.

After his final putt on the 72nd hole dropped, the $10 million worth WNBA star replied to her own post with a simple message about Tommy Fleetwood's performance.

As an avid golfer herself, Caitlin Clark wrote (via X @CaitlinClark22):

"Awesome. Sports rock."

Here's a look at the Iowa Women's Basketball alum's post congratulating the Ryder Cup star on his victory (via X @CaitlinClark22):

The 2025 Tour Championship winner also received praise from golfing legend Tiger Woods himself. As a two-time FedEx Cup winner himself, the TGL co-founder stated that Fleetwood's years of hard work leading up to his breakthrough victory were worth it.

In a heartfelt post on X, the 15-time Major championship winner wrote (via X @TigerWoods):

"Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood!"
Tommy Fleetwood also had several other big-time athletes like LeBron James and Michael Phelps rooting for him to earn his maiden victory on the PGA Tour since he joined the circuit in 2018.

What clubs did Tommy Fleetwood use to win the 2025 Tour Championship?

Here's a look at what was in Tommy Fleetwood's winning bag at the 2025 Tour Championship (via PGA Tour):

Driver

  • Clubhead - TaylorMade Qi35 (10.5 degrees)
  • Shaft - Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

Mini Driver

  • Clubhead - TaylorMade R7 Quad (13.5 degrees)
  • Shaft - Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

5 Wood

  • Clubhead - TaylorMade Qi35 (18 degrees)
  • Shaft - Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX

9 Wood

  • Clubhead - TaylorMade Qi10 (24 degrees)
  • Shaft - Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX

Irons

  • Clubhead - TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
  • Shaft - Project X 6.5

Wedges

  • Clubhead - TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 (52 degrees - 09 degree bounce)
  • Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
  • Clubhead - TaylorMade MG Proto (56 degrees - 12 degrees bounce)
  • Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
  • Clubhead - TaylorMade MG Proto (60 degrees - 10 degrees bounce)
  • Shaft - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

  • Clubhead - TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
  • Grip - SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0

Grips

  • Grips - Iomic
  • Grips - Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

Golf Ball

  • Golf Ball - TaylorMade TP5x Pix
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Lathika Krishna
