11 LIV Golf stars who made the cut at the Open Championship 2025 ft. Bryson DeChambeau

19 LIV Golfers were in action at the Open Championship 2025, but only eleven of them progressed to the weekend. On Friday, July 18, eight members of the contingent failed to finish above the cutline.

The conditions at Royal Portrush were quite challenging, which was evident in the scoreline. Following two days of action, the cutline at the Open Championship 2025 was set at 1-over. Notable names like Collin Morikawa and Jason Day faced early exits. LIV Golf stars like Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka also missed the weekend.

In this article, we will look at the 11 LIV Golf professionals who made the cut at Royal Portrush.

LIV Golfers who made the cut at the Open Championship 2025

1) Tyrrell Hatton: -5

Tyrrell Hatton at the Open Championship 2025, First Round (Image Source: Imagn)

Tyrrell Hatton once again proved to be the best LIV player in majors this season. The star Englishman fired a 2-under 69 after an opening-round 68 and was tied for fifth. He sits five strokes off the lead after 36 holes.

2) Lee Westwood: -3

Lee Westwood at the Open Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Lee Westwood took full advantage of his Open Championship qualification as he carded a 70 on Friday. Following the second round, he was tied for 12th with an aggregate score of 3-under.

3) Marc Leishman: -1

Marc Leishman at the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Marc Leishman’s second-round 68 helped him make a big jump, finishing at 1-under after two days at Royal Portrush. Following the second round, he is tied for 26th.

4) Jason Kokrak: -1

Jason Kokrak (Image Source: Imagn)

Jason Kokrak shot a 1-under 70 on Day 2 to tie alongside Marc Leishman. For the uninitiated, this is his first major start in more than two years.

5) Dean Burmester: E

Dean Burmester at the LIV Golf Korea (Image Source: Imagn)

Dean Burmester shot back-to-back 71s and was tied for 34th after two rounds.

6) Phil Mickelson: E

Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson finally made the cut in a major this season, shooting a 1-over 72 on Friday.

7) Dustin Johnson: E

Dustin Johnson at the LIV Golf Dallas (Image Source: Imagn)

Dustin Johnson also made it to the weekend after shooting a 69 in the second round.

8) Jon Rahm: E

Jon Rahm (Image Source: Imagn)

Jon Rahm shot rounds of 70 and 72 to sit at even par after two days at Royal Portrush.

9) Sergio Garcia: +1

Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf Virginia (Image Source: Imagn)

Sergio Garcia slipped 31 spots on Friday after shooting a 73 but managed to make the cut at the Open Championship.

10) Bryson DeChambeau: +1

Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau had carded a 78 on Day 1, and it required a herculean effort to make the cut. The two-time US Open champion took it as a challenge and fired a low 65 to make it to the weekend.

11) Henrik Stenson: +1

Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Virginia (Image Source: Imagn)

Henrik Stenson moved 63 spots after shooting 68 in the second round of the Open Championship.

