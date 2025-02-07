13-year-old turns heads in Qatar with DP World Tour debut round of 75

The DP World Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is underway at the Doha Golf Club. The tournament's opening round saw 13-year-old golfer Daniil Sokolov impress the world's best players with his performance.

Sokolov received a special invite from the DP World Tour to play the tournament and he did not disappoint. The Russian-born golfer, who now resides in Qatar, fired up a stellar three-over par 75 round to tie with Shubhankar Sharma, Scott Jamieson, and seven other world-class golfers.

The amateur golfer marked his maiden appearance on the DP World Tour by tying for 106th place after 18 holes. Sokolov began the round in stellar fashion by carding in two birdies in the first four holes. Unfortunately, he encountered four bogeys and one double bogey on the par 3 13th hole to drop down the leaderboard.

Here's a look at the young rising star's scorecard for the opening round of the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (via DP World Tour):

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 6

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Daniil Sokolov will tee off the second round of the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at 7:50 AM local time. The 2024 Jordan Junior Open winner is nine strokes behind joint leaders Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Brandon Robinson Thompson.

DP World Tour's Qatar Masters Leaderboard

The DP World Tour committee suspended play for the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters due to darkness. Here's a look at the top 12 players on the provisional leaderboard (via DP World Tour):

T1 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-6)

T1 - Brandon Robinson Thompson (-6)

T3 - Andrea Pavan (-5)

T3 - Sam Bairstow (-5)

5 - Jean Bekirian (-4) (Round 1 incomplete)

T6 - Oliver Lindell (-4)

T6 - Darren Fichardt (-4)

T6 - Laurie Canter (-4)

9 - Pierre Pineau (-4) (Round 1 incomplete)

T10 - Alvaro Quiros (-4)

T10 - Adrien Saddier (-4)

T12 - Bastien Amat (-3)

T12 - Alexander George Frances (-3)

T12 - Haotong Li (-3)

T12 - Bernd Weisberger (-3)

T12 - Alejandro Del Ray (-3)

T12 - Casey Jarvis (-3)

T12 - Keita Nakajima (-3)

T12 - Wenyi Ding (-3)

T12 - MK Kim (-3)

T12 - Tom Valliant (-3)

T12 - Julien Guerrier (-3)

T12 - Daniel Brown (-3)

T12 - Joel Girrbach (-3)

T12 - Antoine Rozner (-3)

T12 - Jayden Schaper (-3)

T12 - Adrien Dumont De Chassart (-3)

T12 - Matthew Jordan (-3)

T12 - Francesco Laporta (-3)

