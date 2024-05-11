16-year-old Blades Brown posts a stunning 3rd round score to sit T10 at Myrtle Beach Classic

Blades Brown shot an incredible third-round score at the the Myrtle Beach Classic's inaugural event at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The sixteen year old shot a four under 67 third-round score.

Brown shot an opening round of 1 over 72 four under and his 67 third-round score at his PGA Tour debut which moved him into the cut line for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic final round. Brown made the cut by a one stroke margin from the cut line.

Expand Tweet

The 16-year-old told the PGA Tour:

"Yesterday was my first time ever playing a PGA TOUR event, so I was a little nerve-wracked the whole day. Today I felt like I was playing the game that I wanted to play. ... It feels surreal. ... It gives me momentum and courage for future events."

Blades Brown became the second 16-year-old player to make the cut at a PGA Tour event after Kris Kim made the cut last week at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Blades Brown's parents' reaction to his maiden PGA Tour cut made

Blades Brown was born to Rhonda Blades Brown and Parke Brown. The 16-year-old made his PGA Tour debut at the 2024 inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic with both his parents by his side.

Rhonda Blades Brown is a former WNBA player and world renowned coach of the Brentwood Academy's Women's basketball team. She played basketball for Vanderbilt University and was drafted into WNBA's New York Liberty for their inaugural season.

Rhonda Blades played her final WNBA season for the Detroit Shock and played in Israel and Turkey before retiring. She told the PGA Tour:

" He's only 16 and this is a lot of people. I'm impressed that he's controlling his emotions this well ... I told him if he makes the cut that's two less days he gets to do school ... Watching him is nerve-wracking. But we're supposed to be having fun, so that's what I'm trying to do."

Blades Brown's father Parke was diagnosed with leukemia a year and a half ago and he has been Blades' constant support system throughout his career, never missing a single one of his tournaments.

With Parke Brown's cancer in remission he is still under medical care. Parke told the PGA Tour in near tears after his 16-year-old son's incredible milestone:

"A year and a half ago, I had a year left to live. I'd been diagnosed with leukemia and we've been through a lot as a family. ... The Lord gave me some more time. Special."