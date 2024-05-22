Kris Kim will make his DP World Tour debut at the 2024 British Masters. The 16-year-old Englishman will play as an amateur at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England from August 29 to September 1.

Kim became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson since 2015. He carded a total score of 7 under par at TPC Craig Ranch earlier this month.

Shortly after making his PGA Tour debut at the CJ Byron Cup earlier this month, Kris Kim is set to make his DP World Tour debut later this year. The teenager told DP World Tour:

"I am so excited to play at The Belfry later this year and I am incredibly grateful to the DP World Tour for the opportunity...I feel like I learned so much from playing on the PGA TOUR earlier this month and spending some time around the DP World Tour players will be priceless for my future, so I’m really looking forward to it."

Sir Nick Faldo will host the 2024 British Masters at The Belfry in August. Faldo has won the Ryder Cup at The Belfry three times in his legendary career. Drawing inspiration from the six-time Major winner, Kris Kim said:

"The British Masters is an event I have grown up watching and to have the chance to play is a dream come true. The event celebrates the best of British golf and having Sir Nick Faldo as the host is really cool. Hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to spend some time with him and learn from his experience."

All about Kris Kim

Kim was born to parents Ji Hyun Suh and Ki Yong Kim. His mother, Ji Hyun Suh, is a former professional golfer who represented the Republic of Korea and his father, Ki Yong Kim, also played the sport professionally. Inspired by his parents, Kris Kim started playing golf at a young age. His mother, who is now a golf instructor in England, is also the trailblazing amateur's coach.

Kris Kim broke the course record at the European Boys' Team Championship while representing England. Kim broke the course record at the Golf Club of Geneva with an impressive score of 65. The 2023 Boys Amateur Championship winner was honoured at the 2024 Tuesday's England Golf Centenary Dinner and Awards with the Performance of the Year award for his incredible accomplishments.

Having represented Europe in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup and winning, the teenager is sponsored by Under Armour and became the only English amateur to be sponsored by TaylorMade.