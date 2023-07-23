20 golfers who won multiple majors in the same year

Winning a major tournament is every golfer's dream. Hundreds of golfers have brought major championship trophies home with them. However, only a few of them have won it multiple times, and only 20 have done so in the same year.

Winning two majors in a year is an incredible feat and here is a list of golfers who have won multiple majors in a single year.

#1 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka won five major tournaments in his career and two in the same year. The American golfer, who now plays on LIV Golf, won the US Open and the PGA Championship in 2018. His latest major victory came in 2023 when he won the PGA Championship.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has won four majors in his career. Mcllroy won the British Open and the PGA Championship in 2014.

#3 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has won three majors in his career and two in 2015. He clinched the trophy of the Masters and the US Open in 2015.

#4 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, had won multiple major tournaments, not once, but four times. In 2000, he won three of the four majors but did not win the green jacket to complete his grand slam in a year.

Woods won the British Open, US Open, and PGA Championship in 2000, the Masters and US Open in 2002, the Masters and British Open in 2005, and the PGA Championship and British Open in 2006.

#5 Jack Nicklaus

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus holds the record for winning the most majors in golf history. He had won 18 major tournaments. He won the Masters and the PGA Championship in 1963 and Masters and British Open in 1966.

#6 Nick Faldo

Nick Faldo is one of the most accomplished golfers in history, having won six majors in his career. He won three masters and three Open Championships. In 1990, he was the winner of the Masters and the British Open.

#7 Tom Watson

In his career, Tom Watson has won eight majors, including two Masters, one US Open, and five Open Championships. He had won two majors in a single year. In 1977, Watson won the Masters and the British Open.

#8 Gary Player

Gary Player, who has won nine majors in his career, is also on the list of golfers who have won multiple majors in a year. He is one of only five players in history to have won all four major championships. In 1974, Player won the British Open and the Masters.

#9 Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer won the Masters and the US Open in 1960 and again the Masters and British Open in 1962.

#10 Ben Hogan

Ben Hogan won two majors in a single year three times. He won the US Open and PGA Championship in 1948, Masters and US Open in 1951, and Masters, US, and British Open in 1953.

#11 Bobby Jones

Bobby Jones also won two major tournaments in a single that too twice. He won the US Open and the British Open in 1926 and four years later in 1930 again won the US and British Open.

#12 Lee Trevino

Lee Trevino took the Claret Jug and US Open trophy in 1971 and became one of the few golfers who won two majors in a year.

#13 Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington has won two majors in his career. He won the British Open in 2008 and also won the PGA Championship.

#14 Mark O'Meara

Mark O'Meara, who won the Masters in 1998, also won the British Open that year.

#15 Craig Wood

Craig Wood is one of the 20 golfers who has won multiple majors in a single year. He won the Masters and the US Open in 1941.

#16 Walter Hagen

Having won 11 major tournaments in his career, Walter Hagen has won two events in a single year. He won the US Open and the PGA Championship in 1924.

#17 Gene Sarazen

Gene Sarazen has won seven major tournaments in his career including one Masters, two US Open, one Open, and three PGA Championships. He won the US Open and the PGA Championship in 1922.

#18 Jack Burke Jr

Jack Burke Jr won the Masters earlier in 1956 and later that year clinched the trophy of the PGA Championship.

#19 Sam Snead

Sam Snead had also won two majors in a year. In 1949, he won the Masters and the PGA Championship.

#20 Nick Price

Nick Price also won two majors in a single year. He won the historic British Open in 1994 and also clinched the trophy of the PGA Championship that year.