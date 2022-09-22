2022 Presidents Cup Thursday Foursomes pairings 

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place this week with foursome matches on Day 1. The captains of both teams unveiled their pairings on Wednesday. While the Americans are favored to defend their title, they will look forward to getting off to a strong start in the foursomes on Day 1. With five of the world's top 10 in Team USA, there is no doubt why the Americans are fancied to win this week.

In foursomes, a pair of golfers from the same team play one ball on each hole alternately. Between themselves, the pair will choose who will tee off from the odd and even holes. They will alternate until the ball is holed. Eventually, the pair with the lowest score wins the match.

Team USA Captain Davis Love III has gone ahead with some common partnerships while the International Team Captain, Trevor Immelman, has used an altogether different strategy pairing his top two players in the first match itself.

2022 Presidents Cup Thursday fourballs pairings, matchups

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will play the first match of the day. They enter with a 4-0-0 foursomes record versus former Masters Champions Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama. Looking at their record, the US are likely to win the match, which will surely uplift the confidence of the team on the first day. The duo played all their matches together at the 2019 Presidents Cup and also won the Zurich Open this year.

However, Immelman has brought his best players together to give the heavily-favored Americans a tough fight.

The second match will be played by multiple major winners, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who grew up playing junior golf together. They have teamed up against the likes of Sungjae Im from South Korea and Corey Conners from Canada.

Fellow countrymen Tom Kim and K. H. Lee will experience their maiden Presidents Cup together. The two rookies will face Cam Young and World No. 7 Collin Morikawa in the third match of the day.

The highlight of the day would be the fourth match where World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler teams up with good friend and three-time winner on the PFA tour this year, Sam Burns. The duo will play against Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis.

The final match of the day will take place between a very strong US partnership between Tony Finau and Fortinet Championship winner Max Homa against rookies, Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira.

Take a look at the entire schedule for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup below.

Match 1, 1:05 pm — Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (INT)

Match 2, 1:17 pm — Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (INT)

Match 3, 1:29 pm — Cam Young/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Tom Kim/K. H. Lee (INT)

Match 4, 1:41 pm — Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Si Woo Kim/Cameron Davis (INT)

Match 5, 1:53 pm — Tony Finau/Max Homa (USA) vs. Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (INT)

Sitting USA: Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner

Sitting INT: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sebastian Munoz

Fans can watch today's event on the Golf Channel or Peackock from 1 to 6 pm ET. The US has won the Presidents Cup eight times and has never lost on their home ground.

