2023 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am Celebrity lineup revealed ft. Gareth Bale and Tom Holland

The BMW PGA Championship, a flagship event on the DP World Tour, is set to feature not only top golfers but also an impressive lineup of celebrities from the worlds of sports and entertainment in its Celebrity Pro-Am tournament. Here is a list of celebrities that are going to be featured.

1) Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale's golf skills have been turning heads on the PGA Tour, where he's been seen teeing it up alongside some of the world's top golfers, including Jon Rahm. Despite his remarkable talent, Bale has ruled out turning pro in golf, but his appearances in prestigious events like the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am suggest he has a chance of winning in the celebrity category.

2) Tom Holland

Tom Holland at the BMW PGA Championship 2021 (Image via Getty)

Tom Holland, famous for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also an avid golfer. Holland's love for golf dates back to his childhood, and he often takes his co-stars such as Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt out on the course. With a handicap of five, which is considered above average, Holland plays golf almost daily, dedicating himself to improving his game.

3) James Anderson

James Anderson at the Seniors PGA Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Cricket star James Anderson is no stranger to golf's allure. Known to be an avid golfer, Anderson is often seen swinging clubs with friends and fellow sports personalities. In a memorable incident from 2018, he narrowly escaped injury when a golf ball ricocheted off a tree root and shot straight up into his face during a round with Stuart Broad.

4) Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad at the PCA Team England 2019 (Image via Getty)

Stuart Broad, the retired England cricket all-rounder, is a sportsman with a passion that extends beyond the cricket pitch. Throughout his cricket career, Broad utilized rounds of golf as part of his preparation for high-stakes matches, demonstrating his commitment to the sport. Notably, he's a familiar face in the Celebrity Pro-Am circuit, where he joins other cricket stars such as Ben Stokes.

5) Amy Alcott

Amy Alcott at the U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship (Image via Getty)

Amy Alcott is a highly celebrated figure in the world of golf. As a former professional golfer, she became a member of the LPGA tour at the tender age of 18, embarking on a remarkable career that saw her win five major championships. Her achievements have earned her a place in both the LPGA and World Golf Halls of Fame.

6) Brian Baumgartner

Brian Baumgartner at the American Century Championship (Image via Getty)

Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin Malone in the TV series "The Office," is not just a talented actor but also an avid golfer. He has been playing golf for years and has formed friendships with several players in the field. Baumgartner's passion for golf led him to participate in several celebrity golf tournaments, including the prestigious 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am and the American Century Championship.

7) Andy Buckley

Andy Buckley, an American actor and former financial analyst, best known for his role as David Wallace on the NBC comedy series "The Office," shares a passion for golf. He has been playing the sport for years, and his enthusiasm for golf led him to participate in the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament in May 2023.

8) Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image via Getty)

Kathryn Newton is a name synonymous with both the silver screen and the golf course, as she is also the official ambassador of The R&A. As an accomplished actress, she's left her mark in Hollywood, but her talents extend beyond the entertainment industry. During her high school years, Newton was an integral part of a golf team that clinched victory in three championships, showcasing her prowess on the links.

9) Mia Baker

Mia Baker at the BMW International Open (Image via Getty)

Mia Baker's journey from social media sensation to golf influencer is nothing short of remarkable. Documenting her golf journey through platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, she's inspired countless individuals to take up the sport. Baker's mission goes beyond her personal growth as she aims to empower more women to embrace golf and break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

10) John Terry

John Terry at the BMW PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

John Terry, the former Chelsea and England soccer star, has transitioned from the pitch to the fairway with remarkable success. In 2022, he achieved the coveted scratch handicap as an example of his dedication and skill in golf. Beyond his handicap achievement, Terry's golf journey included a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with none other than Tiger Woods.

11) AP McCoy

Ap McCoy at the Betfred British Masters 2023 (Image via Getty)

As a highly successful jockey, he clinched numerous accolades, including being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2010. In 2016, he received a knighthood for his outstanding contributions to horse racing. Post-retirement, McCoy has dedicated much of his free time to golf. His passion for the sport is evident, with his favorite course being the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

12) Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott at the BMW PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Theo Walcott, renowned for his stellar soccer career, is no stranger to the golf course. In fact, his golf journey predates his retirement from soccer, as he participated in the Celebrity Pro-Am as early as 2013. With his retirement from professional soccer, Walcott now has more time to devote to his love for golf. He considers Wentworth his favorite course, a place where he can hone his golfing skills and enjoy the challenges of the game.

13) Iona Stephen

Iona Stephen at the BMW International Open (Image via Getty)

Iona Stephen's journey in the world of golf is one of remarkable transformation. Starting as a professional golfer, she transitioned into a broadcaster, bringing her love and knowledge of the game to audiences around the world. Beyond her role in golf commentary, Stephen is a passionate advocate for equal prize funds in golf, a cause she strongly believes in.

14) Peter Finch

Peter Finch at the PGA Assistants' Championship (Image via Getty)

Peter Finch is a name well-known among golf enthusiasts for his role as a golf coach and YouTube star with a vast following. His YouTube channel is a treasure trove of golf tips, advice, and drills, making the sport accessible to countless viewers. With a commitment to improving one's game, Finch has become an integral part of the growing community of golf influencers.

15) Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke, recognized for his ballroom dancing skills and judging role on Strictly Come Dancing, is also an accomplished golfer. With a handicap of five, Du Beke showcases his golfing skills as a member of Wentworth Golf Club, ensuring familiarity with the course. Beyond his personal passion for golf, he hosted a charity golf day in support of The Sick Children's Trust, combining his love for the game with noble causes.

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am brings together a diverse lineup of individuals who share a common passion for golf. From cricketers and accomplished actors to soccer legends and golf influencers, each participant adds a unique dimension to the event, making it a thrilling convergence of sports and entertainment.