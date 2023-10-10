2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai: Odds and best bets explored

The excitement is on the rise as the LPGA Tour heads to Shanghai for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai. The tournament is scheduled to tee off on Wednesday, October 11, at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai is a highly-anticipated event, marking its return after a hiatus since 2019.

The competition unfolds over four intense rounds, and one notable feature of this event is that there is no cut. This means that all 81 players in the field will have the opportunity to showcase their talents throughout the tournament.

The purse for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai amounts to an impressive $2.1 million, adding an extra layer of motivation for the players to perform at their best.

As the tournament approaches, all are keen to explore the odds and identify the best bets.

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai Odds (As per GNN):

Ruoning Yin - 650

Xiyu Lin - 650

Minjee Lee - 900

Lilia Vu - 1100

Rose Zhang - 1600

Carlota Ciganda - 1800

Danielle Kang - 1800

Hae Ran Ryu - 1800

Nasa Hataoka - 2000

Andrea Lee - 2200

Sei Young Kim - 2200

A Lim Kim - 2500

Ariya Jutanugarn - 2500

Hye Jin Choi - 3000

Madelene Sagstrom - 3000

Angel Yin - 3500

Mi Hyang Lee - 4000

Grace Kim - 5000

Lydia Ko - 5000

Maja Stark - 5000

Yuna Nishimura - 5000

Alison Lee - 6000

Patty Tavatanakit - 6000

Xiaowen Yin - 6500

Olivia Cowan - 7000

Anna Nordqvist - 7500

Linnea Strom - 7500

Chanettee Wannasaen - 8000

Perrine Delacour - 8000

Peiyun Chien - 9000

Emily Kristine Pedersen - 10000

Ruixin Liu - 12500

Yuting Shi - 12500

Azahara Munoz - 15000

Esther Henseleit - 15000

Hinako Shibuno - 15000

Jasmine Suwannapura - 15000

Maria Fassi - 15000

Morgane Metraux - 15000

Pavarisa Yoktuan - 15000

Frida Kinhult - 20000

Gina Kim - 20000

Karis Davidson - 20000

Lauren Coughlin - 20000

Lucy Li - 20000

Matilda Castren - 20000

Minami Katsu - 20000

Moriya Jutanugarn - 20000

Muni He - 20000

Zixin Ni – 20000