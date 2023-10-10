2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai: Odds and best bets explored

The excitement is on the rise as the LPGA Tour heads to Shanghai for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai. The tournament is scheduled to tee off on Wednesday, October 11, at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai is a highly-anticipated event, marking its return after a hiatus since 2019.
The competition unfolds over four intense rounds, and one notable feature of this event is that there is no cut. This means that all 81 players in the field will have the opportunity to showcase their talents throughout the tournament.
The purse for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai amounts to an impressive $2.1 million, adding an extra layer of motivation for the players to perform at their best.
As the tournament approaches, all are keen to explore the odds and identify the best bets.
2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai Odds (As per GNN):
- Ruoning Yin - 650
- Xiyu Lin - 650
- Minjee Lee - 900
- Lilia Vu - 1100
- Rose Zhang - 1600
- Carlota Ciganda - 1800
- Danielle Kang - 1800
- Hae Ran Ryu - 1800
- Nasa Hataoka - 2000
- Andrea Lee - 2200
- Sei Young Kim - 2200
- A Lim Kim - 2500
- Ariya Jutanugarn - 2500
- Hye Jin Choi - 3000
- Madelene Sagstrom - 3000
- Angel Yin - 3500
- Mi Hyang Lee - 4000
- Grace Kim - 5000
- Lydia Ko - 5000
- Maja Stark - 5000
- Yuna Nishimura - 5000
- Alison Lee - 6000
- Patty Tavatanakit - 6000
- Xiaowen Yin - 6500
- Olivia Cowan - 7000
- Anna Nordqvist - 7500
- Linnea Strom - 7500
- Chanettee Wannasaen - 8000
- Perrine Delacour - 8000
- Peiyun Chien - 9000
- Emily Kristine Pedersen - 10000
- Ruixin Liu - 12500
- Yuting Shi - 12500
- Azahara Munoz - 15000
- Esther Henseleit - 15000
- Hinako Shibuno - 15000
- Jasmine Suwannapura - 15000
- Maria Fassi - 15000
- Morgane Metraux - 15000
- Pavarisa Yoktuan - 15000
- Frida Kinhult - 20000
- Gina Kim - 20000
- Karis Davidson - 20000
- Lauren Coughlin - 20000
- Lucy Li - 20000
- Matilda Castren - 20000
- Minami Katsu - 20000
- Moriya Jutanugarn - 20000
- Muni He - 20000
- Zixin Ni – 20000