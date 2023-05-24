2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 1 tee times explored

The PGA Tour is back this weekend with the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. The event will tee off at the Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, on Thursday, May 25. The regular American circuit event, following an eventful PGA Championship, will see a 120-player field compete for the $8,700,000 prize purse on offer.

Charles Schwab Challenge defending champion Sam Burns will be joined by the PGA Tour’s big-name golfers including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler this weekend. Players like Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Tony Finau, and Collin Morikawa, among others, will also be on the stacked field.

Former Texas Longhorn stars Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer, and PGA Championship breakout star Michael Block are other names to watch this weekend.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on Thursday, May 25, at 8:20 am. David Lipsky, Matthias Schwab, and Justin Lower will commence the event. Others will follow the pairing at the Colonial Country Club.

Here are the complete Thursday tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge:

1st tee

8:20 am - David Lipsky, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

8:31 am - Michael Kim, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

8:42 am - Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Alex Smalley

8:53 am - Russell Henley, Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen

9:04 am - J.J. Spaun, Brendon Todd, Brian Harman

9:15 am - Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ

9:26 am - Sepp Straka, Lucas Herbert, Richy Werenski

9:37 am - Aaron Baddeley, Will Gordon, Erik Compton

9:48 am - Nate Lashley, Thomas Detry, Ben Taylor

9:59 am - Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

1:00 pm - Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Greyson Sigg

1:11 pm - Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Ben Griffin

1:22 pm - Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

1:33 pm - Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis

1:55 pm - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

2:06 pm - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

2:17 pm - Kevin Tway, Peter Malnati, David Lingmerth

2:28 pm - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody

2:39 pm - Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Paul Haley II

10th tee

8:20 am - Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Stephan Jaeger

8:31 am - Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Austin Smotherman

8:42 am - Zac Blair, Tyson Alexander, Ryan Fox

8:53 am - Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel

9:04 am - Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

9:15 am - Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

9:26 am - Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

9:37 am - Danny Willett, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy

9:48 am - Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim

9:59 am - Vincent Norrman, Kyle Westmoreland, Cole Hammer

1:00 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo

1:11 pm - Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai

1:22 pm - Henrik Norlander, Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak

1:33 pm - Luke List, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Putnam

1:44 pm - Matt Wallace, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

1:55 pm - Harris English, Nick Taylor, Luke Donald

2:06 pm - Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Lee Hodges

2:17 pm - Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini

2:28 pm - Byeong Hun An, Matt NeSmith, Joseph Bramlett

2:39 pm - Zecheng Dou, Harrison Endycott, Akshay Bhatia

Friday tee times of the Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated after Day 1.

