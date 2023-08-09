2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs : Schedule, venue, top players, prize money and more

As the PGA Tour's regular season crescendos to a close, the golfing world braces itself for the exhilarating spectacle that is the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs. This three-tournament postseason extravaganza culminates in the prestigious Tour Championship, a stage where a significant portion of the colossal $75 million purse awaits the triumphant golfers.

Remarkably, the grand prize of $18 million for the winner ranks as the second-largest payout of the entire PGA Tour season, standing shoulder to shoulder with the revered Masters and trailing only the U.S. Open in terms of monetary splendor. Adding an intriguing twist to this year's playoffs is the revised format that has injected a new dynamic into the proceedings. Unlike previous iterations, where 125 players advanced to the playoffs' initial round, this year's FedEx St. Jude Championship will see a select group of 70 golfers vying for supremacy.

However, despite the altered format, the field retains its star-studded allure, promising a tournament characterized by intensity and fierce competition. Leading the charge are the top three contenders in the FedEx Cup standings -- Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy.

Beyond their aspirations for the title, these three luminaries emerge as the favorites to clinch victory in this year's playoffs. While Rahm and Scheffler aim to secure their maiden FedEx Cup triumphs, McIlroy has his sights set on a historic fourth title.

Scottie Scheffler at the British Open Golf (Image via Getty)

The Journey through the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs will unfold across a series of highly anticipated events, each contributing its own layer of excitement. It all starts with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, scheduled from August 10 to 13, at the esteemed TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The competition field will exclusively comprise the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings. This stage sets the tone, promising fierce competition as players vie for strategic positions in the playoffs' early stages.

Following that, the BMW Championship takes center stage from August 17 to 20 at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Restricted to the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings, this stage elevates the competition's intensity. Beyond showcasing top-tier talent, this event offers a chance to qualify for signature tournaments in the upcoming year, underscoring its significance in the golfing calendar.

Finally, the grand finale of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship, unfolds from August 24 to 27 at the renowned East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Reserved exclusively for the elite top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, the Tour Championship epitomizes golfing excellence. Beyond substantial monetary rewards, this stage grants two-year Tour exemptions and prestigious invitations to esteemed tournaments.

These playoffs are more than a sequence of events; they signify a journey of dedication, skill, and aspiration. As the journey unfolds, the spotlight shines brightly on Rahm, Scheffler, and McIlroy as they vie for supremacy in this illustrious championship. Amid dynamic points systems and heightened competition, the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs promise to be a climactic conclusion to the PGA Tour season, delivering a saga of sportsmanship, strategy, and triumph on the grandest stage of them all.