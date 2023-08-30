2023 LPGA Portland Classic Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The golf world turns its gaze to the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, where the Portland Classic, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour calendar before the Solheim Cup, will be played starting this Thursday. A highly competitive tournament is expected, like most of those played on the world's premier women's tour.
The tournament will be starting at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time). The players were grouped in groups of three, and they will be teeing off simultaneously from holes 1 and 10, with 11-minute intervals between each other.
The first group will be Yuna Nishimura, Bianca Pagdanganan, Emma Talley (hole 1), Lauren Coughlin, Olivia Cowan, and Alison Lee (hole 10). Closing out the competition will be Hyo Joon Jang, Chanettee Wannasaen, Kyra Ly (hole 1), Brianna Do, Yealim Well, and Charlotte Thomas (hole 10) at 5:16 pm (ET).
The Portland Classic will feature most of the top players on the LPGA Tour today. In fact, 13 of the current season's 17 tournament winners will be at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
Notable among them is Lilia Vu, winner of three tournaments (two majors) during 2023 and number one in the Rolex Rankings. Vu will be teeing off at 4:10 pm (ET) from hole one, in a threesome completed by Andrea Lee and Atthaya Thitikul.
Players to keep an eye on are the other two major tournament champions from this season in attendance: Allisen Corpuz and Ruoning Yin. Yin will tee off at 9:32 am local time (11:32 pm ET) along with Ally Ewing and Sei Young Kim, while Corpuz will tee off at 4:10 pm on the 10th hole, accompanied by Jennifer Kupcho and Xiyu Lin.
The rest of the other winners on the LPGA Tour during 2023 present at the Portland Classic will be Pajaree Anannarukarn, Ashleigh Buhai, Linn Grant, Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson, Megan Khang, Grace Kim, Alexa Pano, Elizabeth Szokol and Rose Zhang.
Rolex Rankings No. 2 Nelly Korda has not won on the LPGA Tour during 2023, but she did it on the Ladies European Tour. Korda will be teeing off on the 10th hole at 11:10 am (ET), in a very strong trio of In Kyung Kim and Lydia Ko.
The field will also be enlivened by several champions from previous editions of the Portland Classic, they are Andrea Lee (2022), Georgia Hall (2020), Hannah Green (2019), Marina Alex (2018), Stacy Lewis (2017) and Brooke Henderson (2016, 2015).
Portland Classic tee times: Round One
The Portland Classic has been played since 1972 and has been hosted by five different courses: Portland Golf Club, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Riverside Golf & Country Club, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, and Oregon Golf Club.
The tournament record for 72 holes is shared by Brooke Henderson and Hanna Green, when they both shot 21-under 267 in 2015 and 2019, respectively.
Here are the tee times for all players for the first round of the Portland Classic:
|Player Name
|Tee Time (Eastern Time)
|Starting Tee
|Yuna Nishimura
|10:15 am
|1
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|10:15 am
|1
|Emma Talley
|10:15 am
|1
|Lauren Coughlin
|10:15 am
|10
|Olivia Cowan
|10:15 am
|10
|Alison Lee
|10:15 am
|10
|Peiyun Chien
|10:26 am
|1
|Sung Hyun Park
|10:26 am
|1
|Maddie Sheryk
|10:26 am
|1
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|10:26 am
|10
|Jeongeun Lee6
|10:26 am
|10
|Lauren Stephenson
|10:26 am
|10
|Perrine Delacour
|10:37 am
|1
|Soo Bin Joo
|10:37 am
|1
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|10:37 am
|1
|Min Lee
|10:37 am
|10
|Linnea Tree
|10:37 am
|10
|Patty Tavatanakits
|10:37 am
|10
|Maria Fassi
|10:48 am
|1
|Frida Kinhult
|10:48 am
|1
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|10:48 am
|1
|Bronte Law
|10:48 am
|10
|Ryann O'Toole
|10:48 am
|10
|Gabriella Then
|10:48 am
|10
|Hannah Green
|10:59 am
|1
|Maya Stark
|10:59 am
|1
|Elizabeth Sokol
|10:59 am
|1
|Lynn Grant
|10:59 am
|10
|Charley Hull
|10:59 am
|10
|Rose Zhang
|10:59 am
|10
|Ashleigh Buhai
|11:10 am
|1
|Charlotte Ciganda
|11:10 am
|1
|Gemma Dryburgh
|11:10 am
|1
|In Kyung Kim
|11:10 am
|10
|Lydia Ko
|11:10 am
|10
|Nelly Korda
|11:10 am
|10
|Esther Henseleit
|11:21 am
|1
|Grace Kim
|11:21 am
|1
|Alexa Pano
|11:21 am
|1
|Nasa Hataoka
|11:21 am
|10
|Hae Ran Ryu
|11:21 am
|10
|Albane Valenzuela
|11:21 am
|10
|Danielle Kang
|11:32 am
|1
|Gabby Lopez
|11:32 am
|1
|Paula Reto
|11:32 am
|1
|Ally Ewing
|11:32 am
|10
|Sei Young Kim
|11:32 am
|10
|Ruoning Yin
|11:32 am
|10
|Lauren Hartlage
|11:43 am
|1
|Sarah Schmelzel
|11:43 am
|1
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|11:43 am
|1
|Matilda Castren
|11:43 am
|10
|Stephanie Meadow
|11:43 am
|10
|Kelly Tan
|11:43 am
|10
|Muni He
|11:54 am
|1
|Morgane Metraux
|11:54 am
|1
|Pavaria Yoktuan
|11:54 am
|1
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|11:54 am
|10
|Haru Nomura
|11:54 am
|10
|Pornanong Phatlum
|11:54 am
|10
|Manon De Roey
|12:05 pm
|1
|Jennifer Song
|12:05 pm
|1
|Maria Uribe
|12:05 pm
|1
|Ana Belac
|12:05 pm
|10
|Samantha Wagner
|12:05 pm
|10
|Xiaowen Yin
|12:05 pm
|10
|Amelia Lewis
|12:16 pm
|1
|Riley Rennell
|12:16 pm
|1
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|12:16 pm
|1
|Dottie Ardina
|12:16 pm
|10
|Yaeun Hong
|12:16 pm
|10
|Ines Laklalech
|12:16 pm
|10
|Narin An
|3:15 pm
|1
|Hinako Shibuno
|3:15 pm
|1
|Weiwei Zhang
|3:15 pm
|1
|Paula Creamer
|3:15 pm
|10
|Annie Park
|3:15 pm
|10
|Dewi Weber
|3:15 pm
|10
|Brittany Lincicome
|3:26 pm
|1
|Pauline Roussin
|3:26 pm
|1
|Marissa Steen
|3:26 pm
|1
|Yu-Sang Hou
|3:26 pm
|10
|Ruixin Liu
|3:26 pm
|10
|Su-Hyun Oh
|3:26 pm
|10
|Amanda Doherty
|3:37 pm
|1
|Pernilla Lindberg
|3:37 pm
|1
|Arpichaya Yubol
|3:37 pm
|1
|Gina Kim
|3:37 pm
|10
|Azahara Munoz
|3:37 pm
|10
|Madeleine Sagstrom
|3:37 pm
|10
|Jenny Bae
|3:48 pm
|1
|Jaravee Boonchant
|3:48 pm
|1
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|3:48 pm
|1
|Minami Katsu
|3:48 pm
|10
|Lucy Li
|3:48 pm
|10
|Polly Mack
|3:48 pm
|10
|In Gee Chun
|3:59 pm
|1
|Brooke M. Henderson
|3:59 pm
|1
|Lexi Thompson
|3:59 pm
|1
|Hye-Jin Choi
|3:59 pm
|10
|Georgia Hall
|3:59 pm
|10
|Angela Stanford
|3:59 pm
|10
|Andrea Lee
|4:10 pm
|1
|Atthaya Thitikul
|4:10 pm
|1
|Lilia Vu
|4:10 pm
|1
|Allisen Corpuz
|4:10 pm
|10
|Jennifer Kupcho
|4:10 pm
|10
|Xiyu Lin
|4:10 pm
|10
|Ayaka Furue
|4:21 pm
|1
|Hyo Joo Kim
|4:21 pm
|1
|Stacy Lewis
|4:21 pm
|1
|Marina Alex
|4:21 pm
|10
|Yuka Saso
|4:21 pm
|10
|Jenny Shin
|4:21 pm
|10
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|4:32 pm
|1
|Megan Khang
|4:32 pm
|1
|Nanna Kurtz Madsen
|4:32 pm
|1
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|4:32 pm
|10
|Celine Borge
|4:32 pm
|10
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|4:32 pm
|10
|Jeongeun Lee5
|4:43 pm
|1
|Yan Liu
|4:43 pm
|1
|Wichanee Meechai
|4:43 pm
|1
|Jennifer Chang
|4:43 pm
|10
|Sarah Kemp
|4:43 pm
|10
|Mi Hyang Lee
|4:43 pm
|10
|Mina Harigae
|4:54 pm
|1
|Dani Holmqvist
|4:54 pm
|1
|Caroline Inglis
|4:54 pm
|1
|Daniela Darquea
|4:54 pm
|10
|Karis Davidson
|4:54 pm
|10
|Lindy Duncan
|4:54 pm
|10
|Brittany Altomare
|5:05 pm
|1
|Sophia Schubert
|5:05 pm
|1
|Jing Yan
|5:05 pm
|1
|Dana Fall
|5:05 pm
|10
|Christina Kim
|5:05 pm
|10
|Aline Krauter
|5:05 pm
|10
|Hyo Joon Jang
|5:16 pm
|1
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|5:16 pm
|1
|Kyra Ly
|5:16 pm
|1
|Brianna Do
|5:16 pm
|10
|Yealimi Noh
|5:16 pm
|10
|Charlotte Thomas
|5:16 pm
|10
