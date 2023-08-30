2023 LPGA Portland Classic Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

Golf
By Julio Cesar Valdera Morales
Modified Aug 30, 2023 18:32 GMT
AmazingCre Portland Classic - Final Round
Andrea Lee is the defending champion of the LPGA Portland Classic (Image via Getty).

The golf world turns its gaze to the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, where the Portland Classic, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour calendar before the Solheim Cup, will be played starting this Thursday. A highly competitive tournament is expected, like most of those played on the world's premier women's tour.

The tournament will be starting at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time). The players were grouped in groups of three, and they will be teeing off simultaneously from holes 1 and 10, with 11-minute intervals between each other.

The first group will be Yuna Nishimura, Bianca Pagdanganan, Emma Talley (hole 1), Lauren Coughlin, Olivia Cowan, and Alison Lee (hole 10). Closing out the competition will be Hyo Joon Jang, Chanettee Wannasaen, Kyra Ly (hole 1), Brianna Do, Yealim Well, and Charlotte Thomas (hole 10) at 5:16 pm (ET).

The Portland Classic will feature most of the top players on the LPGA Tour today. In fact, 13 of the current season's 17 tournament winners will be at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Notable among them is Lilia Vu, winner of three tournaments (two majors) during 2023 and number one in the Rolex Rankings. Vu will be teeing off at 4:10 pm (ET) from hole one, in a threesome completed by Andrea Lee and Atthaya Thitikul.

Players to keep an eye on are the other two major tournament champions from this season in attendance: Allisen Corpuz and Ruoning Yin. Yin will tee off at 9:32 am local time (11:32 pm ET) along with Ally Ewing and Sei Young Kim, while Corpuz will tee off at 4:10 pm on the 10th hole, accompanied by Jennifer Kupcho and Xiyu Lin.

The rest of the other winners on the LPGA Tour during 2023 present at the Portland Classic will be Pajaree Anannarukarn, Ashleigh Buhai, Linn Grant, Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson, Megan Khang, Grace Kim, Alexa Pano, Elizabeth Szokol and Rose Zhang.

Rolex Rankings No. 2 Nelly Korda has not won on the LPGA Tour during 2023, but she did it on the Ladies European Tour. Korda will be teeing off on the 10th hole at 11:10 am (ET), in a very strong trio of In Kyung Kim and Lydia Ko.

The field will also be enlivened by several champions from previous editions of the Portland Classic, they are Andrea Lee (2022), Georgia Hall (2020), Hannah Green (2019), Marina Alex (2018), Stacy Lewis (2017) and Brooke Henderson (2016, 2015).

Portland Classic tee times: Round One

The Portland Classic has been played since 1972 and has been hosted by five different courses: Portland Golf Club, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Riverside Golf & Country Club, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, and Oregon Golf Club.

The tournament record for 72 holes is shared by Brooke Henderson and Hanna Green, when they both shot 21-under 267 in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Here are the tee times for all players for the first round of the Portland Classic:

Player NameTee Time (Eastern Time)Starting Tee
Yuna Nishimura10:15 am1
Bianca Pagdanganan10:15 am1
Emma Talley10:15 am1
Lauren Coughlin10:15 am10
Olivia Cowan10:15 am10
Alison Lee10:15 am10
Peiyun Chien10:26 am1
Sung Hyun Park10:26 am1
Maddie Sheryk10:26 am1
Moriya Jutanugarn10:26 am10
Jeongeun Lee610:26 am10
Lauren Stephenson10:26 am10
Perrine Delacour10:37 am1
Soo Bin Joo10:37 am1
Jasmine Suwannapura10:37 am1
Min Lee10:37 am10
Linnea Tree10:37 am10
Patty Tavatanakits10:37 am10
Maria Fassi10:48 am1
Frida Kinhult10:48 am1
Stephanie Kyriacou10:48 am1
Bronte Law10:48 am10
Ryann O'Toole10:48 am10
Gabriella Then10:48 am10
Hannah Green10:59 am1
Maya Stark10:59 am1
Elizabeth Sokol10:59 am1
Lynn Grant10:59 am10
Charley Hull10:59 am10
Rose Zhang10:59 am10
Ashleigh Buhai11:10 am1
Charlotte Ciganda11:10 am1
Gemma Dryburgh11:10 am1
In Kyung Kim11:10 am10
Lydia Ko11:10 am10
Nelly Korda11:10 am10
Esther Henseleit11:21 am1
Grace Kim11:21 am1
Alexa Pano11:21 am1
Nasa Hataoka11:21 am10
Hae Ran Ryu11:21 am10
Albane Valenzuela11:21 am10
Danielle Kang11:32 am1
Gabby Lopez11:32 am1
Paula Reto11:32 am1
Ally Ewing11:32 am10
Sei Young Kim11:32 am10
Ruoning Yin11:32 am10
Lauren Hartlage11:43 am1
Sarah Schmelzel11:43 am1
Lindsey Weaver-Wright11:43 am1
Matilda Castren11:43 am10
Stephanie Meadow11:43 am10
Kelly Tan11:43 am10
Muni He11:54 am1
Morgane Metraux11:54 am1
Pavaria Yoktuan11:54 am1
Wei-Ling Hsu11:54 am10
Haru Nomura11:54 am10
Pornanong Phatlum11:54 am10
Manon De Roey12:05 pm1
Jennifer Song12:05 pm1
Maria Uribe12:05 pm1
Ana Belac12:05 pm10
Samantha Wagner12:05 pm10
Xiaowen Yin12:05 pm10
Amelia Lewis12:16 pm1
Riley Rennell12:16 pm1
Kiira Riihijarvi12:16 pm1
Dottie Ardina12:16 pm10
Yaeun Hong12:16 pm10
Ines Laklalech12:16 pm10
Narin An3:15 pm1
Hinako Shibuno3:15 pm1
Weiwei Zhang3:15 pm1
Paula Creamer3:15 pm10
Annie Park3:15 pm10
Dewi Weber3:15 pm10
Brittany Lincicome3:26 pm1
Pauline Roussin3:26 pm1
Marissa Steen3:26 pm1
Yu-Sang Hou3:26 pm10
Ruixin Liu3:26 pm10
Su-Hyun Oh3:26 pm10
Amanda Doherty3:37 pm1
Pernilla Lindberg3:37 pm1
Arpichaya Yubol3:37 pm1
Gina Kim3:37 pm10
Azahara Munoz3:37 pm10
Madeleine Sagstrom3:37 pm10
Jenny Bae3:48 pm1
Jaravee Boonchant3:48 pm1
Emily Kristine Pedersen3:48 pm1
Minami Katsu3:48 pm10
Lucy Li3:48 pm10
Polly Mack3:48 pm10
In Gee Chun3:59 pm1
Brooke M. Henderson3:59 pm1
Lexi Thompson3:59 pm1
Hye-Jin Choi3:59 pm10
Georgia Hall3:59 pm10
Angela Stanford3:59 pm10
Andrea Lee4:10 pm1
Atthaya Thitikul4:10 pm1
Lilia Vu4:10 pm1
Allisen Corpuz4:10 pm10
Jennifer Kupcho4:10 pm10
Xiyu Lin4:10 pm10
Ayaka Furue4:21 pm1
Hyo Joo Kim4:21 pm1
Stacy Lewis4:21 pm1
Marina Alex4:21 pm10
Yuka Saso4:21 pm10
Jenny Shin4:21 pm10
Jodi Ewart Shadoff4:32 pm1
Megan Khang4:32 pm1
Nanna Kurtz Madsen4:32 pm1
Pajaree Anannarukarn4:32 pm10
Celine Borge4:32 pm10
Ariya Jutanugarn4:32 pm10
Jeongeun Lee54:43 pm1
Yan Liu4:43 pm1
Wichanee Meechai4:43 pm1
Jennifer Chang4:43 pm10
Sarah Kemp4:43 pm10
Mi Hyang Lee4:43 pm10
Mina Harigae4:54 pm1
Dani Holmqvist4:54 pm1
Caroline Inglis4:54 pm1
Daniela Darquea4:54 pm10
Karis Davidson4:54 pm10
Lindy Duncan4:54 pm10
Brittany Altomare5:05 pm1
Sophia Schubert5:05 pm1
Jing Yan5:05 pm1
Dana Fall5:05 pm10
Christina Kim5:05 pm10
Aline Krauter5:05 pm10
Hyo Joon Jang5:16 pm1
Chanettee Wannasaen5:16 pm1
Kyra Ly5:16 pm1
Brianna Do5:16 pm10
Yealimi Noh5:16 pm10
Charlotte Thomas5:16 pm10
Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
