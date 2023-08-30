2023 LPGA Portland Classic Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The golf world turns its gaze to the Columbia Edgewater Country Club, where the Portland Classic, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour calendar before the Solheim Cup, will be played starting this Thursday. A highly competitive tournament is expected, like most of those played on the world's premier women's tour.

The tournament will be starting at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time). The players were grouped in groups of three, and they will be teeing off simultaneously from holes 1 and 10, with 11-minute intervals between each other.

The first group will be Yuna Nishimura, Bianca Pagdanganan, Emma Talley (hole 1), Lauren Coughlin, Olivia Cowan, and Alison Lee (hole 10). Closing out the competition will be Hyo Joon Jang, Chanettee Wannasaen, Kyra Ly (hole 1), Brianna Do, Yealim Well, and Charlotte Thomas (hole 10) at 5:16 pm (ET).

The Portland Classic will feature most of the top players on the LPGA Tour today. In fact, 13 of the current season's 17 tournament winners will be at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Notable among them is Lilia Vu, winner of three tournaments (two majors) during 2023 and number one in the Rolex Rankings. Vu will be teeing off at 4:10 pm (ET) from hole one, in a threesome completed by Andrea Lee and Atthaya Thitikul.

Players to keep an eye on are the other two major tournament champions from this season in attendance: Allisen Corpuz and Ruoning Yin. Yin will tee off at 9:32 am local time (11:32 pm ET) along with Ally Ewing and Sei Young Kim, while Corpuz will tee off at 4:10 pm on the 10th hole, accompanied by Jennifer Kupcho and Xiyu Lin.

The rest of the other winners on the LPGA Tour during 2023 present at the Portland Classic will be Pajaree Anannarukarn, Ashleigh Buhai, Linn Grant, Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson, Megan Khang, Grace Kim, Alexa Pano, Elizabeth Szokol and Rose Zhang.

Rolex Rankings No. 2 Nelly Korda has not won on the LPGA Tour during 2023, but she did it on the Ladies European Tour. Korda will be teeing off on the 10th hole at 11:10 am (ET), in a very strong trio of In Kyung Kim and Lydia Ko.

The field will also be enlivened by several champions from previous editions of the Portland Classic, they are Andrea Lee (2022), Georgia Hall (2020), Hannah Green (2019), Marina Alex (2018), Stacy Lewis (2017) and Brooke Henderson (2016, 2015).

Portland Classic tee times: Round One

The Portland Classic has been played since 1972 and has been hosted by five different courses: Portland Golf Club, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Riverside Golf & Country Club, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, and Oregon Golf Club.

The tournament record for 72 holes is shared by Brooke Henderson and Hanna Green, when they both shot 21-under 267 in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Here are the tee times for all players for the first round of the Portland Classic:

Player Name Tee Time (Eastern Time) Starting Tee Yuna Nishimura 10:15 am 1 Bianca Pagdanganan 10:15 am 1 Emma Talley 10:15 am 1 Lauren Coughlin 10:15 am 10 Olivia Cowan 10:15 am 10 Alison Lee 10:15 am 10 Peiyun Chien 10:26 am 1 Sung Hyun Park 10:26 am 1 Maddie Sheryk 10:26 am 1 Moriya Jutanugarn 10:26 am 10 Jeongeun Lee6 10:26 am 10 Lauren Stephenson 10:26 am 10 Perrine Delacour 10:37 am 1 Soo Bin Joo 10:37 am 1 Jasmine Suwannapura 10:37 am 1 Min Lee 10:37 am 10 Linnea Tree 10:37 am 10 Patty Tavatanakits 10:37 am 10 Maria Fassi 10:48 am 1 Frida Kinhult 10:48 am 1 Stephanie Kyriacou 10:48 am 1 Bronte Law 10:48 am 10 Ryann O'Toole 10:48 am 10 Gabriella Then 10:48 am 10 Hannah Green 10:59 am 1 Maya Stark 10:59 am 1 Elizabeth Sokol 10:59 am 1 Lynn Grant 10:59 am 10 Charley Hull 10:59 am 10 Rose Zhang 10:59 am 10 Ashleigh Buhai 11:10 am 1 Charlotte Ciganda 11:10 am 1 Gemma Dryburgh 11:10 am 1 In Kyung Kim 11:10 am 10 Lydia Ko 11:10 am 10 Nelly Korda 11:10 am 10 Esther Henseleit 11:21 am 1 Grace Kim 11:21 am 1 Alexa Pano 11:21 am 1 Nasa Hataoka 11:21 am 10 Hae Ran Ryu 11:21 am 10 Albane Valenzuela 11:21 am 10 Danielle Kang 11:32 am 1 Gabby Lopez 11:32 am 1 Paula Reto 11:32 am 1 Ally Ewing 11:32 am 10 Sei Young Kim 11:32 am 10 Ruoning Yin 11:32 am 10 Lauren Hartlage 11:43 am 1 Sarah Schmelzel 11:43 am 1 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 11:43 am 1 Matilda Castren 11:43 am 10 Stephanie Meadow 11:43 am 10 Kelly Tan 11:43 am 10 Muni He 11:54 am 1 Morgane Metraux 11:54 am 1 Pavaria Yoktuan 11:54 am 1 Wei-Ling Hsu 11:54 am 10 Haru Nomura 11:54 am 10 Pornanong Phatlum 11:54 am 10 Manon De Roey 12:05 pm 1 Jennifer Song 12:05 pm 1 Maria Uribe 12:05 pm 1 Ana Belac 12:05 pm 10 Samantha Wagner 12:05 pm 10 Xiaowen Yin 12:05 pm 10 Amelia Lewis 12:16 pm 1 Riley Rennell 12:16 pm 1 Kiira Riihijarvi 12:16 pm 1 Dottie Ardina 12:16 pm 10 Yaeun Hong 12:16 pm 10 Ines Laklalech 12:16 pm 10 Narin An 3:15 pm 1 Hinako Shibuno 3:15 pm 1 Weiwei Zhang 3:15 pm 1 Paula Creamer 3:15 pm 10 Annie Park 3:15 pm 10 Dewi Weber 3:15 pm 10 Brittany Lincicome 3:26 pm 1 Pauline Roussin 3:26 pm 1 Marissa Steen 3:26 pm 1 Yu-Sang Hou 3:26 pm 10 Ruixin Liu 3:26 pm 10 Su-Hyun Oh 3:26 pm 10 Amanda Doherty 3:37 pm 1 Pernilla Lindberg 3:37 pm 1 Arpichaya Yubol 3:37 pm 1 Gina Kim 3:37 pm 10 Azahara Munoz 3:37 pm 10 Madeleine Sagstrom 3:37 pm 10 Jenny Bae 3:48 pm 1 Jaravee Boonchant 3:48 pm 1 Emily Kristine Pedersen 3:48 pm 1 Minami Katsu 3:48 pm 10 Lucy Li 3:48 pm 10 Polly Mack 3:48 pm 10 In Gee Chun 3:59 pm 1 Brooke M. Henderson 3:59 pm 1 Lexi Thompson 3:59 pm 1 Hye-Jin Choi 3:59 pm 10 Georgia Hall 3:59 pm 10 Angela Stanford 3:59 pm 10 Andrea Lee 4:10 pm 1 Atthaya Thitikul 4:10 pm 1 Lilia Vu 4:10 pm 1 Allisen Corpuz 4:10 pm 10 Jennifer Kupcho 4:10 pm 10 Xiyu Lin 4:10 pm 10 Ayaka Furue 4:21 pm 1 Hyo Joo Kim 4:21 pm 1 Stacy Lewis 4:21 pm 1 Marina Alex 4:21 pm 10 Yuka Saso 4:21 pm 10 Jenny Shin 4:21 pm 10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 4:32 pm 1 Megan Khang 4:32 pm 1 Nanna Kurtz Madsen 4:32 pm 1 Pajaree Anannarukarn 4:32 pm 10 Celine Borge 4:32 pm 10 Ariya Jutanugarn 4:32 pm 10 Jeongeun Lee5 4:43 pm 1 Yan Liu 4:43 pm 1 Wichanee Meechai 4:43 pm 1 Jennifer Chang 4:43 pm 10 Sarah Kemp 4:43 pm 10 Mi Hyang Lee 4:43 pm 10 Mina Harigae 4:54 pm 1 Dani Holmqvist 4:54 pm 1 Caroline Inglis 4:54 pm 1 Daniela Darquea 4:54 pm 10 Karis Davidson 4:54 pm 10 Lindy Duncan 4:54 pm 10 Brittany Altomare 5:05 pm 1 Sophia Schubert 5:05 pm 1 Jing Yan 5:05 pm 1 Dana Fall 5:05 pm 10 Christina Kim 5:05 pm 10 Aline Krauter 5:05 pm 10 Hyo Joon Jang 5:16 pm 1 Chanettee Wannasaen 5:16 pm 1 Kyra Ly 5:16 pm 1 Brianna Do 5:16 pm 10 Yealimi Noh 5:16 pm 10 Charlotte Thomas 5:16 pm 10