2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field and players rankings explored

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship marks the LPGA Tour's return to action following a stellar edition of the Solheim Cup. The tournament begins Friday, and the 144-player field is already full.

Hyo Joo Kim, ranked 6th in the Rolex Rankings, will be the top-ranked golfer in the field for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The Korean has seven top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour this season, although she has yet to win.

Other top players competing at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship include defending champion Atthaya Thitikul (11th in the world), 2016 winner Lydia Ko (10th), In Gee Chun (25th), and Lexi Thompson (26th).

One of the heroines of the European Solheim Cup, Leona Maguire (19th), will be one of the main attractions of the tournament.

Others who were at Finca Cortesin and will be in Arkansas are Danielle Kang (35th), Georgia Hall (18th), Cheyenne Knight (49th), and Emily Kristine Pedersen (123rd).

Also in attendance will be U.S. Solheim Cup team captain Stacy Lewis (a two-time winner of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship) and one of her vice captains, Natalie Gulbis.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka holds the tournament records for both aggregate (192) and par (-21). Hataoka (17th) and compatriot Yuka Saso (23rd) have also booked a spot in Arkansas.

This tournament will be a good stage for up-and-coming golfers to showcase their quality and skills. Players such as Alexa Pano (115th), Grace Kim (68th), and Chanettee Wannasaen (54th) have that opportunity.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: venue, history, and more

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is one of two 54-hole events on the LPGA Tour schedule for the 2023 season (along with the ShopRite LPGA Classic). It has been played annually since 2007.

Three players have won the tournament twice: Yani Tseng (2010 and 2011), Stacy Lewis (2007 and 2014), and Nasa Hataoka (2018 and 2021). The 2007 edition is considered an unofficial victory for Lewis, as only one round was played due to inclement weather.

One of the almost ubiquitous characteristics of the event is the competitive nature of the game. Of the 16 editions prior to 2023, four have been decided by playoffs and seven by just one stroke. The largest lead has been just six strokes, another record held by Hataoka since 2018.

As for the low round record, two scores are recognized due to the fact that the course was renovated in 2008. Before that, Jane Park and Angela Park shot 62. After that, Ryu So-yeon and Atthaya Thitikul shot 61.

The Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, has been the home of the event since its inception.

The course was designed by Don Seachrest and Bruce Lietzke and opened in 1988. It was redesigned in 2008 by Randy Heckenkemper. It currently has a length of 7,001 yards and is par-71.