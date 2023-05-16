2023 PGA Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The PGA Championship starts in less than 48 hours. The entire golf world is ready to tee off, along with the 156 golf starts, who will be at the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York.

The PGA Championship is the second major tournament of the season and, as it always does, will bring to golf lovers a lot of emotions. Fans will be able to follow the action live.

They'll be able to see if Jordan Spieth can complete his career Grand Slam, if Rory McIlroy can finally win another major after almost nine years, and if Justin Thomas becomes the 8th golfer to win the tournament two years in-a-row.

PGA Championship @PGAChampionship First and second round tee times for the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. First and second round tee times for the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Also, the tournament will mark an oportunity to watch golf stars who currently play on LIV Tour. The PGA Tour event will feature Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and some others.

A presence that will definitely be missed will be that of Tiger Woods. The golf legend is not fully recovered from the injuries he suffered in recent months, and was unable to attend Rochester.

How to follow PGA Championship (TV, radio, live streaming)

Below fans can find all the information about when and how to follow the tournament (all schedules according to Eastern time):

Round 1: Thursday, May 18th

Start time: 7 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Top Groups: 7 a.m.

7 a.m. Top Holes: 8:45 a.m.

8:45 a.m. Simulcast: 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2

Radio Coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. Sirius XM/Westwood One

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional live streaming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Championship official YouTube channel.

Round 2: Friday, May 19th

Start time: 7 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Top Groups: 7 a.m.

7 a.m. Top Holes: 8:45 a.m.

8:45 a.m. Simulcast: 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2

Radio Coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. Sirius XM/Westwood One

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional live streaming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Championship official YouTube channel.

ESPN PR @ESPNPR



• 3 hours of live Practice Round coverage

• Golf shots plus interviews & analysis



Noon ET |



#PGAChamp Wednesday at the @PGAChampionship players make final preparations for golf's second major• 3 hours of live Practice Round coverage• Golf shots plus interviews & analysisNoon ET | @ESPNPlus Wednesday at the @PGAChampionship players make final preparations for golf's second major• 3 hours of live Practice Round coverage• Golf shots plus interviews & analysis⛳️ Noon ET | @ESPNPlus#PGAChamp https://t.co/zd88CAGILh

Round 3: Saturday, May 20th

Start time: 7:45 a.m.

Live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Top Groups: TBA

Top Holes: TBA

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

Prime TV coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1 to 7 p.m.

Radio Coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. Sirius XM/Westwood One

Additional live streaming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Championship official YouTube channel.

Desktop and mobile: FREE on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App~

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday at 6 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports PR @CBSSportsGang



Full details: Next week, CBS Sports will showcase multi-platform coverage and innovative technology to present the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.Full details: bit.ly/3Mb0PUZ Next week, CBS Sports will showcase multi-platform coverage and innovative technology to present the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Full details: bit.ly/3Mb0PUZ https://t.co/HZ7p2LaAzW

Round 4: Sunday, May 21st

Start time: 7:45 a.m.

Live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Top Groups: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18: Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN

Prime TV coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1 to 7 p.m.

Radio Coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. Sirius XM/Westwood One

Additional live streaming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. official YouTube channel.

Desktop and mobile: FREE on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

