2023 PGA Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The PGA Championship starts in less than 48 hours. The entire golf world is ready to tee off, along with the 156 golf starts, who will be at the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York.
The PGA Championship is the second major tournament of the season and, as it always does, will bring to golf lovers a lot of emotions. Fans will be able to follow the action live.
They'll be able to see if Jordan Spieth can complete his career Grand Slam, if Rory McIlroy can finally win another major after almost nine years, and if Justin Thomas becomes the 8th golfer to win the tournament two years in-a-row.
Also, the tournament will mark an oportunity to watch golf stars who currently play on LIV Tour. The PGA Tour event will feature Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and some others.
A presence that will definitely be missed will be that of Tiger Woods. The golf legend is not fully recovered from the injuries he suffered in recent months, and was unable to attend Rochester.
How to follow PGA Championship (TV, radio, live streaming)
Below fans can find all the information about when and how to follow the tournament (all schedules according to Eastern time):
Round 1: Thursday, May 18th
Start time: 7 a.m.
PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Top Groups: 7 a.m.
- Top Holes: 8:45 a.m.
- Simulcast: 1 p.m.
TV coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2
Radio Coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. Sirius XM/Westwood One
Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Additional live streaming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Championship official YouTube channel.
Round 2: Friday, May 19th
Start time: 7 a.m.
PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Top Groups: 7 a.m.
- Top Holes: 8:45 a.m.
- Simulcast: 1 p.m.
TV coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2
Radio Coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. Sirius XM/Westwood One
Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Additional live streaming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Championship official YouTube channel.
Round 3: Saturday, May 20th
Start time: 7:45 a.m.
Live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+
- Top Groups: TBA
- Top Holes: TBA
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN
Prime TV coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 1 to 7 p.m.
Radio Coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. Sirius XM/Westwood One
Additional live streaming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Championship official YouTube channel.
Desktop and mobile: FREE on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App~
Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 3 encore: Sunday at 6 a.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4: Sunday, May 21st
Start time: 7:45 a.m.
Live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+
- Top Groups: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Holes 16-18: Noon to 7 p.m.
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN
Prime TV coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 1 to 7 p.m.
Radio Coverage: 1 to 7 p.m. Sirius XM/Westwood One
Additional live streaming: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. official YouTube channel.
Desktop and mobile: FREE on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App
Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network