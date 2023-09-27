2023 Ryder Cup odds explored ft. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas

As the Ryder Cup approaches, the eyes of the golf world are on Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Players like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are in the spotlight and feature in the analysis of who has the best chance of taking home the trophy.

Most of the specialized sites give the European team the edge to win the 2023 Ryder Cup, albeit by a slim margin. A tie is virtually out of the question.

According to bet365, the odds for Europe to win the Ryder Cup are +100, compared to +110 for the United States. They predict +1100 odds for a draw. CBS, on the other hand, has Europe at -115 and the United States at +100.

As for the top scorers, McIlroy and Thomas are among the main options for their respective teams. According to the forecasts, the Northern Irishman is the second best option in the European team (+450), while the American appears fifth (+900).

This is how the players are predicted to perform, according to bet365:

Europe

Jon Rahm +425

Rory McIlroy +450

Viktor Hovland +475

Tommy Fleetwood +600

Matt Fitzpatrick +850

Tyrrell Hatton +900

Ludvig Aberg +1000

Justin Rose +1400

Shane Lowry +1800

Nicolai Hojgaard +3000

Sepp Straka +3000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

United States

Scottie Scheffler +450

Patrick Cantlay +550

Xander Schauffele +600

Brooks Koepka +700

Justin Thomas +900

Collin Morikawa +900

Max Homa +1000

Jordan Spieth +1100

Rickie Fowler +1600

Sam Burns +1600

Wyndham Clark +1800

Brian Harman +3500

Ryder Cup: Home venue as a factor to consider

Specialized sites use a variety of factors to make their predictions. For the computer algorithms, the condition of the home course may not be one of the fundamental factors, but for the fans of the Ryder Cup it certainly is.

Carlota Ciganda's performance in the recently concluded Solheim Cup (4 matches without defeat, playing in her native Spain) is a classic example. If that is not enough, take a look at the historical results of the Ryder Cup.

The home team has won 28 of the 43 Ryder Cups played before 2023. To this can be added the 1989 tie, in which the team that retained the trophy (Europe) was playing as the local team.

Historically, playing as the visiting team has favored the United States. The Americans have won nine times in Europe. They also retained the trophy as the visiting team in 1969.

Europe has won four times in the United States. However, the recent past belies this historical behavior. The Americans have not won in Europe since 1993, the beginning of a period of European glory.

Since that American victory, there have been 13 editions of the event. Europe has won nine of them, three on American soil. Last but not least, in such a short period of time, they have had two series of three consecutive victories (2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010, 2012, 2014).