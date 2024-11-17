2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge will take place this Sunday, November 17th at Pelican Golf Club in Florida. Charley Hull and Nelly Korda will be playing in the same group as two of the top contenders for the title.

Hull and Korda will be joined by Weiwei Zhang in the final group. Hull leads the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, with Korda and Zhang tied for second.

However, Charley Hull's lead over Nelly Korda and Weiwei Zhang is only one stroke. Hull and Korda have been in first and second place respectively since the second round, while the Chinese player joined the American in second place after carding a 62 in the third round.

2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. All times are Eastern Time:

07:00 AM Jennifer Chang, Lucy Li, Cheyenne Knight

07:11 AM Jeongeun Lee6, Hira Naveed, Kaitlyn Papp Budde

07:22 AM Chanettee Wannasaen, Yan Liu, Caroline Masson

07:33 AM Gemma Dryburgh, Mary Liu, Malia Nam

07:44 AM Nicole Broch Estrup, Dewi Weber. Louise Rydqvist (a)

07:55 AM Jeongeun Lee5, Sarah Schmelzel, Georgia Hall

08:06 AM Hye-Jin Choi, Jing Yan, Gurleen Kaur

08:17 AM Elizabeth Szokol, Amy Yang, Sofia Garcia

08:28 AM Patty Tavatanakit, Anna Nordqvist, Jasmine Suwannapura

08:39 AM Esther Henseleit, Ariya Jutanugarn, Rachel Kuehn

08:50 AM A Lim Kim, Alena Sharp, Arpichaya Yubol

09:01 AM Lindy Duncan, Amanda Doherty, Gabriela Ruffels

09:12 AM Jiwon Jeon, Ally Ewing, Brittany Lincicome

09:23 AM Savannah Grewal, Megan Khang, Ruoning Yin

09:34 AM Celine Borge, Allisen Corpuz, Sei Young Kim

09:45 AM Auston Kim, Bianca Pagdanganan, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

09:56 AM Alexa Pano, Mi Hyang Lee, Lauren Coughlin

10:07 AM Hinako Shibuno, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka

10:18 AM Carlota Ciganda, Haeran Ryu, Lydia Ko

10:29 AM Hyo Joon Jang, Linn Grant, Minjee Lee

10:40 AM Rose Zhang, Albane Valenzuela, Lilia Vu

10:51 AM Minami Katsu, Bailey Tardy, Gaby Lopez

11:02 AM Jin Hee Im, Wichanee Meechai, Olivia Cowan

11:13 AM Charley Hull, Weiwei Zhang, Nelly Korda

Weiwei Zhang's 8-under 62 is the lowest score of her LPGA Tour career. The Chinese player had nine birdies and one bogey on Saturday.

Zhang spoke about it in her meeting with the press after the third round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. Remarking on an 'amazing day', Zhang said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's an amazing day today. I can't say anything. Just, I don't know how I played that well today...I think the second hole is the amazing part, because second hole is a very tough hole, a tricky hole, and I just miss the green and bad chip, like 30 feet, and holed that putt and then just feel, oh, today is different day."

Zhang has been playing on the LPGA Tour since 2022 and has one top-10 finish in her career so far.

