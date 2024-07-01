2024 BMW International Open: Exploring the prize money, winner's payout and more

The 2024 BMW International Open is set to be played from July 4 to July 7 at the Golfclub Müchen Eichenried course in Moosinning, Germany. BMW will be joining hands with the DP World Tour to celebrate their 35th anniversary of contributing to the golf world.

The tournament will see the world's best golfers compete for a purse prize of $2.5 million. The winner of the 2024 BMW International Open will take home a grand cheque of $425,000, while the runner up will receive $275,000. However, that's not all that is up for grabs at this year's edition of the event. Following the conclusion of the championship, the player at the top of the DP World Tour's European Swing rankings will earn $200,000.

Here are the payouts for the 2024 BMW International Open to be played at Golfclub Müchen Eichenried later this week.

1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $29,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

2024 BMW International Open Field List

The field list for the 2024 BMW International Open comprises former winners of Major championships. Two time Major Championship winner Bernhard Langer will be making his final appearance on the DP World Tour this week. Here is the full list of players that will compete for the $2.5 million purse prize.

Ryan Fox

Marcel Siem

Nacho Elvira

Keita Nakajima

Jesper Svenson

Darius Van Driel

Rikuya Hoshino

Daniel Hillier

Thriston Lawrence

Dale Whitnell

Pablo Larrazabal

Simon Forsstrom

Ockie Strydom

Jordan Smith

Daniel Gavins

Yannik Paul

Adrian Otaegui

Guido Migliozzi

Oliver Wilson

Maximilan Keiffer

Sean Creocker

Richie Ramsay

Haoting LI

Adri Arnaus

Ewen Ferguson

Ashun Wu

Matteo Manassero

Jordan Gumberg

Daniel Brown

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Luke Donald

Nicolas Colsaerts

Thomas Bjorn

Miguel Angel Jimenez

Frank Kennedy

Thomas Pieters

Angel Ayora

Patrick Reed

Jeff Overton

Tiger Christensen

Yannick Malik

Gregorio De Leo

Bernhard Langer

Alex Cejka

Martin Kaymer

Jeremy Paul

Joost Luiten

Romain Langasque

Zander Lombard

Grant Forrest

Julien Gurrier

Matthew Southgate

Jeff Winther

Connor Syme

Jens Danthrop

Calum Hill

Hurly Long

Matthew Jordan

Jason Scrivener

Louis De Jager

Matti Schmid

Aaron Cockerill

Niklas Norgaard

Alex Fitzpatrick

Scott Jamieson

Santiago Tarrio

Alejandro Del Ray

Adrien Saddier

Gavin Green

David Law

Marcel Schneider

Fabrizio Zanotti

Andy Sullivan

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Eddie Pepperell

Daan Huizing

Eduardo Milinari

James Morrison

Jayden Schaper

Johannes Veerman

Luka Nemecz

Gunner Weive

Chase Hanna

Paul Waring

Mike Lorenzo Vera

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ross Fisher

Justin Harding

Mikko Korhonen

Andrew Johnston

Soren Kjeldsen

Bernd Weisberger

Jamie Donaldson

Stephen Gallacher

Matthias Schwab

Jonal Blixt

David Howell

David Horsey

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Casey Jarvis

Manuel Elvira

Ugo Coussaud

Lorenzo Scalise

Ricardo Gouveia

Tom Valliant

Frederic Lacroix

Francessco Laporta

Will Enefer

Ivan Cantero

Joel Girrbach

Brandon Stone

Maximillian Rottluff

Stuart Manley

David Micheluzzi

Jaco Prinsloo

Guxin Chen

Om Prakash Chouhan

Darren Fichardt

Jacques Kruyswijk

Renato Paratore

Joe Dean

David Ravetto

Freddy Schott

Filippo Celli

Matthis Besard

Sebastian Freidrichsen

Tom Lewis

Sam Jones

Sebastian Garcia

Kristan Krogh Johannessen

Haydn Barron

Jack Davidson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Andrew Wilson

Benjamin Rusch

Garrick Porteous

Nicolo Galletti

Joshua Berry

Pieter Moolman

Lauri Ruuska

James Nicholas

Alfredo Garcia Heredia

Pedro Figueiredo

Soren Broholt Lind

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jannik De Bruyn

Kristoffer Broberg

Jonathan Goth Rasmussen

Oliver Bekker

Dylan Mostert

Thomas Power Horan

Andrew Martin

Jens Fahrbrinng

Daniel Van Tonder

Brandon Robinson Thopmson

John Axelsen

Benjamin Follett Smith

Jeunghun Wang

Jamie Rutherford

Kazuki Higa

Ashley Chesters

Marc Warren

Euan Walker

Deon Germishuys

Oliver Farr

Alexander Levy

JJ Senekal

Tapio Pulkkanen

Conor Purcell

Wilco Nienaber

John Parry

Juston Walters

Lars Van Meijel

JC Ritchie

Jeppe Kristian Andersen

Bryce Easton

Craig Howie

Wil Besseling

Sam Hutsby

Mikael Lindberg

Lucas Vacarisas

Jazz Janewattananond

Marc Hammer

Braden Thornberry

Joel Moscatel

Loiver Lindell

Gary Boyd

Gregory Bourdy

Daniel Young

Quim Vidal

Manuel Quiros

Phiipp Katich

Rasmus Neergaard Petersen

Namish Brown

Martin Simonsen

Pietro Bovari

Minkyu Kim

Ronan Kleu

Christofer Blomstrand

Richard Mcevoy

Haraldur Magnus

Albert Venter

