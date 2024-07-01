2024 BMW International Open: Exploring the prize money, winner's payout and more

The 2024 BMW International Open is set to be played from July 4 to July 7 at the Golfclub Müchen Eichenried course in Moosinning, Germany. BMW will be joining hands with the DP World Tour to celebrate their 35th anniversary of contributing to the golf world.
The tournament will see the world's best golfers compete for a purse prize of $2.5 million. The winner of the 2024 BMW International Open will take home a grand cheque of $425,000, while the runner up will receive $275,000. However, that's not all that is up for grabs at this year's edition of the event. Following the conclusion of the championship, the player at the top of the DP World Tour's European Swing rankings will earn $200,000.
Here are the payouts for the 2024 BMW International Open to be played at Golfclub Müchen Eichenried later this week.
2024 BMW International Open Field List
The field list for the 2024 BMW International Open comprises former winners of Major championships. Two time Major Championship winner Bernhard Langer will be making his final appearance on the DP World Tour this week. Here is the full list of players that will compete for the $2.5 million purse prize.
- Ryan Fox
- Marcel Siem
- Nacho Elvira
- Keita Nakajima
- Jesper Svenson
- Darius Van Driel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daniel Hillier
- Thriston Lawrence
- Dale Whitnell
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Simon Forsstrom
- Ockie Strydom
- Jordan Smith
- Daniel Gavins
- Yannik Paul
- Adrian Otaegui
- Guido Migliozzi
- Oliver Wilson
- Maximilan Keiffer
- Sean Creocker
- Richie Ramsay
- Haoting LI
- Adri Arnaus
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ashun Wu
- Matteo Manassero
- Jordan Gumberg
- Daniel Brown
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Luke Donald
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Thomas Bjorn
- Miguel Angel Jimenez
- Frank Kennedy
- Thomas Pieters
- Angel Ayora
- Patrick Reed
- Jeff Overton
- Tiger Christensen
- Yannick Malik
- Gregorio De Leo
- Bernhard Langer
- Alex Cejka
- Martin Kaymer
- Jeremy Paul
- Joost Luiten
- Romain Langasque
- Zander Lombard
- Grant Forrest
- Julien Gurrier
- Matthew Southgate
- Jeff Winther
- Connor Syme
- Jens Danthrop
- Calum Hill
- Hurly Long
- Matthew Jordan
- Jason Scrivener
- Louis De Jager
- Matti Schmid
- Aaron Cockerill
- Niklas Norgaard
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Scott Jamieson
- Santiago Tarrio
- Alejandro Del Ray
- Adrien Saddier
- Gavin Green
- David Law
- Marcel Schneider
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Andy Sullivan
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Eddie Pepperell
- Daan Huizing
- Eduardo Milinari
- James Morrison
- Jayden Schaper
- Johannes Veerman
- Luka Nemecz
- Gunner Weive
- Chase Hanna
- Paul Waring
- Mike Lorenzo Vera
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ross Fisher
- Justin Harding
- Mikko Korhonen
- Andrew Johnston
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Bernd Weisberger
- Jamie Donaldson
- Stephen Gallacher
- Matthias Schwab
- Jonal Blixt
- David Howell
- David Horsey
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Casey Jarvis
- Manuel Elvira
- Ugo Coussaud
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Tom Valliant
- Frederic Lacroix
- Francessco Laporta
- Will Enefer
- Ivan Cantero
- Joel Girrbach
- Brandon Stone
- Maximillian Rottluff
- Stuart Manley
- David Micheluzzi
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Guxin Chen
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Darren Fichardt
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Renato Paratore
- Joe Dean
- David Ravetto
- Freddy Schott
- Filippo Celli
- Matthis Besard
- Sebastian Freidrichsen
- Tom Lewis
- Sam Jones
- Sebastian Garcia
- Kristan Krogh Johannessen
- Haydn Barron
- Jack Davidson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Andrew Wilson
- Benjamin Rusch
- Garrick Porteous
- Nicolo Galletti
- Joshua Berry
- Pieter Moolman
- Lauri Ruuska
- James Nicholas
- Alfredo Garcia Heredia
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Jonathan Goth Rasmussen
- Oliver Bekker
- Dylan Mostert
- Thomas Power Horan
- Andrew Martin
- Jens Fahrbrinng
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Brandon Robinson Thopmson
- John Axelsen
- Benjamin Follett Smith
- Jeunghun Wang
- Jamie Rutherford
- Kazuki Higa
- Ashley Chesters
- Marc Warren
- Euan Walker
- Deon Germishuys
- Oliver Farr
- Alexander Levy
- JJ Senekal
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Conor Purcell
- Wilco Nienaber
- John Parry
- Juston Walters
- Lars Van Meijel
- JC Ritchie
- Jeppe Kristian Andersen
- Bryce Easton
- Craig Howie
- Wil Besseling
- Sam Hutsby
- Mikael Lindberg
- Lucas Vacarisas
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Marc Hammer
- Braden Thornberry
- Joel Moscatel
- Loiver Lindell
- Gary Boyd
- Gregory Bourdy
- Daniel Young
- Quim Vidal
- Manuel Quiros
- Phiipp Katich
- Rasmus Neergaard Petersen
- Namish Brown
- Martin Simonsen
- Pietro Bovari
- Minkyu Kim
- Ronan Kleu
- Christofer Blomstrand
- Richard Mcevoy
- Haraldur Magnus
- Albert Venter