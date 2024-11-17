2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $6,900,000 purse?

Rafael Campos won the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at 19-under. Campos won his first PGA Tour title and the lion's share of the $6,900,000 purse at Port Royal Golf Course.

The Puerto Rican's paycheck for winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was $1,242,000. Fifteen other players earned more than $100,000 for their performances at the event.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout

The following is the prize money distribution for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

1 Rafael Campos $1,242,000

2 Andrew Novak $752,100

T3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $407,100

T3 Mark Hubbard $407,100

T5 Vince Whaley $255,300

T5 Sam Ryder $255,300

T5 Justin Lower $255,300

8 Ben Griffin $215,625

T9 Greyson Sigg $188,025

T9 Patrick Rodgers $188,025

T9 David Lipsky $188,025

T12 Michael Kim $136,965

T12 Jacob Bridgeman $136,965

T12 Pierceson Coody $136,965

T12 Lanto Griffin $136,965

T12 Troy Merritt $136,965

T17 Maverick McNealy $94,875

T17 Rico Hoey $94,875

T17 Garrick Higgo $94,875

T17 Francesco Molinari $94,875

T17 Robby Shelton $94,875

T17 Wesley Bryan $94,875

T23 Seamus Power $60,030

T23 Christo Lamprecht $60,030

T23 Nick Watney $60,030

T23 Tom Whitney $60,030

T23 Brandon Wu $60,030

T23 Ryan Moore $60,030

T29 Ryo Hisatsune $42,349

T29 Nico Echavarria $42,349

T29 Joseph Bramlett $42,349

T29 Tyler Duncan $42,349

T29 Carl Yuan $42,349

T29 Kevin Kisner $42,349

T29 Chad Ramey $42,349

T29 Alex Smalley $42,349

T37 Trace Crowe $31,395

T37 Callum Tarren $31,395

T37 William McGirt $31,395

T37 Martin Laird $31,395

T37 Hayden Springer $31,395

T42 Kevin Dougherty $24,495

T42 David Skinns $24,495

T42 S.H. Kim $24,495

T42 Richy Werenski $24,495

T42 Lucas Glover $24,495

T47 Ben Taylor $17,854

T47 Dylan Wu $17,854

T47 Norman Xiong $17,854

T47 Camilo Villegas $17,854

T47 Kevin Chappell $17,854

T47 Tyson Alexander $17,854

T47 Chez Reavie $17,854

T47 Will Gordon $17,854

T55 Russell Knox $16,077

T55 Austin Smotherman $16,077

T57 Brendon Todd $15,732

T57 Henrik Norlander $15,732

T57 Ben Kohles $15,732

T57 Jhonattan Vegas $15,732

61 Matti Schmid $15,387

T62 Daniel Berger $15,111

T62 Carson Young $15,111

T62 S.Y. Noh $15,111

T65 Connor Jones $14,766

T65 Hayden Buckley $14,766

T67 Blaine Hale, Jr. $14,421

T67 Sam Stevens $14,421

T67 Mackenzie Hughes $14,421

T70 Chris Baker $14,007

T70 Aaron Baddeley $14,007

T70 Robert Streb $14,007

T73 Ben Crane $13,662

T73 Cody Gribble $13,662

75 Egor Eroshenko $13,455

After his victory in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rafael Campos was very emotional. This was part of what he said for the PGA Tour News Service:

"It's been an unbelievable week. The best week of my life. After such a bad year, to have things kind of go my way, everything together at once, I'm just so happy and grateful... I can't believe this is actually happening to me."

By winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Campos secures his PGA Tour card through the end of the 2026 season. He also earns an invitation to the 2025 Masters.

