2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $6,900,000 purse?

Rafael Campos won the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at 19-under. Campos won his first PGA Tour title and the lion's share of the $6,900,000 purse at Port Royal Golf Course.
The Puerto Rican's paycheck for winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was $1,242,000. Fifteen other players earned more than $100,000 for their performances at the event.
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout
The following is the prize money distribution for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:
- 1 Rafael Campos $1,242,000
- 2 Andrew Novak $752,100
- T3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $407,100
- T3 Mark Hubbard $407,100
- T5 Vince Whaley $255,300
- T5 Sam Ryder $255,300
- T5 Justin Lower $255,300
- 8 Ben Griffin $215,625
- T9 Greyson Sigg $188,025
- T9 Patrick Rodgers $188,025
- T9 David Lipsky $188,025
- T12 Michael Kim $136,965
- T12 Jacob Bridgeman $136,965
- T12 Pierceson Coody $136,965
- T12 Lanto Griffin $136,965
- T12 Troy Merritt $136,965
- T17 Maverick McNealy $94,875
- T17 Rico Hoey $94,875
- T17 Garrick Higgo $94,875
- T17 Francesco Molinari $94,875
- T17 Robby Shelton $94,875
- T17 Wesley Bryan $94,875
- T23 Seamus Power $60,030
- T23 Christo Lamprecht $60,030
- T23 Nick Watney $60,030
- T23 Tom Whitney $60,030
- T23 Brandon Wu $60,030
- T23 Ryan Moore $60,030
- T29 Ryo Hisatsune $42,349
- T29 Nico Echavarria $42,349
- T29 Joseph Bramlett $42,349
- T29 Tyler Duncan $42,349
- T29 Carl Yuan $42,349
- T29 Kevin Kisner $42,349
- T29 Chad Ramey $42,349
- T29 Alex Smalley $42,349
- T37 Trace Crowe $31,395
- T37 Callum Tarren $31,395
- T37 William McGirt $31,395
- T37 Martin Laird $31,395
- T37 Hayden Springer $31,395
- T42 Kevin Dougherty $24,495
- T42 David Skinns $24,495
- T42 S.H. Kim $24,495
- T42 Richy Werenski $24,495
- T42 Lucas Glover $24,495
- T47 Ben Taylor $17,854
- T47 Dylan Wu $17,854
- T47 Norman Xiong $17,854
- T47 Camilo Villegas $17,854
- T47 Kevin Chappell $17,854
- T47 Tyson Alexander $17,854
- T47 Chez Reavie $17,854
- T47 Will Gordon $17,854
- T55 Russell Knox $16,077
- T55 Austin Smotherman $16,077
- T57 Brendon Todd $15,732
- T57 Henrik Norlander $15,732
- T57 Ben Kohles $15,732
- T57 Jhonattan Vegas $15,732
- 61 Matti Schmid $15,387
- T62 Daniel Berger $15,111
- T62 Carson Young $15,111
- T62 S.Y. Noh $15,111
- T65 Connor Jones $14,766
- T65 Hayden Buckley $14,766
- T67 Blaine Hale, Jr. $14,421
- T67 Sam Stevens $14,421
- T67 Mackenzie Hughes $14,421
- T70 Chris Baker $14,007
- T70 Aaron Baddeley $14,007
- T70 Robert Streb $14,007
- T73 Ben Crane $13,662
- T73 Cody Gribble $13,662
- 75 Egor Eroshenko $13,455
After his victory in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rafael Campos was very emotional. This was part of what he said for the PGA Tour News Service:
"It's been an unbelievable week. The best week of my life. After such a bad year, to have things kind of go my way, everything together at once, I'm just so happy and grateful... I can't believe this is actually happening to me."
By winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Campos secures his PGA Tour card through the end of the 2026 season. He also earns an invitation to the 2025 Masters.