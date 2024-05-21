2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will begin this week at the Colonial Golf Club from Thursday, May 23 to May 26. There are 132 golfers in the field this week, with some prominent names competing after playing the 2024 PGA Championship last week.

Players will compete to get the maximum share from the $9.1 million purse and 500 FedExCup points this week. The field for the Charles Schwab Challenge has prominent golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, and Adam Scott.

Golf Channel and CBS will provide the television broadcast of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Golf Channel will broadcast the first two rounds and the initial play on the final two days, while CBS will take over the remaining part on the final two days.

Thursday, May 23: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, May 24: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, May 25: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, May 26: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Peacock, Paramount+, and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will stream the 2024 Charles Schwab challenge online. Peacock will broadcast the coverage from the Golf Channel, while Paramount+ will broadcast from CBS.

However, the PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide exclusive early coverage with options to follow the featured groups, marquee groups or main feed.

Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured group: 4-7 p.m. Featured group: 4-7 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured group: 4-7 p.m. Featured group: 4-7 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m. Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m. Featured hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

The PGA Tour radio on SiriusXM for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will feature a free radio broadcast. For the first two rounds, the broadcast will begin at 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, while for the final two days, it will be from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Max Homa

Tony Finau

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Min Woo Lee

Adam Scott

Sepp Straka

Brandt Snedeker

Brian Harman

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Justin Suh

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Keith Mitchell

Denny McCarthy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Tyson Alexander

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sali Valimaki

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Kevin Yu

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Joseph Bramlett

Chris Kirk

Harris English

Tom Kim

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Thomas Detry

Akshay Bhatia

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Moore

Keegan Bradley

J.T. Poston

Lucas Glover

Austin Eckroat

Rickie Fowler

Nicolai Højgaard

Ben Griffin

Beau Hossler

Adam Schenk

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Kevin Kisner

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

David Lipsky

Max Greyserman

Kevin Yu

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Andrew Putnam

Mark Hubbard

Lee Hodges

Eric Cole

Chris Gotterup

Luke List

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Vincent Norman

Matthew Nesmith

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Chesson Hadley

Doug Ghim

Webb Simpson

Emiliano Grillo

Ryo Hisatsune

Robert MacIntyre

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Charley Hoffman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Rafael Campos

Pierceson Coody

Parker Coody

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Ryan Fox

S.H. Kim

Gary Woodland

Nate Lashley