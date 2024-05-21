2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will begin this week at the Colonial Golf Club from Thursday, May 23 to May 26. There are 132 golfers in the field this week, with some prominent names competing after playing the 2024 PGA Championship last week.
Players will compete to get the maximum share from the $9.1 million purse and 500 FedExCup points this week. The field for the Charles Schwab Challenge has prominent golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, and Adam Scott.
Golf Channel and CBS will provide the television broadcast of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Golf Channel will broadcast the first two rounds and the initial play on the final two days, while CBS will take over the remaining part on the final two days.
Thursday, May 23: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Friday, May 24: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Saturday, May 25: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Sunday, May 26: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Peacock, Paramount+, and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will stream the 2024 Charles Schwab challenge online. Peacock will broadcast the coverage from the Golf Channel, while Paramount+ will broadcast from CBS.
However, the PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide exclusive early coverage with options to follow the featured groups, marquee groups or main feed.
The PGA Tour radio on SiriusXM for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will feature a free radio broadcast. For the first two rounds, the broadcast will begin at 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, while for the final two days, it will be from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Jordan Spieth
- Max Homa
- Tony Finau
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Adam Scott
- Sepp Straka
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brian Harman
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Justin Suh
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Keith Mitchell
- Denny McCarthy
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Tyson Alexander
- Erik Barnes
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sali Valimaki
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Kevin Yu
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Joseph Bramlett
- Chris Kirk
- Harris English
- Tom Kim
- Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Thomas Detry
- Akshay Bhatia
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Moore
- Keegan Bradley
- J.T. Poston
- Lucas Glover
- Austin Eckroat
- Rickie Fowler
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Ben Griffin
- Beau Hossler
- Adam Schenk
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- David Lipsky
- Max Greyserman
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mark Hubbard
- Lee Hodges
- Eric Cole
- Chris Gotterup
- Luke List
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Vincent Norman
- Matthew Nesmith
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Chesson Hadley
- Doug Ghim
- Webb Simpson
- Emiliano Grillo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Robert MacIntyre
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Charley Hoffman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Rafael Campos
- Pierceson Coody
- Parker Coody
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Ryan Fox
- S.H. Kim
- Gary Woodland
- Nate Lashley
