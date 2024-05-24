2024 Charles Schwab Challenge parking: Where to park, price, and more

The Charles Schwab Challenge is being held from May 23 to 26, 2024, at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Some measures have been put in place to ensure that all the fans have a smooth experience. One of them is parking, which includes various options with different prices.

The parking is designed to make it easy for people attending the tournament to park and enjoy the game without any inconveniences. There are four parking options; Silver Parking, Cadillac Parking, Gold Parking, and Public Parking. The service also provides rideshare to drop off and pick up at 2300 Colonial Pkwy.

Below is detailed information on the parking services at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Silver Parking: The charges for Silver Parking are $75 from Thursday to Sunday per day and $350 per week from Wednesday to Sunday. This VIP parking is located near the TCU Worth Hills Parking Garage. A private shuttle is also provided to drop off and pick up from Colonial Clubhouse.

Cadillac Parking: Cadillac Parking has charges similar to Silver Parking services. People can have access to 40 reserved parking areas on the first floor of the garage, which is conveniently located for shuttle pickup. It is situated at 3571 Bellaire Dr N, Fort Worth.

Gold Parking: The Gold Parking costs $150 per day and $750 per week from Wednesday to Sunday, located at the 3735 Country Club. Valet Parking at the clubhouse is included in the Gold Parking. People can drive to the clubhouse, and when they are ready to depart, the car will be driven back to them at the Clubhouse's front entrance. As mentioned on the page of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Gold Parking will be picked up at Will Call.

Public Parking: The Public Parking is located at Rockwood Lane and has a price of $25 per day plus tax from Thursday to Sunday. A shuttle is provided to drop off and pick up at Hole No. 4 on Rogers Rd.

The parking charges will only be accepted in credit or debit at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: More information for fans

Rideshare is available to drop off and pick up people. The gate for rideshare is at #1 green and #2 tee box. Fans with VIP tickets will be given a ride in a Callidac Escalade.

The Callidac Escalade is a one-way ride from the Rideshare Gate to the VIP Poolside Plaza entrance near the Clubhouse. VIP tickets also provide access to the Patio Club, Villages, Suites, and Cabanas.

The Gold Parking will be picked on will call which will be available from 7 am to 4 pm (local time) from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, the will call will be open from 7 am to 2 pm at the Log Cabin Village. The tickets for any of the guests can be left at Will Call. ID is strictly required to collect tickets.