2024 Charles Schwab Challenge prize: Prize money breakdown and details of 1975 Schwab Stingray explored

After a break of one week, the PGA Tour will resume play this week with the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Colonial Country Club at Forth Worth, Texas, will continue to host this event as it is the longest-hosting venue for an event on the PGA Tour.

The competition is scheduled to start on May 23 and run through May 26. Despite the fact that the competition begins immediately following the 2024 PGA Championship, a number of elite golfers are competing. The upcoming Charles Schwab Challenge field will see the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Adam Scott take part in it.

These players will compete to receive the maximum share of the $9.1 million prize money purse, along with the Colonial's Leonard Trophy and Scottish Royal Tartan Plaid Jacket. Additionally, this year's champion will also receive a 1975 Schwab Stingray vehicle.

Apart from this, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points, an exemption to the upcoming Major Championships, and a PGA Tour card for the next two seasons. Thus, there are many benefits to winning this week, and spectators can expect an exciting tournament.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge champion will receive a paycheck of $1.6 million from a total of $9.1 million. Here's the complete breakdown of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money purse:

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE PRIZE MONEY 2024

Position

Prize money

1st

$1,638,000

2nd

$991,900

3rd

$627,900

4th

$445,900

5th

$373,100

6th

$329,875

7th

$307,125

8th

$284,375

9th

$266,175

10th

$247,975

11th

$229,775

12th

$211,575

13th

$193,375

14th

$175,175

15th

$166,075

16th

$156,975

17th

$147,875

18th

$138,775

19th

$129,675

20th

$120,575

21st

$111,475

22nd

$102,375

23rd

$95,095

24th

$87,815

25th

$80,535

26th

$73,255

27th

$70,525

28th

$67,795

29th

$65,065

30th

$62,335

31st

$59,605

32nd

$56,875

33rd

$54,145

34th

$51,870

35th

$49,595

36th

$47,320

37th

$45,045

38th

$43,225

39th

$41,405

40th

$39,585

41st

$37,765

42nd

$35,945

43rd

$34,125

44th

$32,305

45th

$30,485

46th

$28,665

47th

$26,845

48th

$25,389

49th

$24,115

50th

$23,387

51st

$22,841

52nd

$22,295

53rd

$21,931

54th

$21,567

55th

$21,385

56th

$21,203

57th

$21,021

58th

$20,839

59th

$20,657

60th

$20,475

61st

$20,293

62nd

$20,111

63rd

$19,929

64th

$19,747

65th

$19,565

1975 Schwab Stingray up for grabs

As mentioned earlier, the organizers have announced a 1975 Schwab Stingray as an additional prize for the winner.

The vehicle has been customized by County Corvette. It is a fully restored, modernized, and loaded car with advanced technology. Some of its features include the GM LS3 V-8 motor with a 6-speed automatic transmission that generates more than 450 horsepower. The console will have a champion's nameplate engraved and a handstitched interior with the Colonial's signature Tartan Plaid trim.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is continuing the tradition of providing fully renovated and customized vehicles for champions: the 1973 Schwab Challenger in 2019, the 1946 Schwab Power Wagon in 2021, the 1979 Schwab Firebird in 2022, and the 1973 Schwab Bronco in 2023.

