2024 Charles Schwab Challenge prize: Prize money breakdown and details of 1975 Schwab Stingray explored

After a break of one week, the PGA Tour will resume play this week with the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The Colonial Country Club at Forth Worth, Texas, will continue to host this event as it is the longest-hosting venue for an event on the PGA Tour.

The competition is scheduled to start on May 23 and run through May 26. Despite the fact that the competition begins immediately following the 2024 PGA Championship, a number of elite golfers are competing. The upcoming Charles Schwab Challenge field will see the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Adam Scott take part in it.

These players will compete to receive the maximum share of the $9.1 million prize money purse, along with the Colonial's Leonard Trophy and Scottish Royal Tartan Plaid Jacket. Additionally, this year's champion will also receive a 1975 Schwab Stingray vehicle.

Apart from this, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points, an exemption to the upcoming Major Championships, and a PGA Tour card for the next two seasons. Thus, there are many benefits to winning this week, and spectators can expect an exciting tournament.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge champion will receive a paycheck of $1.6 million from a total of $9.1 million. Here's the complete breakdown of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money purse:

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE PRIZE MONEY 2024

Position Prize money 1st $1,638,000 2nd $991,900 3rd $627,900 4th $445,900 5th $373,100 6th $329,875 7th $307,125 8th $284,375 9th $266,175 10th $247,975 11th $229,775 12th $211,575 13th $193,375 14th $175,175 15th $166,075 16th $156,975 17th $147,875 18th $138,775 19th $129,675 20th $120,575 21st $111,475 22nd $102,375 23rd $95,095 24th $87,815 25th $80,535 26th $73,255 27th $70,525 28th $67,795 29th $65,065 30th $62,335 31st $59,605 32nd $56,875 33rd $54,145 34th $51,870 35th $49,595 36th $47,320 37th $45,045 38th $43,225 39th $41,405 40th $39,585 41st $37,765 42nd $35,945 43rd $34,125 44th $32,305 45th $30,485 46th $28,665 47th $26,845 48th $25,389 49th $24,115 50th $23,387 51st $22,841 52nd $22,295 53rd $21,931 54th $21,567 55th $21,385 56th $21,203 57th $21,021 58th $20,839 59th $20,657 60th $20,475 61st $20,293 62nd $20,111 63rd $19,929 64th $19,747 65th $19,565

1975 Schwab Stingray up for grabs

As mentioned earlier, the organizers have announced a 1975 Schwab Stingray as an additional prize for the winner.

The vehicle has been customized by County Corvette. It is a fully restored, modernized, and loaded car with advanced technology. Some of its features include the GM LS3 V-8 motor with a 6-speed automatic transmission that generates more than 450 horsepower. The console will have a champion's nameplate engraved and a handstitched interior with the Colonial's signature Tartan Plaid trim.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is continuing the tradition of providing fully renovated and customized vehicles for champions: the 1973 Schwab Challenger in 2019, the 1946 Schwab Power Wagon in 2021, the 1979 Schwab Firebird in 2022, and the 1973 Schwab Bronco in 2023.