2024 Charles Schwab Challenge weather forecast: Is rain expected at Colonial this weekend?

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified May 22, 2024 16:23 GMT
Charles Schwab Challenge - Previews
Charles Schwab Challenge begins this week

Golf fans around the world are set to be treated by the action at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after the conclusion of the PGA Championship. Set to take place at The Colonial Country Club in Texas, the event will begin on May 23 and end on May 26.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will feature fan favorites like Scottie Scheffler. However, as the tournament approaches, the one question in everyone's mind is what will the weather be like during the tournament? As per reports, there might be thunderstorms on Thursday.

youtube-cover

However, the rest of the week looks good for a brilliant game of golf. In this article, we will look at the weather forecast for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in detail:

Colonial Country Club weather forecast for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club
Colonial Country Club

The following is the detailed weather report for the 2024 edition of the tournament as per The Weather Network:

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1, Thursday (May 23)

Morning:

  • Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)
  • POP: 60%
  • Rain: <1
  • Wind: 23 km/h SE
  • Wind gust: 35 km/h
  • Humidity: 86%

Afternoon:

  • Temperature: 30°C (86°F)
  • POP: 20%
  • Rain: - Wind: 25 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 37 km/h
  • Humidity: 70%

Evening:

  • Temperature: 27°C (80.6°F)
  • POP: 0%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 21 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 32 km/h
  • Humidity: 79%

Overnight:

  • Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)
  • POP: 0%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 21 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 32 km/h
  • Humidity: 83%

2024 PGA Championship Round 2, Friday (May 24)

Morning:

  • Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
  • POP: 0%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 21 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 32 km/h
  • Humidity: 79%

Afternoon:

  • Temperature: 33°C (91.4°F)
  • POP: 40%
  • Rain: <1
  • Wind: 21 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 31 km/h
  • Humidity: 57%

Evening:

  • Temperature: 29°C (84.2°F)
  • POP: 40%
  • Rain: <1
  • Wind: 16 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 24 km/h
  • Humidity: 68%

Overnight:

  • Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)
  • POP: 0%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 12 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 18 km/h
  • Humidity: 82%

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3, Saturday (May 25)

Morning:

  • Temperature: 24°C (75.2°F)
  • POP: 20%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 22 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 33 km/h
  • Humidity: 82%

Afternoon:

  • Temperature: 32°C (89.6°F)
  • POP: 60%
  • Rain: 1-3
  • Wind: 25 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 38 km/h
  • Humidity: 62%

Evening:

  • Temperature: 27°C (80.6°F)
  • POP: 80%
  • Rain: ~5
  • Wind: 24 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 36 km/h
  • Humidity: 73%

Overnight:

  • Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
  • POP: 0%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 24 km/h S
  • Wind gust: 36 km/h
  • Humidity: 74%

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 4, Sunday (May 26)

Morning:

  • Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
  • POP: 10%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 22 km/h SW
  • Wind gust: 33 km/h
  • Humidity: 67%

Afternoon:

  • Temperature: 34°C (93.2°F)
  • POP: 10%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 21 km/h NW
  • Wind gust: 31 km/h
  • Humidity: 36%

Evening:

  • Temperature: 32°C (89.6°F)
  • POP: 0%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 14 km/h SW
  • Wind gust: 22 km/h
  • Humidity: 42%

Overnight:

  • Temperature: 22°C (71.6°F)
  • POP: 0%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 9 km/h NE
  • Wind gust: 14 km/h
  • Humidity: 62%

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी