2024 Charles Schwab Challenge weather forecast: Is rain expected at Colonial this weekend?

Golf fans around the world are set to be treated by the action at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after the conclusion of the PGA Championship. Set to take place at The Colonial Country Club in Texas, the event will begin on May 23 and end on May 26.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will feature fan favorites like Scottie Scheffler. However, as the tournament approaches, the one question in everyone's mind is what will the weather be like during the tournament? As per reports, there might be thunderstorms on Thursday.

However, the rest of the week looks good for a brilliant game of golf. In this article, we will look at the weather forecast for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in detail:

Colonial Country Club weather forecast for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club

The following is the detailed weather report for the 2024 edition of the tournament as per The Weather Network:

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1, Thursday (May 23)

Morning:

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

23°C (73.4°F) POP: 60%

60% Rain: <1

<1 Wind: 23 km/h SE

23 km/h SE Wind gust: 35 km/h

35 km/h Humidity: 86%

Afternoon:

Temperature: 30°C (86°F)

30°C (86°F) POP: 20%

20% Rain: - Wind: 25 km/h S

- Wind: 25 km/h S Wind gust: 37 km/h

37 km/h Humidity: 70%

Evening:

Temperature: 27°C (80.6°F)

27°C (80.6°F) POP: 0%

0% Rain: -

- Wind: 21 km/h S

21 km/h S Wind gust: 32 km/h

32 km/h Humidity: 79%

Overnight:

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

23°C (73.4°F) POP: 0%

0% Rain: -

- Wind: 21 km/h S

21 km/h S Wind gust: 32 km/h

32 km/h Humidity: 83%

2024 PGA Championship Round 2, Friday (May 24)

Morning:

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

25°C (77°F) POP: 0%

0% Rain: -

- Wind: 21 km/h S

21 km/h S Wind gust: 32 km/h

32 km/h Humidity: 79%

Afternoon:

Temperature: 33°C (91.4°F)

33°C (91.4°F) POP: 40%

40% Rain: <1

<1 Wind: 21 km/h S

21 km/h S Wind gust: 31 km/h

31 km/h Humidity: 57%

Evening:

Temperature: 29°C (84.2°F)

29°C (84.2°F) POP: 40%

40% Rain: <1

<1 Wind: 16 km/h S

16 km/h S Wind gust: 24 km/h

24 km/h Humidity: 68%

Overnight:

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

23°C (73.4°F) POP: 0%

0% Rain: -

- Wind: 12 km/h S

12 km/h S Wind gust: 18 km/h

18 km/h Humidity: 82%

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3, Saturday (May 25)

Morning:

Temperature: 24°C (75.2°F)

24°C (75.2°F) POP: 20%

20% Rain: -

- Wind: 22 km/h S

22 km/h S Wind gust: 33 km/h

33 km/h Humidity: 82%

Afternoon:

Temperature: 32°C (89.6°F)

32°C (89.6°F) POP: 60%

60% Rain: 1-3

1-3 Wind: 25 km/h S

25 km/h S Wind gust: 38 km/h

38 km/h Humidity: 62%

Evening:

Temperature: 27°C (80.6°F)

27°C (80.6°F) POP: 80%

80% Rain: ~5

~5 Wind: 24 km/h S

24 km/h S Wind gust: 36 km/h

36 km/h Humidity: 73%

Overnight:

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

25°C (77°F) POP: 0%

0% Rain: -

- Wind: 24 km/h S

24 km/h S Wind gust: 36 km/h

36 km/h Humidity: 74%

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 4, Sunday (May 26)

Morning:

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

25°C (77°F) POP: 10%

10% Rain: -

- Wind: 22 km/h SW

22 km/h SW Wind gust: 33 km/h

33 km/h Humidity: 67%

Afternoon:

Temperature: 34°C (93.2°F)

34°C (93.2°F) POP: 10%

10% Rain: -

- Wind: 21 km/h NW

21 km/h NW Wind gust: 31 km/h

31 km/h Humidity: 36%

Evening:

Temperature: 32°C (89.6°F)

32°C (89.6°F) POP: 0%

0% Rain: -

- Wind: 14 km/h SW

14 km/h SW Wind gust: 22 km/h

22 km/h Humidity: 42%

Overnight:

Temperature: 22°C (71.6°F)

22°C (71.6°F) POP: 0%

0% Rain: -

- Wind: 9 km/h NE

9 km/h NE Wind gust: 14 km/h

14 km/h Humidity: 62%