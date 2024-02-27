2024 Cognizant Classic Round 1 and 2 tee times and pairings explored

The Cognizant Classic is the next stop on the PGA Tour and kicks off the so-called "Florida Wing" of the circuit in 2024. The event will tee off on Thursday, February 29 with Rory McIlroy leading the field as the top-ranked golfer.

The 144 players are grouped into 48 threesomes. The first groups of the first and second rounds will tee off at 6:45 am (all times Eastern Time). The morning wave will end with the 8:48 am group, while the afternoon wave will start at 11:45 am and the last group will tee off at 1:46 pm.

The Cognizant Classic field includes two members of the Top 10 and 19 of the Top 50 in the world ranking. This has led to the formation of several interesting groups that will undoubtedly attract the attention of fans.

Such is the case of the group of the top ranked golfer in the field, Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, Chris Kirk, and last week's winner, Jake Knapp. This group will tee off at 7:40 am for the first round and at 12:40 pm for the second round.

Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia and Cameron Young make up a group of rising stars that are sure to have many eyes on them. This group will start at 7:51 am on Thursday and 12:51 pm on Friday.

Cognizant Classic, Rounds 1 and 2: Other relevant groups

Another group made up of top tour players is Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im. The trio have tee times at 12:40 pm for the first round and 7:40 am for the second round.

Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose will tee off together at 12:51 pm on Thursday and 7:51 am on Friday. Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas and Shane Lowry will tee off at 7:21 am in the first round and at 12:29 pm on Friday.

The Cognizant Classic is debuting with that name sponsor for the 2024 season. Until the previous season, it was played under the Honda Classic name. Honda was the main sponsor of the event from 1982 to 2023.

Several of the most important players in history have played in the event, such as Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Lee Trevino. Rory McIlroy himself won the tournament in 2012.

The Northern Irishman is not the only former champion of the Cognizant Classic who will be present at the 2024 edition. In addition to McIlroy and Chris Kirk, at the PGA National Resort will be Sepp Straka (2022), Sungae Im (2020), Keith Mitchell (2019), Rickie Fowler (2017), Padraig Harrington (2005, 2015), Russell Henely (2014), Camilo Villegas (2010) and Matt Kuchar (2002). The runner-up in the 2023 edition, Eric Cole, will also be in the field.