2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship is set to take place at the Corales Golf Course in Dominican Republic from April 18-21. 132 players will compete for a $4 million purse, 300 FedEx Cup Points, and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field changes

Erik Barnes OUT

Kramer Hickok OUT - W/D

Davis Riley OUT - W/D

Chesson Hadley OUT - W/D

Alejandro Tosti OUT (Aon Swing 5 for the RBC Heritage)

Cameron Champ OUT - W/D

Kevin Kisner OUT (sponsor exemption for the RBC Heritage)

Philip Knowles OUT - W/D.

Matt Kuchar OUT

Sung Kang IN (alternate list)

Harry Higgs IN (alternate list)

Jonathan Byrd IN (alternate list)

Robert Streb IN (alternate list)

William McGirt IN (sponsor exemption)

Herman Wibe Sekne IN (sponsor exemption)

Jason Dufner IN

Ryan Armour IN (alternate list)

Russell Knox IN (alternate list)

Bill Haas IN (alternate list)

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Top 15 winning odds

According to BetMGM, the following are the winning odds:

Player Winning Odds Alex Noren +1400 Nicolai Hojgaard +1400 Billy Horschel +2200 Aaron Rai +2500 Davis Thompson +2800 Doug Kim +2800 Kevin Yu +2800 Nate Lashley +2800 Ben Griffin +3300 Mark Hubbard +3300 Sam Stevens +3300 Victor Perez +3300 Ben Martin +3500 Chan Kim +4500 Daniel Berger +4500

Alex Noren (+1400) has had four consecutive top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour this season and seeks to bag his first victory at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. According to the PGA Tour's latest stats, Noren is ranked out of the top 100 in driving and outside the top 150 in putting. He has had seven top-three finishes on the PGA Tour.

Nicolai Hojgaard (+1400) finished runner-up at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship after a 54-hole lead. Hojgaard will compete this week after his 16th-place finish at the 2024 Masters.

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Hoschel (+2000) has had three top-15 finishes this season. After a mental struggle in 2022, he has claimed that he has recovered and is set to perform at his best.

Victor Perez (+3300) is in the top 5 in greens in regulation percentage in the PGA Tour. Perez missed the 2024 RBC Heritage cut due to being one out at No. 6 in the Aon Swing 5.

2017 Corales Puntacana winner Nate Lashley (+2800) ranks sixth in strokes gained for the season, giving him a solid opportunity.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Finishing odds

Player Top 5 Top 10 Top 20 Alex Noren +260 +130 -150 Nicolai Hojgaard +275 +138 -135 Billy Horschel +350 +200 +110 Aaron Rai +400 +220 +110 Davis Thompson +550 +260 +130 Nate Lashley +550 +260 +130 Ben Griffin +600 +300 +138 Doug Ghim +600 +300 +138 Kevin Yu +600 +300 +138 Mark Hubbard +600 +300 +138 Sam Stevens +600 +300 +138 Victor Perez +600 +300 +138 Ben Martin +650 +333 +150 Bud Cauley +800 +350 +175 Chan Kim +800 +350 +175

Corales Puntacana Championship past winners' odds

Year Player Odds to win Score 2023 Matt Wallace +2500 19-under 2022 Chad Ramey +5000 17-under 2021 Joel Dahmen +4000 12-under 2020 Hudson Swafford +20000 18-under 2019 Graeme McDowell +3900 18-under 2018 Brice Garnett +5000 18-under

