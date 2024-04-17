2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship is set to take place at the Corales Golf Course in Dominican Republic from April 18-21. 132 players will compete for a $4 million purse, 300 FedEx Cup Points, and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.
2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field changes
- Erik Barnes OUT
- Kramer Hickok OUT - W/D
- Davis Riley OUT - W/D
- Chesson Hadley OUT - W/D
- Alejandro Tosti OUT (Aon Swing 5 for the RBC Heritage)
- Cameron Champ OUT - W/D
- Kevin Kisner OUT (sponsor exemption for the RBC Heritage)
- Philip Knowles OUT - W/D.
- Matt Kuchar OUT
- Sung Kang IN (alternate list)
- Harry Higgs IN (alternate list)
- Jonathan Byrd IN (alternate list)
- Robert Streb IN (alternate list)
- William McGirt IN (sponsor exemption)
- Herman Wibe Sekne IN (sponsor exemption)
- Jason Dufner IN
- Ryan Armour IN (alternate list)
- Russell Knox IN (alternate list)
- Bill Haas IN (alternate list)
2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Top 15 winning odds
According to BetMGM, the following are the winning odds:
Alex Noren (+1400) has had four consecutive top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour this season and seeks to bag his first victory at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. According to the PGA Tour's latest stats, Noren is ranked out of the top 100 in driving and outside the top 150 in putting. He has had seven top-three finishes on the PGA Tour.
Nicolai Hojgaard (+1400) finished runner-up at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship after a 54-hole lead. Hojgaard will compete this week after his 16th-place finish at the 2024 Masters.
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Hoschel (+2000) has had three top-15 finishes this season. After a mental struggle in 2022, he has claimed that he has recovered and is set to perform at his best.
Victor Perez (+3300) is in the top 5 in greens in regulation percentage in the PGA Tour. Perez missed the 2024 RBC Heritage cut due to being one out at No. 6 in the Aon Swing 5.
2017 Corales Puntacana winner Nate Lashley (+2800) ranks sixth in strokes gained for the season, giving him a solid opportunity.
2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Finishing odds
Corales Puntacana Championship past winners' odds
Poll : Will Alex Noren beat Nicolai Hojgaard for the 2024 Corales Puntacana title?
Yes
No
0 votes