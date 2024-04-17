2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Odds and best bets explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 17, 2024 15:13 GMT
Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Corales Puntacana Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship is set to take place at the Corales Golf Course in Dominican Republic from April 18-21. 132 players will compete for a $4 million purse, 300 FedEx Cup Points, and a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field changes

  • Erik Barnes OUT
  • Kramer Hickok OUT - W/D
  • Davis Riley OUT - W/D
  • Chesson Hadley OUT - W/D
  • Alejandro Tosti OUT (Aon Swing 5 for the RBC Heritage)
  • Cameron Champ OUT - W/D
  • Kevin Kisner OUT (sponsor exemption for the RBC Heritage)
  • Philip Knowles OUT - W/D.
  • Matt Kuchar OUT
  • Sung Kang IN (alternate list)
  • Harry Higgs IN (alternate list)
  • Jonathan Byrd IN (alternate list)
  • Robert Streb IN (alternate list)
  • William McGirt IN (sponsor exemption)
  • Herman Wibe Sekne IN (sponsor exemption)
  • Jason Dufner IN
  • Ryan Armour IN (alternate list)
  • Russell Knox IN (alternate list)
  • Bill Haas IN (alternate list)

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Top 15 winning odds

According to BetMGM, the following are the winning odds:

PlayerWinning Odds
Alex Noren+1400
Nicolai Hojgaard+1400
Billy Horschel+2200
Aaron Rai+2500
Davis Thompson+2800
Doug Kim+2800
Kevin Yu+2800
Nate Lashley+2800
Ben Griffin+3300
Mark Hubbard+3300
Sam Stevens+3300
Victor Perez+3300
Ben Martin+3500
Chan Kim+4500
Daniel Berger+4500

Alex Noren (+1400) has had four consecutive top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour this season and seeks to bag his first victory at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. According to the PGA Tour's latest stats, Noren is ranked out of the top 100 in driving and outside the top 150 in putting. He has had seven top-three finishes on the PGA Tour.

Nicolai Hojgaard (+1400) finished runner-up at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship after a 54-hole lead. Hojgaard will compete this week after his 16th-place finish at the 2024 Masters.

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Hoschel (+2000) has had three top-15 finishes this season. After a mental struggle in 2022, he has claimed that he has recovered and is set to perform at his best.

Victor Perez (+3300) is in the top 5 in greens in regulation percentage in the PGA Tour. Perez missed the 2024 RBC Heritage cut due to being one out at No. 6 in the Aon Swing 5.

2017 Corales Puntacana winner Nate Lashley (+2800) ranks sixth in strokes gained for the season, giving him a solid opportunity.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Finishing odds

PlayerTop 5Top 10Top 20
Alex Noren+260+130-150
Nicolai Hojgaard+275+138-135
Billy Horschel+350+200+110
Aaron Rai+400+220+110
Davis Thompson+550+260+130
Nate Lashley+550+260+130
Ben Griffin+600+300+138
Doug Ghim+600+300+138
Kevin Yu+600+300+138
Mark Hubbard+600+300+138
Sam Stevens+600+300+138
Victor Perez+600+300+138
Ben Martin+650+333+150
Bud Cauley+800+350+175
Chan Kim+800+350+175

Corales Puntacana Championship past winners' odds

YearPlayerOdds to winScore
2023Matt Wallace+250019-under
2022Chad Ramey+500017-under
2021Joel Dahmen+400012-under
2020Hudson Swafford+2000018-under
2019Graeme McDowell+390018-under
2018Brice Garnett+500018-under

Poll : Will Alex Noren beat Nicolai Hojgaard for the 2024 Corales Puntacana title?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?