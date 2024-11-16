2024 DP World Tour Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship will be played on Sunday, November 17 at the Earth Course at Jumeira Golf Estates, Dubai. Players have once again been grouped according to their position on the leaderboard.
Two of the leaders, Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard, will play together as part of the final group. McIlroy is the leader and virtual winner of the Race to Dubai, while Hojgaard could finish second if he puts in a good performance in Dubai.
The third leader of the DP World Tour Championship, Antoine Rozner, will play in a group which also features Jesper Svenson. The Swede is virtually assured of a PGA Tour card for 2025, while the Frenchman could earn his with a top-5 finish.
The two LIV Golf stars in the DP World Tour Championship field, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton, will play the final round of the event together. Both remain in contention as they are just two and three shots off the lead, respectively.
2024 DP World Tour Championship round 4 tee times and pairings
Here are the tee times and pairings for round four of the DP World Tour Championship (All times are according to Eastern Time, so some tee times are for Saturday night):
- 22:30pm: Dan Bradbury, David Ravetto
- 22:40pm: Angel Hidalgo, Connor Syme
- 22:50pm: Aaron Cockerill, Sebastian Söderberg
- 23:00pm: Billy Horschel, Matthew Jordan
- 23:10pm: Andy Sullivan, Justin Rose
- 23:20pm: Joe Dean, Julien Guerrier
- 23:30pm: Francesco Laporta, Daniel Brown
- 23:45pm: Adrian Meronk, Matteo Manassero
- 23:55pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque
- 00:05am: Nacho Elvira, Min Woo Lee
- 00:15am: Yannik Paul, Frederic Lacroix
- 00:25am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood
- 00:35am: Jorge Campillo, Darius Van Driel
- 00:50am: Rikuya Hoshino, Johannes Veerman
- 01:00am: Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson
- 01:10am: Guido Migliozzi, Sam Bairstow
- 01:20am: Niklas Norgaard, Thriston Lawrence
- 01:30am: Ugo Coussoud, Paul Waring
- 01:40am: Adrian Otaegui, Laurie Canter
- 01:55am: Shane Lowry, Matt Wallace
- 02:05am: Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott
- 02:15am: Keita Nakajima, Tom McKibbin
- 02:25am: Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann
- 02:35am: Jesper Svensson, Antoine Rozner
- 02:45am: Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Højgaard
Rasmus Hojgaard could echo the triumph of his brother Nicolai, who won the DP World Tour Championship in 2023. This possibility was discussed during Rasmus' post-third-round press conference.
Here's what Hojgaard had to say in this regard (via ASAP Sports):
"Pretty cool. We talked about it earlier this week how cool it would be, another Højgaard could defend the title. It would be quite cool if that was to happen."
The Hojgaard brothers had made golfing history earlier this year when Nicolai broke the course record at Le Golf National (9-under 62) during the Paris Olympics. Interestingly, his brother Rasmus had previously tied the same course record at the 2022 Open de France.