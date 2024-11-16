2024 DP World Tour Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship will be played on Sunday, November 17 at the Earth Course at Jumeira Golf Estates, Dubai. Players have once again been grouped according to their position on the leaderboard.

Two of the leaders, Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard, will play together as part of the final group. McIlroy is the leader and virtual winner of the Race to Dubai, while Hojgaard could finish second if he puts in a good performance in Dubai.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The third leader of the DP World Tour Championship, Antoine Rozner, will play in a group which also features Jesper Svenson. The Swede is virtually assured of a PGA Tour card for 2025, while the Frenchman could earn his with a top-5 finish.

The two LIV Golf stars in the DP World Tour Championship field, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton, will play the final round of the event together. Both remain in contention as they are just two and three shots off the lead, respectively.

2024 DP World Tour Championship round 4 tee times and pairings

Here are the tee times and pairings for round four of the DP World Tour Championship (All times are according to Eastern Time, so some tee times are for Saturday night):

22:30pm: Dan Bradbury, David Ravetto

22:40pm: Angel Hidalgo, Connor Syme

22:50pm: Aaron Cockerill, Sebastian Söderberg

23:00pm: Billy Horschel, Matthew Jordan

23:10pm: Andy Sullivan, Justin Rose

23:20pm: Joe Dean, Julien Guerrier

23:30pm: Francesco Laporta, Daniel Brown

23:45pm: Adrian Meronk, Matteo Manassero

23:55pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque

00:05am: Nacho Elvira, Min Woo Lee

00:15am: Yannik Paul, Frederic Lacroix

00:25am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood

00:35am: Jorge Campillo, Darius Van Driel

00:50am: Rikuya Hoshino, Johannes Veerman

01:00am: Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson

01:10am: Guido Migliozzi, Sam Bairstow

01:20am: Niklas Norgaard, Thriston Lawrence

01:30am: Ugo Coussoud, Paul Waring

01:40am: Adrian Otaegui, Laurie Canter

01:55am: Shane Lowry, Matt Wallace

02:05am: Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott

02:15am: Keita Nakajima, Tom McKibbin

02:25am: Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann

02:35am: Jesper Svensson, Antoine Rozner

02:45am: Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Højgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard could echo the triumph of his brother Nicolai, who won the DP World Tour Championship in 2023. This possibility was discussed during Rasmus' post-third-round press conference.

Here's what Hojgaard had to say in this regard (via ASAP Sports):

"Pretty cool. We talked about it earlier this week how cool it would be, another Højgaard could defend the title. It would be quite cool if that was to happen."

The Hojgaard brothers had made golfing history earlier this year when Nicolai broke the course record at Le Golf National (9-under 62) during the Paris Olympics. Interestingly, his brother Rasmus had previously tied the same course record at the 2022 Open de France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback