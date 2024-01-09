2024 Farmers Insurance Open tickets: Date, price and how to buy explored

The Farmers Insurance Open will be played at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course) from January 24-27. Tickets for the San Diego event generally sell out several days in advance, so many fans go early to secure them.

Tickets for the Farmers Insurance Open are up for sale beginning in early November 2023. Individual and package ticket options are available. Organizers encourage interested parties to call (858) 886-4653 ext. 105 to speak with someone from their Ticketing team.

All options can be purchased on the official Farmers Insurance Open website (www.farmersinsuranceopen.com). Ticket packages include preferred seating on the course and other amenities.

These are the options available:

1- INDIVIDUAL GROUNDS TICKET

A general tournament grounds ticket includes general access to the Farmers Insurance Open, and a variety of public attractions including Fan Village, The Grove, Tito’s Vodka Stillhouse Lounge and Maestro Dobel Tequila Lounge.

FULL FIELD DAYS (Wednesday or Thursday): $80 (until Jan 21)

$80 (until Jan 21) CHAMPIONSHIP DAYS: Friday $90, Saturday $100 (until January 21)

2- CANYON CLUB

Located overlooking the South Course 17th and 8th greens

All-inclusive food and full bar

Covered open-air seating (first come, first served)

Televisions showing live coverage and scoring

Upgraded restrooms

FULL FIELD DAYS (Wednesday or Thursday): $395 (until Jan 21).

$395 (until Jan 21). CHAMPIONSHIP DAYS (Only Saturday available): $460 (until Jan 21).

3- ULTRA PASS

All-inclusive beer, seltzer and non-alcoholic beverages

Access to ULTRA Zone covered and outdoor tables and seating

Access to dedicated ULTRA Zone food and beverage concessions

Televisions showing live coverage and scoring

Upgraded restrooms

FULL FIELD DAYS (Wednesday or Thursday): $190 (until Jan. 21)

$190 (until Jan. 21) CHAMPIONSHIP DAYS: Friday $240, Saturday $265 (until Jan. 21)

4- MASTERCARD CARDHOLDER DISCOUNT

Mastercard cardholders will receive preferred pricing on grounds tickets purchased using their Mastercard at checkout. This offer is available while supplies last. Includes general access to the Farmers Insurance Open, and a variety of public attractions including Fan Village, The Grove, Tito’s Vodka Stillhouse Lounge and Maestro Dobel Tequila Lounge.

FULL FIELD DAYS (Wednesday or Thursday): $65

$65 CHAMPIONSHIP DAYS: Friday $75, Saturday $85

After January 21, all available tickets will increase in price, except for those using the "Mastercard Cardholder" discount. The Canyon Club and Ultra Pass ticket package options receive discounts for group purchases of more than 20 and 25 people, respectively.

A look at the history of the Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open has been played in the San Diego area since 1952. In fact, its beginnings were under the name San Diego Open. The event has been played at Torrey Pines since 1968.

Interestingly, it is the only current PGA Tour event with a Wednesday-to-Saturday schedule.

The lowest score of the event is 22-under 266 and is held by George Burns since 1987, equaled by Tiger Woods in 1999. It is Woods who has won the tournament the most times, with seven victories.

Other great players who have played and won there are Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Phil Mickelson and John Daly. The defending champion is Max Homa.