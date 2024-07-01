2024 John Deere Classic: Exploring the prize money, winner's payout and more

The John Deere Classic is the next stop on the 2024 PGA Tour season. The event will be played July 4–7 at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, and the field will be led by defending champion Sepp Straka.
The purse for the John Deere Classic is $8 million, which is $600,000 more than last season. The winner's share is $1.44 million, an increase of $108,000 over what Straka received in 2023. The top 20 will receive over $100,000.
Below are the amounts each player will receive depending on their finish at the John Deere Classic (amounts may vary depending on ties):
- 1 $1,440,000
- 2 $872,000
- 3 $552,000
- 4 $392,000
- 5 $328,000
- 6 $290,000
- 7 $270,000
- 8 $250,000
- 9 $234,000
- 10 $218,000
- 11 $202,000
- 12 $186,000
- 13 $170,000
- 14 $154,000
- 15 $146,000
- 16 $138,000
- 17 $130,000
- 18 $122,000
- 19 $114,000
- 20 $106,000
- 21 $98,000
- 22 $90,000
- 23 $83,600
- 24 $77,200
- 25 $70,800
- 26 $64,400
- 27 $62,000
- 28 $59,600
- 29 $57,200
- 30 $54,800
- 31 $52,400
- 32 $50,000
- 33 $47,600
- 34 $45,600
- 35 $43,600
- 36 $41,600
- 37 $39,600
- 38 $38,000
- 39 $36,400
- 40 $34,800
- 41 $33,200
- 42 $31,600
- 43 $30,000
- 44 $28,400
- 45 $26,800
- 46 $25,200
- 47 $23,600
- 48 $22,320
- 49 $21,200
- 50 $20,560
- 51 $20,080
- 52 $19,600
- 53 $19,280
- 54 $18,960
- 55 $18,800
- 56 $18,640
- 57 $18,480
- 58 $18,320
- 59 $18,160
- 60 $18,000
- 61 $17,840
- 62 $17,680
- 63 $17,520
- 64 $17,360
- 65 $17,200
The evolution of the purse at the John Deere Classic
The John Deere Classic has been played since 1971, when it was inaugurated under the name of the Quad Cities Open Invitational. Since 2000, it has been played at TPC Deere Run, and a year earlier, John Deere had become the title sponsor.
The purse for the inaugural edition was $25,000. Deane Beman received $5,000 for his victory in that edition. The following year, the purse grew to $100,000. Beman won again and received $20,000 on that occasion.
Since then, the purse has grown steadily. In 1975, it unfortunately fell back to $75,000, but was back to $100,000 a year later. By 1979, it had reached $200,000. The purse passed the $500,000 mark in 1987 and the $1 million mark in 1990. It was $2 million in 1999 and $3 million in 2002.
The first player to receive more than $1 million for winning the John Deere Classic was Bryson DeChambeau (2017), when the purse reached $5.6 million. Two years later, the purse was $6 million and went over $7 million in 2022. For 2024, it received a further increase to $8 million.