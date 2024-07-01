2024 John Deere Classic: Exploring the prize money, winner's payout and more

The John Deere Classic is the next stop on the 2024 PGA Tour season. The event will be played July 4–7 at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, and the field will be led by defending champion Sepp Straka.

The purse for the John Deere Classic is $8 million, which is $600,000 more than last season. The winner's share is $1.44 million, an increase of $108,000 over what Straka received in 2023. The top 20 will receive over $100,000.

Below are the amounts each player will receive depending on their finish at the John Deere Classic (amounts may vary depending on ties):

1 $1,440,000

2 $872,000

3 $552,000

4 $392,000

5 $328,000

6 $290,000

7 $270,000

8 $250,000

9 $234,000

10 $218,000

11 $202,000

12 $186,000

13 $170,000

14 $154,000

15 $146,000

16 $138,000

17 $130,000

18 $122,000

19 $114,000

20 $106,000

21 $98,000

22 $90,000

23 $83,600

24 $77,200

25 $70,800

26 $64,400

27 $62,000

28 $59,600

29 $57,200

30 $54,800

31 $52,400

32 $50,000

33 $47,600

34 $45,600

35 $43,600

36 $41,600

37 $39,600

38 $38,000

39 $36,400

40 $34,800

41 $33,200

42 $31,600

43 $30,000

44 $28,400

45 $26,800

46 $25,200

47 $23,600

48 $22,320

49 $21,200

50 $20,560

51 $20,080

52 $19,600

53 $19,280

54 $18,960

55 $18,800

56 $18,640

57 $18,480

58 $18,320

59 $18,160

60 $18,000

61 $17,840

62 $17,680

63 $17,520

64 $17,360

65 $17,200

The evolution of the purse at the John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic has been played since 1971, when it was inaugurated under the name of the Quad Cities Open Invitational. Since 2000, it has been played at TPC Deere Run, and a year earlier, John Deere had become the title sponsor.

The purse for the inaugural edition was $25,000. Deane Beman received $5,000 for his victory in that edition. The following year, the purse grew to $100,000. Beman won again and received $20,000 on that occasion.

Since then, the purse has grown steadily. In 1975, it unfortunately fell back to $75,000, but was back to $100,000 a year later. By 1979, it had reached $200,000. The purse passed the $500,000 mark in 1987 and the $1 million mark in 1990. It was $2 million in 1999 and $3 million in 2002.

The first player to receive more than $1 million for winning the John Deere Classic was Bryson DeChambeau (2017), when the purse reached $5.6 million. Two years later, the purse was $6 million and went over $7 million in 2022. For 2024, it received a further increase to $8 million.

