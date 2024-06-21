2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship cut line: All you need to know

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is underway at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The second round is ongoing with LPGA legend, Lexi Thompson in the lead at six under par. She is set to retire at the end of the season.

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will see a cut after the completion of the second round. Post the cut, only the top 65 players including ties will move on to compete during the weekend.

The current projected cut line is set at three over par. Former KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang sits one shot out of the cut line. Kang is four over par and ten holes through the second round.

Golf's latest sensation, Rose Zhang shot a four over par 76 score for the first day and is yet to tee off for the second round. The former Stanford player saw a stretch of bogeys yesterday that placed her tied for 83rd place. She will need an under par score today to make the cut at the Major championship.

The defending champion of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Ruoning Yin, is tied for 16th place and will tee it up at 1:28 PM local time with fellow winner Hannah Green, whom she shares the position on the leaderboard with.

74 players currently sit outside the cut line with the highest score of the tournament shot by Yan Liu who is 16 over par to sit tied for last place 154th. Out of the 74 players, 27 are yet to tee off the second round.

Out of the top 10 ranked players in the world, nine sit inside the cut like with the majority standing within contention. Rose Zhang, ranked ninth on the Rolex Rankings is the only player to stand outside the cut line at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Will Nelly Korda make the cut at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

World No. 1 Nelly Korda sits well within contention at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Korda will tee off the second round of the Major championship at 1:28 PM.

With an opening round of three under par 69, the LPGA star is guaranteed to make the cut as she sits tied for fifth place with Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom. Sagtrom is more than halfway through the second round, giving Korda a solid chance to shoot up the leaderboard.

The 25 -year-old won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for the first time in 2021 and seeks to earn the third Major title of her career this week. As she looks to secure her 15th LPGA Tour victory, Nelly Korda is the only former winner of the tournament in the top five of the leaderboard and is the fan favourite to win despite missing the cut at her last two starts at the Meijer LPGA Classic last week and the US Women's Open.