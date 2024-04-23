2024 LIV Golf Adelaide: How to watch, TV schedule, stream online, radio and more

LIV Golf will be returning to Adelaide, Australia, this week. Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm and defending champion Talor Gooch are some of the headliners at the event.

LIV Golf, Adelaide is scheduled between April 26 to 28, 2024, at the Grange GC, a par-72 course that stretches 6,946 yards. The tournament has a prize purse of $25 million.

All the fans out there can watch the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide on the CW channel on Friday. To watch online, stream on LIV Golf, The CW App, and Caffeine TV.

Schedule, live coverage and more

Here's a look at the telecast schedule details for the 2024 LIV Golf, Adelaide:

Friday, April 26: 11:15 am (AUDT), 1:00 pm (ET) on The CW

Saturday, April 27: 11:15 am (AUDT), 1:00 pm (ET) on The CW

Sunday, April 28: 11:15 am (AUDT), 1:00 pm (ET) on The CW

Expand Tweet

Timings of streaming online:

Friday, April 26: 11:15 am (AUDT), Live on LIV Golf, CW Sports, and Caffeine TV

Saturday, April 27: 11:15 am (AUDT), Live on LIV Golf, CW Sports, and Caffeine TV

Sunday, April 28: 11:15 am (AUDT), Live on LIV Golf, CW Sports, and Caffeine TV

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), the radio station will broadcast the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament. Tune in at 16:29 am for live coverage.

The pairings for the tournament have not been announced yet.

The Granger Golf Club is going to host the event of the three-day tournament. Talor Gooch, the defending champion will be back again, competing to defend his title.

Only 54 players will play across a 54-hole tournament throughout three days. There will be 13 teams of four players and two wildcards.

Expand Tweet

The winner will take home about $4 million-20% of the $20 million prize purse. The same goes for the individual winner's team as well.

The Grange GC course has a watering hole at No. 12, which is not found in any golf arena. You can witness the big moments, walk beside your favourite golfer or pick a position anywhere you want at the Granger.

A live DJ will also be present on the main stage of the golf course in Adelaide. The Grange provides a party-like environment to the people along with snacks, drinks and other activities.