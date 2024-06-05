2024 LIV Golf Houston: Schedule, tickets, prize money, top players and more

After a month-long mid-season break, the 2024 LIV Golf season is all set to begin from June 7th to June 9th in Houston. The Golf Club of Houston will host this event as the LIV Golf debuts in the Texas region.

LIV Golf Houston is the eighth event in an exciting season so far. Hence, this is a sublime opportunity to witness some scintillating golf this week.

LIV offers various ticketing categories like Ground Pass and Hospitality. In the Ground Pass, there is a category for Family Foursome where everyone from the family has an activity to participate in. There is a special kids zone with a mini adventure park, with the tickets available on LIVGolf.com.

The schedule for the first two days of the event is similar. At 10:00 am, the gates and fan village open with music from The Samy Jo Band until noon. After this, at 12:05 pm, the Frog-X Extreme Aerial Parachute Team will land at 1st fairway and a shotgun start to the round at 12:15 pm. The only addition to this on Saturday will be an after-golf concert by Macklemore.

On the final day, the only change is Montana Sand will take up the stage for music before the shotgun tee-off at 12:15 pm.

Prize money and players to watch out for at the 2024 LIV Golf Houston

Since we are just a week away from the 2024 US Open, the former US Open champions are certainly golfers to watch out for. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, and Bryson DeChambeau are the former champions who will look to get in sync with their game before the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

Bryson DeChambeau, who finished solo 2nd at the 2024 PGA Championship, gave his views on the course set up to LIV Golf.

“The Golf Club of Houston is a tough golf course – a lot of water and a lot of difficult holes. Hopefully, it will give us a good test for the following week,” Bryson said.

Joaquin Niemann is also a player to watch out for, with 2 wins and four top-10 finishes. He currently leads the season standings with Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

The prize money purse for this week at Golf Club of Houston is $25 million. Since LIV is a 54-hole no-cut event, all the golfers competing will receive a share of the prize money purse of $25 million. The winner will receive around $4 million from the purse, while the golfer finishing second and third will receive $2.25 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

The team LIV Golf payout for this week is $3 million for the winner, $1.5 million for the 2nd place, and $500,000 for the 3rd place.