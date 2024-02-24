2024 LIV Golf prize money payout: How much has every golfer won so far

The 2024 LIV Golf season is underway and payouts have begun for golfers in the rival league. There have been two tournaments so far this season for the LIV Golf League, one in Mayakoba and the other in Las Vegas.
When discussing the LIV Golf League, it is important to understand just how much money is at play for these golfers every single tournament they participate in. If you are not familiar with the way that LIV Golf operates, it is a 54-hole tournament played over a span of three days and it operates in a shotgun start format. This means that groups of 3 golfers begin their rounds on holes 1-18 and not simply start from the first tee.
With LIV Golf, it is an individual tournament as well as a team format. The way the payouts are structured every tournament is this: a $20 million prize purse for individual competitors, as well as a $5 million prize purse to be spread among the top 3 finishing teams every tournament.
2024 LIV Golf Prize Money
Last year, there were 13 events played in the LIV Golf season, and Taylor Gooch became the top money earner raking in just over $17 million. Also, arguably one of the top players in the world right now, Cameron Smith, finished second on the money list behind Gooch.
This season, we have seen some incredible battles involving some amazing talent. For instance, Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann duked it out till the sun went down in Mayakoba. Fast forward to Las Vegas, we witnessed Dustin Johnson take home the trophy by pulling off an impressive final round to hold off the closing pack.
Here is the 2024 LIV Golf money list so far:
- 1. Dustin Johnson - $4,700,000
- 2. Joaquin Niemann - $4,162,500
- 3. Sergio Garcia - $2,432,500
- 4. Talor Gooch - $2,167,500
- 5. Peter Uihlein - $1,928,333
- 6. Jon Rahm - $1,775,000
- 7. Dean Burmester - $1,381,667
- 8. Matt Wolff - $1,172,500
- 9. Paul Casey - $1,070,000
- 10. Brooks Koepka - $1,040,000
- 11. Jason Kokrak - $853,125
- 12. Charles Howell III - $845,000
- 13. Graeme McDowell - $826,25
- 14. Tyrrell Hatton - $797,500
- 15. Sebastian Munoz - $739,167
- 16. Cameron Smith - $725,000
- 17. Caleb Surratt - $670,000
- 18. Richard Bland - $637,500
- 19. Bryson DeChambeau - $599,167
- 20. Adrian Meronk - $531,667
- 21. Louis Oosthuizen - $517,500
- 22. Laurie Canter - $503,500
- 23. Bubba Watson - $482,500
- 24. Sam Horsfield - $437,500
- 25. Henrik Stenson - $411,250
- 26. David Puig - $402,500
- 27. Marc Leishman - $401,000
- 28. Kevin Na - $400,000
- 29. Cameron Tringale - $400,000
- 30. Patrick Reed - $386,667
- 31. Abraham Ancer - $383,500
- 32. Ian Poulter - $383,500
- 33. Anirban Lahiri - $346,667
- 34. Lucas Herbert - $338,125
- 35. Kalle Samooja - $335,625
- 36. Matt Jones - $335,000
- 37. Pat Perez - $320,833
- 38. Eugenio Chacarra - $320,833
- 39. Thomas Pieters - $288,75
- 40. Lee Westwood - $284,792
- 41. Jinichiro Kozuma - $280,000
- 42. Branden Grace - $271,000
- 43. Brendan Steele - $265,000
- 44. Kieran Vincent - $258,125
- 45. Scott Vincent - $258,125
- 46. Danny Lee - $258,125
- 47. Harold Varner III - $251,667
- 48. Martin Kaymer - $232,500
- 49. Phil Mickelson - $227,500
- 50. Hudson Swafford - $215,833
- 51. Mito Pereira - $198,750
- 52. Charl Schwartzel - $186,250
- 53. Andy Ogletree - $185,00