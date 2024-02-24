2024 LIV Golf prize money payout: How much has every golfer won so far

The 2024 LIV Golf season is underway and payouts have begun for golfers in the rival league. There have been two tournaments so far this season for the LIV Golf League, one in Mayakoba and the other in Las Vegas.

When discussing the LIV Golf League, it is important to understand just how much money is at play for these golfers every single tournament they participate in. If you are not familiar with the way that LIV Golf operates, it is a 54-hole tournament played over a span of three days and it operates in a shotgun start format. This means that groups of 3 golfers begin their rounds on holes 1-18 and not simply start from the first tee.

With LIV Golf, it is an individual tournament as well as a team format. The way the payouts are structured every tournament is this: a $20 million prize purse for individual competitors, as well as a $5 million prize purse to be spread among the top 3 finishing teams every tournament.

2024 LIV Golf Prize Money

Last year, there were 13 events played in the LIV Golf season, and Taylor Gooch became the top money earner raking in just over $17 million. Also, arguably one of the top players in the world right now, Cameron Smith, finished second on the money list behind Gooch.

This season, we have seen some incredible battles involving some amazing talent. For instance, Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann duked it out till the sun went down in Mayakoba. Fast forward to Las Vegas, we witnessed Dustin Johnson take home the trophy by pulling off an impressive final round to hold off the closing pack.

Here is the 2024 LIV Golf money list so far:

1. Dustin Johnson - $4,700,000

2. Joaquin Niemann - $4,162,500

3. Sergio Garcia - $2,432,500

4. Talor Gooch - $2,167,500

5. Peter Uihlein - $1,928,333

6. Jon Rahm - $1,775,000

7. Dean Burmester - $1,381,667

8. Matt Wolff - $1,172,500

9. Paul Casey - $1,070,000

10. Brooks Koepka - $1,040,000

11. Jason Kokrak - $853,125

12. Charles Howell III - $845,000

13. Graeme McDowell - $826,25

14. Tyrrell Hatton - $797,500

15. Sebastian Munoz - $739,167

16. Cameron Smith - $725,000

17. Caleb Surratt - $670,000

18. Richard Bland - $637,500

19. Bryson DeChambeau - $599,167

20. Adrian Meronk - $531,667

21. Louis Oosthuizen - $517,500

22. Laurie Canter - $503,500

23. Bubba Watson - $482,500

24. Sam Horsfield - $437,500

25. Henrik Stenson - $411,250

26. David Puig - $402,500

27. Marc Leishman - $401,000

28. Kevin Na - $400,000

29. Cameron Tringale - $400,000

30. Patrick Reed - $386,667

31. Abraham Ancer - $383,500

32. Ian Poulter - $383,500

33. Anirban Lahiri - $346,667

34. Lucas Herbert - $338,125

35. Kalle Samooja - $335,625

36. Matt Jones - $335,000

37. Pat Perez - $320,833

38. Eugenio Chacarra - $320,833

39. Thomas Pieters - $288,75

40. Lee Westwood - $284,792

41. Jinichiro Kozuma - $280,000

42. Branden Grace - $271,000

43. Brendan Steele - $265,000

44. Kieran Vincent - $258,125

45. Scott Vincent - $258,125

46. Danny Lee - $258,125

47. Harold Varner III - $251,667

48. Martin Kaymer - $232,500

49. Phil Mickelson - $227,500

50. Hudson Swafford - $215,833

51. Mito Pereira - $198,750

52. Charl Schwartzel - $186,250

53. Andy Ogletree - $185,00