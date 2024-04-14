2024 Masters Round 4 odds: 5 golfers projected to win the Green Jacket today

The Masters is gearing up for its finale on Sunday, April 14, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Following the third round of the tournament, Scottie Scheffler took the lead with a score of under 7.

Scheffler is this week's favorite bet to win the event. However, the Masters boasts a stunning field of the world's best golfers, and it always comes with surprises.

Several golfers have displayed fabulous performances in the past few rounds. Collin Morikawa was impressive with his game and jumped three positions on the leaderboard to settle in second place after Saturday's round. He is in contention to win his maiden Masters and the third Major of his career.

However, he is not alone; several other golfers can win the Masters 2024. On that note, let's quickly look at the 2024 Masters Round 4 odds.

2024 Masters Round 4 odds

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Odds: -105

Best finish at the Masters: Winner (2022)

Scottie Scheffler is the waiting favourite to win the Masters 2024 with odds of -105. He has previously won the tournament in 2022.

Scheffler will enter the final round of the Major with a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa. He will tee off at 2:35 p.m. ET with Morikawa.

#2 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Odds: +350

Best finish at the Masters: 5th (2022)

With odds of +350, Morikawa is the second favourite bet for the week. He trails one stroke behind the leader and is in contention to win the third Major of his career.

He has previously won the US Open (2020) and The Open Championship (2021). His best finish at the Masters was in 2022 when he had a solo fifth-place finish.

#3 Max Homa

Max Homa (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Odds: +550

Best finish at the Masters: T43 (2023)

Max Homa, who took the lead after the second round, has put in a solid performance throughout the tournament so far. He will enter the final round with a score of under 5.

Homa is just two strokes behind Scheffler and can overcome that in the finale to win the first Major of his career. His best at the Masters came in 2023, when he finished in a tie for 43rd place. Homa has +550 odds to win the Masters 2024.

#4 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Odds: +1000

Best finish at the Masters: Debut

Ludvig Aberg won his maiden PGA Tour and European Tour events last year, while also making his Ryder Cup debut for the winning European team. Now, Aberg has his eyes on winning a Major.

The Swedish golfer debuted at the Masters this year, and with odds of +1000, he is one of the best bets for the week.

#5 Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Odds: +1800

Best finish at the Masters: T21 (2016)

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau has shined at the Masters 2024. DeChambeau took the lead following the opening round on Thursday, April 11 and extended it after the second round. He shot 75 in the third round, which unfortunately caused him to settle in fifth place on the leaderboard.

DeChambeau will enter the final round four strokes behind the leader. He will tee off at 2:15 p.m. ET with Xander Schauffele.