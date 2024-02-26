2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $8,100,000 purse?

Jake Knapp won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta with a score of 19-under. It was Knapp's first PGA Tour victory and earned him 500 FedEx Cup points and the lion's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

Jake Knapp's paycheck for winning the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta was $1,458,000. 18 players earned $100,000 or more for their results at the Vidanta Vallarta.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta full prize money payout

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta:

1 Jake Knapp $1,458,000

2 Sami Välimäki $882,900

T3 C.T. Pan $429,300

T3 Stephan Jaeger $429,300

T3 Justin Lower $429,300

T6 Patrick Rodgers $283,500

T6 Robert MacIntyre $283,500

T8 Carson Young $220,725

T8 Doug Ghim $220,725

T8 Andrew Novak $220,725

T8 Erik van Rooyen $220,725

T8 Chan Kim $220,725

T13 Maverick McNealy $145,125

T13 Tony Finau $145,125

T13 Brandon Wu $145,125

T13 Alvaro Ortiz $145,125

T13 Ben Silverman $145,125

T13 Henrik Norlander $145,125

T19 Greyson Sigg $99,549

T19 Aaron Rai $99,549

T19 Martin Trainer $99,549

T19 Keith Mitchell $99,549

T19 Jorge Campillo $99,549

T24 Dylan Wu $61,695

T24 Nico Echavarria $61,695

T24 Parker Coody $61,695

T24 Stuart Macdonald $61,695

T24 Aaron Baddeley $61,695

T24 Chandler Keith Phillips $61,695

T24 Chesson Hadley $61,695

T24 Davis Thompson $61,695

T24 Cameron Champ $61,695

T33 Harry Hall $44,145

T33 James Hahn $44,145

T33 Chad Ramey $44,145

T33 Emiliano Grillo $44,145

T33 Matt Wallace $44,145

T38 Austin Eckroat $32,805

T38 Rafael Campos $32,805

T38 Ryan McCormick $32,805

T38 Hayden Neyland Springer $32,805

T38 Wilson Furr $32,805

T38 Jimmy Stanger $32,805

T38 Kevin Dougherty $32,805

T38 Joseph Bramlett $32,805

T46 Santiago De La Fuente(a)$0

T46 Thorbjørn Olesen $25,515

T48 Ryo Hisatsune $22,194

T48 Cristobal Del Solar $22,194

T48 Lanto Griffin $22,194

T48 Mark Hubbard $22,194

T52 Nicolai Højgaard $19,467

T52 Austin Smotherman $19,467

T52 Padraig Harrington $19,467

T52 Victor Perez $19,467

T52 Carl Yuan $19,467

T52 Ryan Palmer $19,467

T58 Erik Barnes $18,630

T58 Troy Merritt $18,630

T60 Trace Crowe $18,063

T60 Ryan Moore $18,063

T60 Garrick Higgo $18,063

T60 Jhonattan Vegas $18,063

T60 Robby Shelton $18,063

65 MJ Daffue $17,577

Highlights of 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jake Knapp played the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta with 25 birdies and six bogeys. He led the field in 'Strokes Gained: Approach to Green' (8,729) and 'Strokes Gained: Total' with a respectable 14.5.

Knapp won his first PGA Tour tournament in the ninth start of his career and fifth of the season. Sami Valimaki finished second, two strokes behind the leader.

Three players tied for the best fourth-round score (6 under). Stephan Jaeger and CT Pan climbed 17 places on the leaderboard to finish T3. Harry Hall, meanwhile, climbed 28 places to T33.

Defending champion Tony Finau finished T13. Emiliano Grillo dropped 23 places to finish T33.