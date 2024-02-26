2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $8,100,000 purse?

Jake Knapp won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta with a score of 19-under. It was Knapp's first PGA Tour victory and earned him 500 FedEx Cup points and the lion's share of the $8,100,000 purse.
Jake Knapp's paycheck for winning the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta was $1,458,000. 18 players earned $100,000 or more for their results at the Vidanta Vallarta.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta full prize money payout
Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta:
- 1 Jake Knapp $1,458,000
- 2 Sami Välimäki $882,900
- T3 C.T. Pan $429,300
- T3 Stephan Jaeger $429,300
- T3 Justin Lower $429,300
- T6 Patrick Rodgers $283,500
- T6 Robert MacIntyre $283,500
- T8 Carson Young $220,725
- T8 Doug Ghim $220,725
- T8 Andrew Novak $220,725
- T8 Erik van Rooyen $220,725
- T8 Chan Kim $220,725
- T13 Maverick McNealy $145,125
- T13 Tony Finau $145,125
- T13 Brandon Wu $145,125
- T13 Alvaro Ortiz $145,125
- T13 Ben Silverman $145,125
- T13 Henrik Norlander $145,125
- T19 Greyson Sigg $99,549
- T19 Aaron Rai $99,549
- T19 Martin Trainer $99,549
- T19 Keith Mitchell $99,549
- T19 Jorge Campillo $99,549
- T24 Dylan Wu $61,695
- T24 Nico Echavarria $61,695
- T24 Parker Coody $61,695
- T24 Stuart Macdonald $61,695
- T24 Aaron Baddeley $61,695
- T24 Chandler Keith Phillips $61,695
- T24 Chesson Hadley $61,695
- T24 Davis Thompson $61,695
- T24 Cameron Champ $61,695
- T33 Harry Hall $44,145
- T33 James Hahn $44,145
- T33 Chad Ramey $44,145
- T33 Emiliano Grillo $44,145
- T33 Matt Wallace $44,145
- T38 Austin Eckroat $32,805
- T38 Rafael Campos $32,805
- T38 Ryan McCormick $32,805
- T38 Hayden Neyland Springer $32,805
- T38 Wilson Furr $32,805
- T38 Jimmy Stanger $32,805
- T38 Kevin Dougherty $32,805
- T38 Joseph Bramlett $32,805
- T46 Santiago De La Fuente(a)$0
- T46 Thorbjørn Olesen $25,515
- T48 Ryo Hisatsune $22,194
- T48 Cristobal Del Solar $22,194
- T48 Lanto Griffin $22,194
- T48 Mark Hubbard $22,194
- T52 Nicolai Højgaard $19,467
- T52 Austin Smotherman $19,467
- T52 Padraig Harrington $19,467
- T52 Victor Perez $19,467
- T52 Carl Yuan $19,467
- T52 Ryan Palmer $19,467
- T58 Erik Barnes $18,630
- T58 Troy Merritt $18,630
- T60 Trace Crowe $18,063
- T60 Ryan Moore $18,063
- T60 Garrick Higgo $18,063
- T60 Jhonattan Vegas $18,063
- T60 Robby Shelton $18,063
- 65 MJ Daffue $17,577
Highlights of 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta
Jake Knapp played the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta with 25 birdies and six bogeys. He led the field in 'Strokes Gained: Approach to Green' (8,729) and 'Strokes Gained: Total' with a respectable 14.5.
Knapp won his first PGA Tour tournament in the ninth start of his career and fifth of the season. Sami Valimaki finished second, two strokes behind the leader.
Three players tied for the best fourth-round score (6 under). Stephan Jaeger and CT Pan climbed 17 places on the leaderboard to finish T3. Harry Hall, meanwhile, climbed 28 places to T33.
Defending champion Tony Finau finished T13. Emiliano Grillo dropped 23 places to finish T33.