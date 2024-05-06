2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: Odds and bets explored

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will be an opportunity for many talented players who are not qualified for Signature Events to advance within the meritocracy of the PGA Tour. For this reason, it is expected to be a very close tournament.
The sites specialized in sports predictions (Sports Line among them) indicate that South African Erik van Rooyen (+2500) has the best chances of winning the Myrtle Beach Classic title, closely followed by Ben Griffin (2800).
Erik van Rooyen is currently ranked 66th in the world. During 2024, he has played 12 tournaments, with nine made cuts and two top 10s, including a second place finish at the Cognizant Classic. Six months ago he won his second PGA Tour victory (2023 World Wide Technology Championship).
Ben Griffin, meanwhile, is still looking for his first win in 56 starts on the PGA Tour. During the current season he has played 15 tournaments and has made the cut in 11, with a top 10 as his best result.
Daniel Berger, Davis Thompson, and Beau Hossler are tied for third in odds to take the Myrtle Beach Classic title (+3000).
Berger is looking to return to the PGA Tour winner's circle, as his fourth tour victory dates back to 2021 (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). During 2024, he has played 10 tournaments with only five missed cuts and a Top 25 best finish.
Thompson has finished in six Top 25s in 13 tournaments played during 2024 (nine cuts bettered), while Hossler has one top 10 in 12 events (nine cuts bettered).
2024 Myrtle Beach Classic odds list
Here are the top 50 players with the best odds at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic according to SportsLine:
- Erik van Rooyen +2500
- Ben Griffin +2800
- Daniel Berger +3000
- Davis Thompson +3000
- Beau Hossler +3000
- Victor Perez +3500
- Ryan Fox +3500
- Matt Wallace +3500
- Kevin Yu +3500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +4000
- S.H. Kim +4000
- Ryo Hisatsune +4000
- Andrew Novak +4000
- Chris Gotterup +4500
- Chan Kim +4500
- Taiga Semikawa +4500
- K.H. Lee +4500
- Justin Lower +4500
- Joseph Bramlett +5000
- Greyson Sigg +5000
- Sam Stevens +5000
- Alex Smalley +5000
- Matti Schmid +5000
- Jimmy Stanger +5500
- Garrick Higgo +5500
- Chesson Hadley +5500
- Thriston Lawrence +5500
- Sami Valimaki +5500
- Alejando Tosti +5500
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Max Greyserman +5500
- Jacob Bridgeman +6000
- Ben Martin +6000
- Sam Ryder +6000
- Patton Kizzire +6000
- Nick Hardy +6000
- Michael Kim +6000
- J.J. Spaun +6500
- Davis Riley +6500
- Chandler Phillips +6500
- Chad Ramey +6500
- C.T. Pan +6500
- Martin Laird +6500
- Kevin Dougherty +6500
- Dylan Wu +7000
- Carl Yuan +7000
- Parker Coody +7000
- Alexander Bjork +7500
- Kelly Kraft +7500
- Jorge Campillo +8000
The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will be played at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is the inaugural edition of the event and will be played May 9-12.