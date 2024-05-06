2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: Odds and bets explored

By Julio Valdera
Modified May 06, 2024 20:10 GMT
Ryan Fox leads the field of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic (Image via Getty).

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will be an opportunity for many talented players who are not qualified for Signature Events to advance within the meritocracy of the PGA Tour. For this reason, it is expected to be a very close tournament.

The sites specialized in sports predictions (Sports Line among them) indicate that South African Erik van Rooyen (+2500) has the best chances of winning the Myrtle Beach Classic title, closely followed by Ben Griffin (2800).

Erik van Rooyen is currently ranked 66th in the world. During 2024, he has played 12 tournaments, with nine made cuts and two top 10s, including a second place finish at the Cognizant Classic. Six months ago he won his second PGA Tour victory (2023 World Wide Technology Championship).

Ben Griffin, meanwhile, is still looking for his first win in 56 starts on the PGA Tour. During the current season he has played 15 tournaments and has made the cut in 11, with a top 10 as his best result.

Daniel Berger, Davis Thompson, and Beau Hossler are tied for third in odds to take the Myrtle Beach Classic title (+3000).

Berger is looking to return to the PGA Tour winner's circle, as his fourth tour victory dates back to 2021 (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). During 2024, he has played 10 tournaments with only five missed cuts and a Top 25 best finish.

Thompson has finished in six Top 25s in 13 tournaments played during 2024 (nine cuts bettered), while Hossler has one top 10 in 12 events (nine cuts bettered).

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic odds list

Here are the top 50 players with the best odds at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic according to SportsLine:

  1. Erik van Rooyen +2500
  2. Ben Griffin +2800
  3. Daniel Berger +3000
  4. Davis Thompson +3000
  5. Beau Hossler +3000
  6. Victor Perez +3500
  7. Ryan Fox +3500
  8. Matt Wallace +3500
  9. Kevin Yu +3500
  10. Thorbjorn Olesen +4000
  11. S.H. Kim +4000
  12. Ryo Hisatsune +4000
  13. Andrew Novak +4000
  14. Chris Gotterup +4500
  15. Chan Kim +4500
  16. Taiga Semikawa +4500
  17. K.H. Lee +4500
  18. Justin Lower +4500
  19. Joseph Bramlett +5000
  20. Greyson Sigg +5000
  21. Sam Stevens +5000
  22. Alex Smalley +5000
  23. Matti Schmid +5000
  24. Jimmy Stanger +5500
  25. Garrick Higgo +5500
  26. Chesson Hadley +5500
  27. Thriston Lawrence +5500
  28. Sami Valimaki +5500
  29. Alejando Tosti +5500
  30. Robert MacIntyre +5500
  31. Max Greyserman +5500
  32. Jacob Bridgeman +6000
  33. Ben Martin +6000
  34. Sam Ryder +6000
  35. Patton Kizzire +6000
  36. Nick Hardy +6000
  37. Michael Kim +6000
  38. J.J. Spaun +6500
  39. Davis Riley +6500
  40. Chandler Phillips +6500
  41. Chad Ramey +6500
  42. C.T. Pan +6500
  43. Martin Laird +6500
  44. Kevin Dougherty +6500
  45. Dylan Wu +7000
  46. Carl Yuan +7000
  47. Parker Coody +7000
  48. Alexander Bjork +7500
  49. Kelly Kraft +7500
  50. Jorge Campillo +8000

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will be played at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is the inaugural edition of the event and will be played May 9-12.

