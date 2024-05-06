2024 Myrtle Beach Classic: Odds and bets explored

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will be an opportunity for many talented players who are not qualified for Signature Events to advance within the meritocracy of the PGA Tour. For this reason, it is expected to be a very close tournament.

The sites specialized in sports predictions (Sports Line among them) indicate that South African Erik van Rooyen (+2500) has the best chances of winning the Myrtle Beach Classic title, closely followed by Ben Griffin (2800).

Expand Tweet

Erik van Rooyen is currently ranked 66th in the world. During 2024, he has played 12 tournaments, with nine made cuts and two top 10s, including a second place finish at the Cognizant Classic. Six months ago he won his second PGA Tour victory (2023 World Wide Technology Championship).

Ben Griffin, meanwhile, is still looking for his first win in 56 starts on the PGA Tour. During the current season he has played 15 tournaments and has made the cut in 11, with a top 10 as his best result.

Daniel Berger, Davis Thompson, and Beau Hossler are tied for third in odds to take the Myrtle Beach Classic title (+3000).

Berger is looking to return to the PGA Tour winner's circle, as his fourth tour victory dates back to 2021 (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). During 2024, he has played 10 tournaments with only five missed cuts and a Top 25 best finish.

Thompson has finished in six Top 25s in 13 tournaments played during 2024 (nine cuts bettered), while Hossler has one top 10 in 12 events (nine cuts bettered).

2024 Myrtle Beach Classic odds list

Here are the top 50 players with the best odds at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic according to SportsLine:

Erik van Rooyen +2500 Ben Griffin +2800 Daniel Berger +3000 Davis Thompson +3000 Beau Hossler +3000 Victor Perez +3500 Ryan Fox +3500 Matt Wallace +3500 Kevin Yu +3500 Thorbjorn Olesen +4000 S.H. Kim +4000 Ryo Hisatsune +4000 Andrew Novak +4000 Chris Gotterup +4500 Chan Kim +4500 Taiga Semikawa +4500 K.H. Lee +4500 Justin Lower +4500 Joseph Bramlett +5000 Greyson Sigg +5000 Sam Stevens +5000 Alex Smalley +5000 Matti Schmid +5000 Jimmy Stanger +5500 Garrick Higgo +5500 Chesson Hadley +5500 Thriston Lawrence +5500 Sami Valimaki +5500 Alejando Tosti +5500 Robert MacIntyre +5500 Max Greyserman +5500 Jacob Bridgeman +6000 Ben Martin +6000 Sam Ryder +6000 Patton Kizzire +6000 Nick Hardy +6000 Michael Kim +6000 J.J. Spaun +6500 Davis Riley +6500 Chandler Phillips +6500 Chad Ramey +6500 C.T. Pan +6500 Martin Laird +6500 Kevin Dougherty +6500 Dylan Wu +7000 Carl Yuan +7000 Parker Coody +7000 Alexander Bjork +7500 Kelly Kraft +7500 Jorge Campillo +8000

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will be played at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is the inaugural edition of the event and will be played May 9-12.